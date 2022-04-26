THE LATEST on Jeremy McGovern, Jack Silvagni, Tom Papley, Jack Viney and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round six.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Andrew McPherson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Taylor
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Former NAB AFL Draft pick two Thilthorpe reported discomfort in his knee in the SANFL on the weekend but scans have cleared him of any significant structural damage. The Crows have few other injury concerns, with McPherson close to being available again after a hamstring injury suffered in the SANFL. Mitch Hinge returned from a hip issue via the SANFL on the weekend. Sloane has successfully undergone ACL surgery. - Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Mitch Robinson
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Lohmann had scans on Tuesday that confirmed a high ankle sprain for the young draftee. He'll have a surgical review on Wednesday. Robinson ran well at a light session on Tuesday morning but will have to get through main training to put his hand up for selection. Hipwood has almost completed his rehab from a ruptured ACL and is expected to be available for round nine. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|7-11 weeks
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|TBC
|Josh Honey
|Knee
|Test
|Matthew Kennedy
|Soreness
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|Test
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Pittonet for up to three months, but could regain Kennedy and Silvagni this week. McKay will face a late fitness test. Honey should return via the VFL, but Curnow has suffered a calf injury while on the comeback trail from a knee problem and will miss an indefinite period. McGovern is still at least a week away, while there is uncertainty as to when McDonald will return from back injuries. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|10-12 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Nathan Murphy
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Jordan Roughead
|Finger
|Test
|Trey Ruscoe
|Plantaris
|Test
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Collingwood is set to be without Grundy for a large chunk of the season after the ruckman suffered a PCL injury against Essendon on Monday. New recruit Kreuger is expected to be out for the rest of the season after the former Cat re-injured his shoulder against Essendon on Anzac Day. The 22-year-old is expected to undergo surgery this week after suffering another subluxation on Monday. Roughead missed the win over the Bombers due to a finger injury and is expected to miss another week at this stage. Murphy (ankle) and Dean (foot) are creeping closer to a return from injuries suffered in the pre-season. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Jayden Laverde
|Knee
|TBC
|Darcy Parish
|Ankle
|TBC
|Andrew Phillips
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|James Stewart
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Voss
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
The Bombers had to substitute Laverde out of the Anzac Day clash with Collingwood with a sore knee that will undergo further checks this week. Parish also spent some time off the ground late in his brilliant game with an ankle concern, but he has avoided anything serious and could still play this week. Jones was kept out of the VFL on Monday after not quite coming up from an ankle concern in his state league return the previous week. Hurley is closing in on a return to the VFL from his hip injury, with a recent calf niggle delaying that slightly. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Blakely
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Heath Chapman
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Sean Darcy
|Concussion
|TBA
|Neil Erasmus
|Head knock
|TBA
|Nat Fyfe
|Back
|TBA
|Liam Henry
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Matthew Johnson
|Foot/ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Test
|Joel Western
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Hayden Young
|H&S protocols
|TBA
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Darcy has entered concussion protocols after being subbed out against Carlton, so he'll miss Saturday's clash with Geelong. Chapman and Young are both due out of health and safety protocols later in the week, while youngster Erasmus starred in the WAFL on the weekend but suffered a late head knock. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|7-10 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Hip
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Quinton Narkle
|Ankle
|TBC
|Gary Rohan
|Back and hip
|TBC
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Young key defender Henry was substituted out of the Easter Monday clash after someone stood on his foot and he missed the trip to Tasmania. The club is still waiting to determine the severity of his injury but hasn’t ruled him out of Saturday yet. Brownlow Medallist Patrick Dangerfield is expected to be fit in time to face Fremantle on Saturday after being left in Geelong over the weekend after being battered by repeated corks in recent weeks. Narkle is still missing with an ankle injury, while Sam Menegola is expected to resume in the VFL this weekend after a frustrating start to the season for the West Australian. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Jeffrey
|Ankle
|Test
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|Test
|Mal Rosas
|Calf
|Test
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Jack Bowes is available to play his first match since undergoing shoulder surgery earlier in the year. Rosas and Lukosius will both have to get through main training later in the week to be available to play Sydney and are expected to be a good chance. Jeffrey has bounced back quicker than expected and could be available to play in the VFL. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|12-16 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Soreness
|Test
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zach Sproule
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Hogan had played two VFL and four AFL games without a break before being rested last weekend. He'll have to get through training to be available. After a lengthy stint on the sidelines, Stone is also on the verge of a return. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Mitch Lewis
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|10 weeks
|Tom Phillips
|Ankle
|TBC
