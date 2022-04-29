ESSENDON has made a bold statement at selection by dropping star midfielder Dylan Shiel for Sunday's clash against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

The All-Australian has been axed despite collecting 26 disposals and six clearances against Collingwood on Anzac Day, with key defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher also omitted from the 22 that lost by 11 points on Monday.

After dropping former No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan on Thursday night, the Western Bulldogs have omitted former No.2 pick Josh Schache on Friday, with Anthony Scott entering health and safety protocols on Thursday morning.

Mitch Wallis is in the 22 for the first time in 2022 after being the medi-sub between rounds three and five, before missing the trip to Ballarat due to a family tragedy. Laitham Vandermeer and Roarke Smith are also back for the clash against Essendon on Sunday.

Prized pick Zach Reid will play his first game of the season for Essendon – and second overall – joining Tom Cutler in Ben Rutten's team this weekend.

Zach Reid during a practice match between Essendon and Western Bulldogs on February 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Collingwood coach Craig McRae has decided to pair Darcy Cameron with untried ruckman-forward Aiden Begg rather than Mason Cox for Sunday's game against Gold Coast, following injuries to Brodie Grundy and Nathan Kreuger, with Tyler Brown also confirmed to return.

Suns coach Stuart Dew has made four changes for the trip south, dropping Oleg Markov and Jeremy Sharp, while Jack Lukosius and Darcy Macpherson are among the inclusions.

All-Australian small forward Tom Papley has been locked in to return for the Swans on Sunday after missing the first six games of the season due to a hamstring strain he suffered in February.

Tall forward Sam Reid also returns to replace young gun Logan McDonald, who joins Paddy McCartin in concussion protocols following Anzac Day.

Brisbane young gun Kai Lohmann is the only change for the Lions' trip to Sydney on Sunday, with the medi-sub to come from Deven Robertson, Nakia Cockatoo, Tom Fullarton and James Madden.

Friday, April 29

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.McGovern, G.Clark, S.Petrevski-Seton

Out: Z.Langdon (omitted), B.Williams (hamstring), E.Yeo (concussion), L.Foley (HS protocol)

New: Greg Clark

Last week's sub: Z. Langdon (replaced E. Yeo)

RICHMOND

In: D.Grimes, K.Lambert, S.Stack, I.Soldo, M.Rioli

Out: J.Ross (omitted), R.Mansell (omitted), M.Parker (omitted), T.Dow (quad), R.Tarrant (managed), T.Cotchin (managed)

Last week's sub: M. Parker (replaced T. Dow)

Saturday, April 30

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: L.Dahlhaus (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: L. Dalhaus (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: J.Treacy, L.Meek

Out: M.Taberner (hamstring), S.Darcy (concussion), B.Banfield (omitted)

Last week's sub: B. Banfield (replaced S. Darcy)

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: W.Hamill (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: W. Hamill (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Hogan, C.Hamilton

Out: T.Bruhn (omitted), J.Stein (omitted), M.de Boer (medi-sub)

New: Cooper Hamilton

Last week's sub: M. de Boer (unused)

Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever, T.McDonald, J.Viney

Out: H.Petty (HS protocol), K.Pickett (HS protocol), L.Jackson (HS protocol), T.Sparrow (HS protocol)

Last week's sub: T. Bedford (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Callow, L.Bramble

Out: J.Ward (managed), H.Morrison (injured), D.Grainger-Barras (managed)

New: Jackson Callow

Last week's sub: L. Shiels (unused)

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: P.Ryder, T.Campbell

Out: R.Marshall (quad), J.Hayes (knee), J.Lienert (omitted)

New: Tom Campbell

Last week's sub: J. Lienert (replaced J. Hayes)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: L.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: L. Jones (replaced R.Gray)

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Stocker, L.O'Brien, J.Silvagni, M.Kennedy, J.Carroll

Out: W.Setterfield (illness), M.Cottrell (omitted), J.Boyd (omitted), L.Parks (foot), M.Pittonet (knee), G.Hewett (calf)

New: Jack Carroll

Last week's sub: J. Boyd (replaced M. Pittonet)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Stephenson, A.Bonar, C.Coleman-Jones

Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), B.McKay (suspension), T.Xerri (foot), E.Ford (medi-sub), C.Comben (injured)

Last week's sub: E. Ford (unused)

Sunday, May 1

Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Brown, A.Begg

Out: N.Kreuger (shoulder), B.Grundy (knee), C.Brown (Medi-Sub)

New: Aiden Begg

Last week's sub: C. Brown (replaced N. Kreuger)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar, J.Lukosius, D.Macpherson, M.Rosas

Out: W.Powell (hamstring), J.Corbett (hip), O.Markov (omitted), J.Sharp (omitted), C.Burgess (injured)

Last week's sub: J. Sharp (unused)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Smith, L.Vandermeer, M.Wallis

Out: A.Scott (HS protocol), J.Ugle-Hagan (omitted), J.Schache (omitted), R.West (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: R. West (unused)

ESSENDON

In: T.Cutler, Z.Reid

Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), D.Shiel (omitted), N.Hind (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: N. Hind (replaced J. Laverde)

Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, 4.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Reid, T.Papley

Out: P.McCartin (concussion), L.McDonald (concussion), J.Bell (omitted)

Last week's sub: J. Kennedy (replaced P. McCartin)

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: K.Lohmann (ankle)

Last week's sub: J.Prior (replaced K. Lohmann)