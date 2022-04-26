THE LATEST on Jeremy McGovern, Jack Silvagni, Tom Papley, Jack Viney and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round six.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Andrew McPherson Hamstring Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Zac Taylor Thumb 1-2 weeks Riley Thilthorpe Knee Test Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Former NAB AFL Draft pick two Thilthorpe reported discomfort in his knee in the SANFL on the weekend but scans have cleared him of any significant structural damage. The Crows have few other injury concerns, with McPherson close to being available again after a hamstring injury suffered in the SANFL. Mitch Hinge returned from a hip issue via the SANFL on the weekend. Sloane has successfully undergone ACL surgery. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eric Hipwood Knee 2-3 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 6 weeks Mitch Robinson Calf Test Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Lohmann had scans on Tuesday that confirmed a high ankle sprain for the young draftee. He'll have a surgical review on Wednesday. Robinson ran well at a light session on Tuesday morning but will have to get through main training to put his hand up for selection. Hipwood has almost completed his rehab from a ruptured ACL and is expected to be available for round nine. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee 7-11 weeks Ed Curnow Calf TBC Josh Honey Knee Test Matthew Kennedy Soreness Test Caleb Marchbank Knee 2-4 weeks Oscar McDonald Back Test Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1 week Harry McKay Knee Test Marc Pittonet Knee 8-12 weeks Jack Silvagni Ankle Test Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Pittonet for up to three months, but could regain Kennedy and Silvagni this week. McKay will face a late fitness test. Honey should return via the VFL, but Curnow has suffered a calf injury while on the comeback trail from a knee problem and will miss an indefinite period. McGovern is still at least a week away, while there is uncertainty as to when McDonald will return from back injuries. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot 3 weeks Jamie Elliott Shoulder 8-10 weeks Brodie Grundy Knee 10-12 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder TBC Nathan Murphy Ankle 3 weeks Jordan Roughead Finger Test Trey Ruscoe Plantaris Test Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Collingwood is set to be without Grundy for a large chunk of the season after the ruckman suffered a PCL injury against Essendon on Monday. New recruit Kreuger is expected to be out for the rest of the season after the former Cat re-injured his shoulder against Essendon on Anzac Day. The 22-year-old is expected to undergo surgery this week after suffering another subluxation on Monday. Roughead missed the win over the Bombers due to a finger injury and is expected to miss another week at this stage. Murphy (ankle) and Dean (foot) are creeping closer to a return from injuries suffered in the pre-season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Harrison Jones Ankle Test Kyle Langford Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jayden Laverde Knee TBC Darcy Parish Ankle TBC Andrew Phillips Hamstring TBC Will Snelling Calf 3-4 weeks James Stewart Calf 1-2 weeks Patrick Voss Foot TBC Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bombers had to substitute Laverde out of the Anzac Day clash with Collingwood with a sore knee that will undergo further checks this week. Parish also spent some time off the ground late in his brilliant game with an ankle concern, but he has avoided anything serious and could still play this week. Jones was kept out of the VFL on Monday after not quite coming up from an ankle concern in his state league return the previous week. Hurley is closing in on a return to the VFL from his hip injury, with a recent calf niggle delaying that slightly. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Blakely H&S protocols TBA Heath Chapman H&S protocols TBA Sean Darcy Concussion TBA Neil Erasmus Head knock TBA Nat Fyfe Back TBA Liam Henry H&S protocols TBA Matthew Johnson Foot/ankle 3-4 weeks Sam Sturt Knee Test Joel Western Hamstring TBA Hayden Young H&S protocols TBA Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Darcy has entered concussion protocols after being subbed out against Carlton, so he'll miss Saturday's clash with Geelong. Chapman and Young are both due out of health and safety protocols later in the week, while youngster Erasmus starred in the WAFL on the weekend but suffered a late head knock. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Shoulder TBC Jon Ceglar Foot 7-10 weeks Toby Conway Hip TBC Jack Henry Foot TBC Quinton Narkle Ankle TBC Gary Rohan Back and hip TBC Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Young key defender Henry was substituted out of the Easter Monday clash after someone stood on his foot and he missed the trip to Tasmania. The club is still waiting to determine the severity of his injury but hasn’t ruled him out of Saturday yet. Brownlow Medallist Patrick Dangerfield is expected to be fit in time to face Fremantle on Saturday after being left in Geelong over the weekend after being battered by repeated corks in recent weeks. Narkle is still missing with an ankle injury, while Sam Menegola is expected to resume in the VFL this weekend after a frustrating start to the season for the West Australian. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Jeffrey Ankle Test Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee Test Mal Rosas Calf Test Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Jack Bowes is available to play his first match since undergoing shoulder surgery earlier in the year. Rosas and Lukosius will both have to get through main training later in the week to be available to play Sydney and are expected to be a good chance. Jeffrey has bounced back quicker than expected and could be available to play in the VFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 12-16 weeks Brent Daniels Foot 1-3 weeks Phil Davis Hamstring 8 weeks Jesse Hogan Soreness Test Jacob Hopper Knee 8 weeks Daniel Lloyd Shoulder 4-6 weeks Conor Stone Hamstring Test Zach Sproule Shoulder 1 week Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Hogan had played two VFL and four AFL games without a break before being rested last weekend. He'll have to get through training to be available. After a lengthy stint on the sidelines, Stone is also on the verge of a return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring TBC Mitch Lewis Hamstring Test Ben McEvoy Neck 10 weeks Tom Phillips Ankle TBC Ned Reeves Shoulder TBC Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Ruckman Reeves missed the trip to Tasmania to face Sydney on Monday after dislocating his shoulder and is expected to miss at least one more week. Lewis also missed the loss against the Swans after experiencing some hamstring tightness following Easter Monday. Jiath and Phillips were pulled out of the team after being named in the squad last Thursday night and will be assessed this week. Lachie Bramble made a successful return from a foot injury in the VFL on the weekend. McEvoy is the long-term concern with the skipper still sidelined with a neck injury. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hibberd Calf Test Blake Howes Foot 7-9 weeks Christian Salem Knee 3-4 weeks Daniel Turner Foot 2 weeks Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will regain Jake Lever and Jack Viney from the AFL's health and safety protocols this weekend, while fellow premiership player Hibberd will also return but will likely do so at VFL level. Salem is still around a month away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Hamstring Test Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Aaron Hall Hamstring 2-3 weeks Ben McKay Suspension Round 8 Jared Polec Foot 4-5 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jaidyn Stephenson Illness Test Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should have Anderson available, but it's still to be determined whether he plays at VFL or AFL level. Stephenson is likely to return from illness, but McKay will miss one match through suspension. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dixon Ankle 4-5 weeks Orazio Fantasia Knee 4-6 weeks Robbie Gray Knee Assess Scott Lycett Shoulder 12 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee 6-8 weeks Josh Sinn Groin 3-4 weeks Dylan Williams Hamstring Assess Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Veteran Gray tweaked his knee and was subbed off in the win over West Coast but has pulled up well and is set to be available to face St Kilda in round seven. Against the Eagles, All-Australian defender Aliir Aliir hurt the ankle he had previously undergone surgery on but played on and wasn’t listed in the club's injury report. Timelines were confirmed this week for Dixon, Fantasia and McKenzie who are all still over a month away from returning. Young forward Williams experienced hamstring tightness in the SANFL on the weekend. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Brown H&S protocols 1-2 weeks Josh Caddy Hamstring 4-6 weeks Noah Cumberland Knee Test Thomson Dow Thigh 1 week Dylan Grimes Hamstring 1-2 weeks Kane Lambert Hip/managed Test Dustin Martin Personal TBC Marlion Pickett Hamstring TBC Hugo Ralpsmith Ribs 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Toe TBC Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Lambert will have to get through training this week in order to play on Friday night, having been held out of the VFL due to the short turnaround. Soldo has undergone a minor operation on his toe, with a timeline yet to be confirmed. Dow has now received corkies in the same spot on his thigh in successive weeks and will be rested. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Campbell H&S protocols Test Hunter Clark Shoulder 1-2 weeks Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf 5-7 weeks Jack Hayes Knee Season Zak Jones H&S protocols Test Rowan Marshall Quad Test Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Mature-age recruit Hayes had his stunning start to his AFL career brought a devastating end on Friday night when he ruptured his ACL in the win over Greater Western Sydney. Ruckman Marshall suffered a corked quad and was forced to battle out the game due to the loss of Hayes. Jones will exit health and safety protocols on Tuesday but might not be ready to return at AFL level given his interrupted start to the season, plus the fact St Kilda heads to Cairns on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's clash. Billings and Coffield haven’t returned to full training just yet, but are closing in on returns from injuries suffered on the eve of the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Robbie Fox Hamstring 2 weeks Tom Hickey Knee 3 weeks Lachlan McAndrew Hamstring 1-2 weeks Paddy McCartin Concussion TBC Logan McDonald Concussion TBC Sam Naismith Knee Season Tom Papley Hamstring 1 week Angus Sheldrick Knee TBC Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Swans have been updating Papley's progress week by week, but coach John Longmire indicated early last week the star forward would be close to a recall for the coming round. McCartin and McDonald will continue to undergo testing after both failed concussion tests following incidents against Hawthorn. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot TBC Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Hugh Dixon Calf 1-2 weeks Andrew Gaff Ankle Test Tom Joyce Ankle TBC Jeremy McGovern H&S protocols TBC Nic Naitanui Knee 8-12 weeks Dom Sheed Ankle 3-4 weeks Zane Trew Shin 1 week Elliot Yeo Concussion TBC Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Yeo has entered concussion protocols after being subbed out against Port Adelaide. McGovern and Gaff are both in contention to return for Friday night's game with Richmond. Gaff trained well on Monday after missing the past three games with an ankle injury, while McGovern was on light duties after coming out of health and safety protocols late last week. Dixon also did little at training on Monday due to a minor calf niggle. West Coast is being conservative with Allen's return, with the young forward still several weeks away. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dominic Bedendo Hand Test Josh Bruce Knee 6-10 weeks Sam Darcy Foot 4-6 weeks Tim English Hamstring 3-4 weeks Riley Garcia Knee TBC Mitch Hannan Concussion Test Lachie Hunter Personal TBC Jason Johannisen Calf 1-2 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring 2-4 weeks Toby McLean Knee 8-10 weeks Laith Vandermeer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: April 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dogs appear unlikely to get any of their first-choice injured players back this week for their clash with Essendon on Saturday at Marvel Stadium. They lost English to a hamstring injury ahead of the contest with Adelaide last week, while Hunter is out indefinitely for personal reasons. Hannan is likely to be a test after his delayed concussion symptoms. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list