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Ruckman Reeves missed the trip to Tasmania to face Sydney on Monday after dislocating his shoulder and is expected to miss at least one more week. Lewis also missed the loss against the Swans after experiencing some hamstring tightness following Easter Monday. Jiath and Phillips were pulled out of the team after being named in the squad last Thursday night and will be assessed this week. Lachie Bramble made a successful return from a foot injury in the VFL on the weekend. McEvoy is the long-term concern with the skipper still sidelined with a neck injury. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hibberd
|Calf
|Test
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|7-9 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons will regain Jake Lever and Jack Viney from the AFL's health and safety protocols this weekend, while fellow premiership player Hibberd will also return but will likely do so at VFL level. Salem is still around a month away. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Aaron Hall
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Ben McKay
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Illness
|Test
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos should have Anderson available, but it's still to be determined whether he plays at VFL or AFL level. Stephenson is likely to return from illness, but McKay will miss one match through suspension. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dixon
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Robbie Gray
|Knee
|Assess
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|12 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Dylan Williams
|Hamstring
|Assess
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Veteran Gray tweaked his knee and was subbed off in the win over West Coast but has pulled up well and is set to be available to face St Kilda in round seven. Against the Eagles, All-Australian defender Aliir Aliir hurt the ankle he had previously undergone surgery on but played on and wasn’t listed in the club's injury report. Timelines were confirmed this week for Dixon, Fantasia and McKenzie who are all still over a month away from returning. Young forward Williams experienced hamstring tightness in the SANFL on the weekend. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Brown
|H&S protocols
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Caddy
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Noah Cumberland
|Knee
|Test
|Thomson Dow
|Thigh
|1 week
|Dylan Grimes
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Kane Lambert
|Hip/managed
|Test
|Dustin Martin
|Personal
|TBC
|Marlion Pickett
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Hugo Ralpsmith
|Ribs
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Toe
|TBC
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Lambert will have to get through training this week in order to play on Friday night, having been held out of the VFL due to the short turnaround. Soldo has undergone a minor operation on his toe, with a timeline yet to be confirmed. Dow has now received corkies in the same spot on his thigh in successive weeks and will be rested. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Campbell
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Hunter Clark
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|5-7 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Zak Jones
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Rowan Marshall
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Mature-age recruit Hayes had his stunning start to his AFL career brought a devastating end on Friday night when he ruptured his ACL in the win over Greater Western Sydney. Ruckman Marshall suffered a corked quad and was forced to battle out the game due to the loss of Hayes. Jones will exit health and safety protocols on Tuesday but might not be ready to return at AFL level given his interrupted start to the season, plus the fact St Kilda heads to Cairns on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's clash. Billings and Coffield haven’t returned to full training just yet, but are closing in on returns from injuries suffered on the eve of the season. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Robbie Fox
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Lachlan McAndrew
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Papley
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Angus Sheldrick
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
The Swans have been updating Papley's progress week by week, but coach John Longmire indicated early last week the star forward would be close to a recall for the coming round. McCartin and McDonald will continue to undergo testing after both failed concussion tests following incidents against Hawthorn. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|TBC
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Hugh Dixon
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Andrew Gaff
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jeremy McGovern
|H&S protocols
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Zane Trew
|Shin
|1 week
|Elliot Yeo
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Yeo has entered concussion protocols after being subbed out against Port Adelaide. McGovern and Gaff are both in contention to return for Friday night's game with Richmond. Gaff trained well on Monday after missing the past three games with an ankle injury, while McGovern was on light duties after coming out of health and safety protocols late last week. Dixon also did little at training on Monday due to a minor calf niggle. West Coast is being conservative with Allen's return, with the young forward still several weeks away. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dominic Bedendo
|Hand
|Test
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|6-10 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Tim English
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|TBC
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Test
|Lachie Hunter
|Personal
|TBC
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Laith Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 26, 2022
Early prognosis
The Dogs appear unlikely to get any of their first-choice injured players back this week for their clash with Essendon on Saturday at Marvel Stadium. They lost English to a hamstring injury ahead of the contest with Adelaide last week, while Hunter is out indefinitely for personal reasons. Hannan is likely to be a test after his delayed concussion symptoms. - Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list