THE LATEST on Jeremy McGovern, Jack Silvagni, Tom Papley, Jack Viney and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round six.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Andrew McPherson  Hamstring  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
 Zac Taylor  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Riley Thilthorpe  Knee  Test
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Former NAB AFL Draft pick two Thilthorpe reported discomfort in his knee in the SANFL on the weekend but scans have cleared him of any significant structural damage. The Crows have few other injury concerns, with McPherson close to being available again after a hamstring injury suffered in the SANFL. Mitch Hinge returned from a hip issue via the SANFL on the weekend. Sloane has successfully undergone ACL surgery. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Kai Lohmann  Ankle  6 weeks
 Mitch Robinson  Calf   Test
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Lohmann had scans on Tuesday that confirmed a high ankle sprain for the young draftee. He'll have a surgical review on Wednesday. Robinson ran well at a light session on Tuesday morning but will have to get through main training to put his hand up for selection. Hipwood has almost completed his rehab from a ruptured ACL and is expected to be available for round nine. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  7-11 weeks
 Ed Curnow  Calf  TBC
 Josh Honey  Knee  Test
 Matthew Kennedy  Soreness  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Test
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  1 week
 Harry McKay  Knee  Test
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Jack Silvagni  Ankle  Test
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Pittonet for up to three months, but could regain Kennedy and Silvagni this week. McKay will face a late fitness test. Honey should return via the VFL, but Curnow has suffered a calf injury while on the comeback trail from a knee problem and will miss an indefinite period. McGovern is still at least a week away, while there is uncertainty as to when McDonald will return from back injuries. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  3 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Shoulder  8-10 weeks
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  10-12 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  TBC
 Nathan Murphy  Ankle  3 weeks
 Jordan Roughead  Finger  Test
 Trey Ruscoe  Plantaris  Test
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Collingwood is set to be without Grundy for a large chunk of the season after the ruckman suffered a PCL injury against Essendon on Monday. New recruit Kreuger is expected to be out for the rest of the season after the former Cat re-injured his shoulder against Essendon on Anzac Day. The 22-year-old is expected to undergo surgery this week after suffering another subluxation on Monday. Roughead missed the win over the Bombers due to a finger injury and is expected to miss another week at this stage. Murphy (ankle) and Dean (foot) are creeping closer to a return from injuries suffered in the pre-season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Test
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Jayden Laverde  Knee  TBC
 Darcy Parish  Ankle  TBC
 Andrew Phillips  Hamstring  TBC
 Will Snelling  Calf  3-4 weeks
 James Stewart  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Patrick Voss  Foot  TBC
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers had to substitute Laverde out of the Anzac Day clash with Collingwood with a sore knee that will undergo further checks this week. Parish also spent some time off the ground late in his brilliant game with an ankle concern, but he has avoided anything serious and could still play this week. Jones was kept out of the VFL on Monday after not quite coming up from an ankle concern in his state league return the previous week. Hurley is closing in on a return to the VFL from his hip injury, with a recent calf niggle delaying that slightly. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Blakely  H&S protocols  TBA
 Heath Chapman  H&S protocols  TBA
 Sean Darcy  Concussion  TBA
 Neil Erasmus  Head knock  TBA
 Nat Fyfe  Back  TBA
 Liam Henry  H&S protocols  TBA
 Matthew Johnson  Foot/ankle  3-4 weeks
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Test
 Joel Western  Hamstring  TBA
 Hayden Young  H&S protocols  TBA
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Darcy has entered concussion protocols after being subbed out against Carlton, so he'll miss Saturday's clash with Geelong. Chapman and Young are both due out of health and safety protocols later in the week, while youngster Erasmus starred in the WAFL on the weekend but suffered a late head knock.   – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Bews  Shoulder  TBC
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  7-10 weeks
 Toby Conway  Hip  TBC
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Quinton Narkle  Ankle  TBC
 Gary Rohan  Back and hip  TBC
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Young key defender Henry was substituted out of the Easter Monday clash after someone stood on his foot and he missed the trip to Tasmania. The club is still waiting to determine the severity of his injury but hasn’t ruled him out of Saturday yet. Brownlow Medallist Patrick Dangerfield is expected to be fit in time to face Fremantle on Saturday after being left in Geelong over the weekend after being battered by repeated corks in recent weeks. Narkle is still missing with an ankle injury, while Sam Menegola is expected to resume in the VFL this weekend after a frustrating start to the season for the West Australian. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Jeffrey  Ankle  Test
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  Test
 Mal Rosas  Calf  Test
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Jack Bowes is available to play his first match since undergoing shoulder surgery earlier in the year. Rosas and Lukosius will both have to get through main training later in the week to be available to play Sydney and are expected to be a good chance. Jeffrey has bounced back quicker than expected and could be available to play in the VFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  12-16 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Foot  1-3 weeks
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  8 weeks
 Jesse Hogan  Soreness  Test
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  8 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  Test
 Zach Sproule  Shoulder  1 week
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Hogan had played two VFL and four AFL games without a break before being rested last weekend. He'll have to get through training to be available. After a lengthy stint on the sidelines, Stone is also on the verge of a return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Changkuoth Jiath   Hamstring  TBC
 Mitch Lewis  Hamstring  Test
