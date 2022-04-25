A PERFECT 10 coaches' votes has seen Carlton's Patrick Cripps leapfrog Melbourne's Christian Petracca into second spot on the AFL Coaches Association’s Champion Player Award.

Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw is still in the lead, but only two votes now separate the Dockers young gun and the Carlton captain.

Five other players received the maximum votes, with Jack Higgins, Jeremy Cameron and Zac Bailey rewarded for their big goal hauls during round six.

Check out the full votes below.

GWS Giants v St Kilda

10 Jack Higgins (STK)
7 Josh Battle (STK)
4 Jack Sinclair (STK)
4 Jack Steele (STK)
3 Callan Ward (GWS)
2 Tom Green (GWS)

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

9 Tom Doedee (ADEL)
6 Billy Frampton (ADEL)
4 Tom Liberatore (WB)
4 Ben Keays (ADEL)
3 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
3 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
1 Tim O'Brien (WB)

Port Adelaide v West Coast

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
6 Dan Houston (PORT)
4 Travis Boak (PORT)
3 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
3 Todd Marshall (PORT)
3 Ollie Wines (PORT)
1 Tim Kelly (WCE)

The Todd and Jezza show produces perfect 10

Power forwards Todd Marshall and Jeremy Finlayson hit five goals each to demolish the Eagles

Fremantle v Carlton

10 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
6 Lachie Schultz (FRE)
2 Rory Lobb (FRE)
2 Brennan Cox (FRE)
1 Sam Switkowski (FRE)
1 Luke Ryan (FRE)

North Melbourne v Geelong

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
8 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)
4 Joel Selwood (GEEL)
3 Sam De Koning (GEEL)
3 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
2 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

Jezza in heaven with lucky seven

Jeremy Cameron notched his highest goal tally with the Cats, sinking a super seven goals in a monstrous performance

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Zac Bailey (BL)
7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
3 Charlie Cameron (BL)
2 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)
1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

Bailey goes ballistic with career-high six

Crafty Lion Zac Bailey burns the Suns with a phenomenal six-goal haul

Richmond v Melbourne

10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
7 Ed Langdon (MELB)
6 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
3 Steven May (MELB)
2 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
1 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

Hawthorn v Sydney

TBA on Tuesday

Essendon v Collingwood

TBA on Tuesday

LEADERBOARD

37    Andrew Brayshaw    FRE
35    Patrick Cripps    CARL
31    Clayton Oliver    MELB
28    Christian Petracca    MELB
27    Jack Higgins    STK
24    Bailey Smith    WB
22    Jordan De Goey    COLL
22    Lachie Neale    BL
22    James Sicily    HAW
21    Jeremy McGovern    WCE
21    Touk Miller    GCFC
21    Callum Mills    SYD
20    Jeremy Cameron    GEEL
20    Steven May    MELB
20    Hugh McCluggage    BL
20    Jack Sinclair    STK
20    Jack Steele    STK
19    Tom Green    GWS
18    Shai Bolton    RICH
18    Max Gawn    MELB