Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A PERFECT 10 coaches' votes has seen Carlton's Patrick Cripps leapfrog Melbourne's Christian Petracca into second spot on the AFL Coaches Association’s Champion Player Award.

Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw is still in the lead, but only two votes now separate the Dockers young gun and the Carlton captain.

Five other players received the maximum votes, with Jack Higgins, Jeremy Cameron and Zac Bailey rewarded for their big goal hauls during round six.

Check out the full votes below.

GWS Giants v St Kilda

10 Jack Higgins (STK)

7 Josh Battle (STK)

4 Jack Sinclair (STK)

4 Jack Steele (STK)

3 Callan Ward (GWS)

2 Tom Green (GWS)

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

9 Tom Doedee (ADEL)

6 Billy Frampton (ADEL)

4 Tom Liberatore (WB)

4 Ben Keays (ADEL)

3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

3 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

1 Tim O'Brien (WB)

Port Adelaide v West Coast

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)

6 Dan Houston (PORT)

4 Travis Boak (PORT)

3 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)

3 Todd Marshall (PORT)

3 Ollie Wines (PORT)

1 Tim Kelly (WCE)

Fremantle v Carlton

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

6 Lachie Schultz (FRE)

2 Rory Lobb (FRE)

2 Brennan Cox (FRE)

1 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

1 Luke Ryan (FRE)

North Melbourne v Geelong

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

8 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

4 Joel Selwood (GEEL)

3 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

3 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

2 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Zac Bailey (BL)

7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

7 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

3 Charlie Cameron (BL)

2 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)

1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

Richmond v Melbourne

10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

7 Ed Langdon (MELB)

6 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

3 Steven May (MELB)

2 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

1 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

Hawthorn v Sydney

TBA on Tuesday

Essendon v Collingwood

TBA on Tuesday

LEADERBOARD

37 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

35 Patrick Cripps CARL

31 Clayton Oliver MELB

28 Christian Petracca MELB

27 Jack Higgins STK

24 Bailey Smith WB

22 Jordan De Goey COLL

22 Lachie Neale BL

22 James Sicily HAW

21 Jeremy McGovern WCE

21 Touk Miller GCFC

21 Callum Mills SYD

20 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

20 Steven May MELB

20 Hugh McCluggage BL

20 Jack Sinclair STK

20 Jack Steele STK

19 Tom Green GWS

18 Shai Bolton RICH

18 Max Gawn MELB