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  10 weeks
 Tom Phillips  Ankle  TBC
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  TBC
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Ruckman Reeves missed the trip to Tasmania to face Sydney on Monday after dislocating his shoulder and is expected to miss at least one more week. Lewis also missed the loss against the Swans after experiencing some hamstring tightness following Easter Monday. Jiath and Phillips were pulled out of the team after being named in the squad last Thursday night and will be assessed this week. Lachie Bramble made a successful return from a foot injury in the VFL on the weekend. McEvoy is the long-term concern with the skipper still sidelined with a neck injury. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  Test
 Blake Howes  Foot  7-9 weeks
 Christian Salem  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Foot  2 weeks
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will regain Jake Lever and Jack Viney from the AFL's health and safety protocols this weekend, while fellow premiership player Hibberd will also return but will likely do so at VFL level. Salem is still around a month away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Hamstring   Test
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Aaron Hall  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Ben McKay  Suspension  Round 8
 Jared Polec  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jaidyn Stephenson  Illness  Test
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should have Anderson available, but it's still to be determined whether he plays at VFL or AFL level. Stephenson is likely to return from illness, but McKay will miss one match through suspension. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dixon  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Robbie Gray  Knee  Assess
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  12 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Josh Sinn  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Dylan Williams  Hamstring  Assess
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Veteran Gray tweaked his knee and was subbed off in the win over West Coast but has pulled up well and is set to be available to face St Kilda in round seven. Against the Eagles, All-Australian defender Aliir Aliir hurt the ankle he had previously undergone surgery on but played on and wasn’t listed in the club's injury report. Timelines were confirmed this week for Dixon, Fantasia and McKenzie who are all still over a month away from returning. Young forward Williams experienced hamstring tightness in the SANFL on the weekend. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Brown  H&S protocols  1-2 weeks
 Josh Caddy  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Noah Cumberland  Knee  Test
 Thomson Dow  Thigh  1 week
 Dylan Grimes  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Kane Lambert  Hip/managed  Test
 Dustin Martin  Personal  TBC
 Marlion Pickett  Hamstring  TBC
 Hugo Ralpsmith  Ribs  1-2 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Toe  TBC
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Lambert will have to get through training this week in order to play on Friday night, having been held out of the VFL due to the short turnaround. Soldo has undergone a minor operation on his toe, with a timeline yet to be confirmed. Dow has now received corkies in the same spot on his thigh in successive weeks and will be rested. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Hamstring   1-2 weeks
 Tom Campbell  H&S protocols  Test
 Hunter Clark  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  5-7 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Zak Jones  H&S protocols  Test
 Rowan Marshall  Quad  Test
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Mature-age recruit Hayes had his stunning start to his AFL career brought a devastating end on Friday night when he ruptured his ACL in the win over Greater Western Sydney. Ruckman Marshall suffered a corked quad and was forced to battle out the game due to the loss of Hayes. Jones will exit health and safety protocols on Tuesday but might not be ready to return at AFL level given his interrupted start to the season, plus the fact St Kilda heads to Cairns on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's clash. Billings and Coffield haven’t returned to full training just yet, but are closing in on returns from injuries suffered on the eve of the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Robbie Fox  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Knee  3 weeks
 Lachlan McAndrew  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Logan McDonald  Concussion  TBC
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Tom Papley  Hamstring  1 week
 Angus Sheldrick  Knee  TBC
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Swans have been updating Papley's progress week by week, but coach John Longmire indicated early last week the star forward would be close to a recall for the coming round. McCartin and McDonald will continue to undergo testing after both failed concussion tests following incidents against Hawthorn. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  TBC
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Hugh Dixon  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Andrew Gaff  Ankle  Test
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  TBC
 Jeremy McGovern  H&S protocols  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Zane Trew  Shin  1 week
 Elliot Yeo  Concussion  TBC
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Yeo has entered concussion protocols after being subbed out against Port Adelaide. McGovern and Gaff are both in contention to return for Friday night's game with Richmond. Gaff trained well on Monday after missing the past three games with an ankle injury, while McGovern was on light duties after coming out of health and safety protocols late last week. Dixon also did little at training on Monday due to a minor calf niggle. West Coast is being conservative with Allen's return, with the young forward still several weeks away.  – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dominic Bedendo  Hand  Test
 Josh Bruce  Knee  6-10 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Tim English  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Knee  TBC
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Test
 Lachie Hunter  Personal  TBC
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Alex Keath  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Laith Vandermeer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs appear unlikely to get any of their first-choice injured players back this week for their clash with Essendon on Saturday at Marvel Stadium. They lost English to a hamstring injury ahead of the contest with Adelaide last week, while Hunter is out indefinitely for personal reasons. Hannan is likely to be a test after his delayed concussion symptoms. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 