A PERFECT 10 coaches' votes has seen Carlton's Patrick Cripps leapfrog Melbourne's Christian Petracca into second spot on the AFL Coaches Association’s Champion Player Award.
Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw is still in the lead, but only two votes now separate the Dockers young gun and the Carlton captain.
Five other players received the maximum votes, with Jack Higgins, Jeremy Cameron and Zac Bailey rewarded for their big goal hauls during round six.
Check out the full votes below.
GWS Giants v St Kilda
10 Jack Higgins (STK)
7 Josh Battle (STK)
4 Jack Sinclair (STK)
4 Jack Steele (STK)
3 Callan Ward (GWS)
2 Tom Green (GWS)
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide
9 Tom Doedee (ADEL)
6 Billy Frampton (ADEL)
4 Tom Liberatore (WB)
4 Ben Keays (ADEL)
3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
3 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
1 Tim O'Brien (WB)
Port Adelaide v West Coast
10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
6 Dan Houston (PORT)
4 Travis Boak (PORT)
3 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
3 Todd Marshall (PORT)
3 Ollie Wines (PORT)
1 Tim Kelly (WCE)
Fremantle v Carlton
10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
6 Lachie Schultz (FRE)
2 Rory Lobb (FRE)
2 Brennan Cox (FRE)
1 Sam Switkowski (FRE)
1 Luke Ryan (FRE)
North Melbourne v Geelong
10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
8 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)
4 Joel Selwood (GEEL)
3 Sam De Koning (GEEL)
3 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
2 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
Gold Coast v Brisbane
10 Zac Bailey (BL)
7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
3 Charlie Cameron (BL)
2 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)
1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
Richmond v Melbourne
10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
7 Ed Langdon (MELB)
6 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
3 Steven May (MELB)
2 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
1 Tom Sparrow (MELB)
Hawthorn v Sydney
TBA on Tuesday
Essendon v Collingwood
TBA on Tuesday
LEADERBOARD
37 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
35 Patrick Cripps CARL
31 Clayton Oliver MELB
28 Christian Petracca MELB
27 Jack Higgins STK
24 Bailey Smith WB
22 Jordan De Goey COLL
22 Lachie Neale BL
22 James Sicily HAW
21 Jeremy McGovern WCE
21 Touk Miller GCFC
21 Callum Mills SYD
20 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
20 Steven May MELB
20 Hugh McCluggage BL
20 Jack Sinclair STK
20 Jack Steele STK
19 Tom Green GWS
18 Shai Bolton RICH
18 Max Gawn MELB