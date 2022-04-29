ESSENDON has made a bold statement at selection by dropping star midfielder Dylan Shiel for Sunday's clash against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.
The All-Australian has been axed despite collecting 26 disposals and six clearances against Collingwood on Anzac Day, with key defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher also omitted from the 22 that lost by 11 points on Monday.
After dropping former No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan on Thursday night, the Western Bulldogs have omitted former No.2 pick Josh Schache on Friday, with Anthony Scott entering health and safety protocols on Thursday morning.
Mitch Wallis is in the 22 for the first time in 2022 after being the medi-sub between rounds three and five, before missing the trip to Ballarat due to a family tragedy. Laitham Vandermeer and Roarke Smith are also back for the clash against Essendon on Sunday.
Prized pick Zach Reid will play his first game of the season for Essendon – and second overall – joining Tom Cutler in Ben Rutten's team this weekend.
Collingwood coach Craig McRae has decided to pair Darcy Cameron with untried ruckman-forward Aiden Begg rather than Mason Cox for Sunday's game against Gold Coast, following injuries to Brodie Grundy and Nathan Kreuger, with Tyler Brown also confirmed to return.
Suns coach Stuart Dew has made four changes for the trip south, dropping Oleg Markov and Jeremy Sharp, while Jack Lukosius and Darcy Macpherson are among the inclusions.
All-Australian small forward Tom Papley has been locked in to return for the Swans on Sunday after missing the first six games of the season due to a hamstring strain he suffered in February.
Tall forward Sam Reid also returns to replace young gun Logan McDonald, who joins Paddy McCartin in concussion protocols following Anzac Day.
Brisbane young gun Kai Lohmann is the only change for the Lions' trip to Sydney on Sunday, with the medi-sub to come from Deven Robertson, Nakia Cockatoo, Tom Fullarton and James Madden.
Friday, April 29
West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.McGovern, G.Clark, S.Petrevski-Seton
Out: Z.Langdon (omitted), B.Williams (hamstring), E.Yeo (concussion), L.Foley (HS protocol)
New: Greg Clark
Last week's sub: Z. Langdon (replaced E. Yeo)
RICHMOND
In: D.Grimes, K.Lambert, S.Stack, I.Soldo, M.Rioli
Out: J.Ross (omitted), R.Mansell (omitted), M.Parker (omitted), T.Dow (quad), R.Tarrant (managed), T.Cotchin (managed)
Last week's sub: M. Parker (replaced T. Dow)
Saturday, April 30
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GEELONG
In: Nil
Out: L.Dahlhaus (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: L. Dalhaus (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: J.Treacy, L.Meek
Out: M.Taberner (hamstring), S.Darcy (concussion), B.Banfield (omitted)
Last week's sub: B. Banfield (replaced S. Darcy)
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: W.Hamill (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: W. Hamill (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Hogan, C.Hamilton
Out: T.Bruhn (omitted), J.Stein (omitted), M.de Boer (medi-sub)
New: Cooper Hamilton
Last week's sub: M. de Boer (unused)
Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Lever, T.McDonald, J.Viney
Out: H.Petty (HS protocol), K.Pickett (HS protocol), L.Jackson (HS protocol), T.Sparrow (HS protocol)
Last week's sub: T. Bedford (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: J.Callow, L.Bramble
Out: J.Ward (managed), H.Morrison (injured), D.Grainger-Barras (managed)
New: Jackson Callow
Last week's sub: L. Shiels (unused)
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: P.Ryder, T.Campbell
Out: R.Marshall (quad), J.Hayes (knee), J.Lienert (omitted)
New: Tom Campbell
Last week's sub: J. Lienert (replaced J. Hayes)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: L.Jones (omitted)
Last week's sub: L. Jones (replaced R.Gray)
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
CARLTON
In: L.Stocker, L.O'Brien, J.Silvagni, M.Kennedy, J.Carroll
Out: W.Setterfield (illness), M.Cottrell (omitted), J.Boyd (omitted), L.Parks (foot), M.Pittonet (knee), G.Hewett (calf)
New: Jack Carroll
Last week's sub: J. Boyd (replaced M. Pittonet)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Stephenson, A.Bonar, C.Coleman-Jones
Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), B.McKay (suspension), T.Xerri (foot), E.Ford (medi-sub), C.Comben (injured)
Last week's sub: E. Ford (unused)
Sunday, May 1
Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.Brown, A.Begg
Out: N.Kreuger (shoulder), B.Grundy (knee), C.Brown (Medi-Sub)
New: Aiden Begg
Last week's sub: C. Brown (replaced N. Kreuger)
GOLD COAST
In: J.Farrar, J.Lukosius, D.Macpherson, M.Rosas
Out: W.Powell (hamstring), J.Corbett (hip), O.Markov (omitted), J.Sharp (omitted), C.Burgess (injured)
Last week's sub: J. Sharp (unused)
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: R.Smith, L.Vandermeer, M.Wallis
Out: A.Scott (HS protocol), J.Ugle-Hagan (omitted), J.Schache (omitted), R.West (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: R. West (unused)
ESSENDON
In: T.Cutler, Z.Reid
Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), D.Shiel (omitted), N.Hind (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: N. Hind (replaced J. Laverde)
Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, 4.40pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: S.Reid, T.Papley
Out: P.McCartin (concussion), L.McDonald (concussion), J.Bell (omitted)
Last week's sub: J. Kennedy (replaced P. McCartin)
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: K.Lohmann (ankle)
Last week's sub: J.Prior (replaced K. Lohmann)