Sydney's Paddy McCartin grabs his head after a collision against Hawthorn in round six, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

PADDY McCartin is 'feeling good' despite copping two heavy head knocks in the win over Hawthorn on Monday.

McCartin was collected heavily in the second term after going back to spoil in a marking contest, but he recovered to play out the rest of the quarter.

However, he suffered a blow to the head from Chad Wingard's knee in a marking contest early in the third term that prompted the Sydney medicos to take him from the field.

Luckless Swans recruit Paddy McCartin suffers a worrying injury concern and is subbed out of the game

A distressed McCartin was seen talking to Swans staff in the rooms, before taking his boots off and being comforted by other officials.

The Swans confirmed early in the fourth quarter that McCartin had failed a concussion test, but that he was feeling OK. The 26-year-old will now enter the AFL's concussion protocols, meaning he will miss at least the round seven clash against Brisbane next Sunday.

But post-match, coach John Longmire said the 26-year-old was in good spirits.

Paddy McCartin (right) shares a laugh with brother Tom after the Swans' win over Hawthorn in round six on April 25, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

"He was just disappointed he couldn't come back on. The (doctors) ruled him out," Longmire said.

"They just said he's feeling good but we're not going to put him back on.

"In the end, you can understand us being conservative. He was disappointed he couldn't get back on the ground."

Paddy McCartin is hit during a second-quarter marking contest in Sydney's clash with Hawthorn in round six, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Despite being in good spirits, McCartin will be placed in concussion protocols and miss Sunday's clash against Brisbane.

McCartin, the No.1 pick in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft, managed just 37 games in five seasons at St Kilda, due largely to complications from several concussions.

PADDY OPENS UP McCartin on his revived career after concussion nightmare

He was delisted at the end of 2019 and underwent treatment before joining Sydney's VFL side in 2021. He made a successful return during an COVID-19 interrupted season, and was re-drafted by the Swans as a rookie in January this year.

Paddy McCartin reacts after a head knock in the third quarter of Sydney's clash with Hawthorn in round six, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Longmire was concerned with his side's poor start after they conceded the first goals of the match before storming home to win by 41 points.

"We'll look at why we took a bit of time to get out of the blocks," Longmire said.

"It was a ten-day break, we just looked like we needed to get going a bit sharper a bit earlier."