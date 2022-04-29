WEST Coast's nightmare season has gone from bad to worse after suffering its biggest-ever loss at Optus Stadium and heaviest defeat since 2008, going down by 109 points to Richmond on Friday night.

The Eagles have endured numerous injuries to key players and a raft of players entering health and safety protocols this season, compounding their challenges but their recent run is alarming, with the side sliding to 1-6.

The heavy loss – 25.15 (165) to 8.8 (56) - marks the latest thrashing for a West Coast side that is bordering on uncompetitive, having been beaten by 84 points by Port Adelaide and 63 points by Sydney over the previous fortnight.

Highlights: West Coast v Richmond The Eagles and Tigers clash in round seven

For the Tigers, the win snaps their two-game losing run and improves their record to 3-4, even without rested veterans Trent Cotchin and Robbie Tarrant plus with Dustin Martin only returning to training earlier in the week.

Tom Lynch marked his 200th AFL game with a seven-goal haul and eight contested marks, while Jack Riewoldt helped himself to four majors.

Shai Bolton kicked three with 30 disposals and 15 score involvements, and Jason Castagna, Maurice Rioli jnr and Kamdyn McIntosh dined out with three majors each. Jayden Short was handed a rare run in the midfield in Cotchin's absence and was outstanding with 31 disposals.

Castagna cooking up just about everything for Tigers Jason Castagna gets involved in a series of Richmond goals in an impressive first quarter

Remarkably Richmond's first 11 goals all came from turnovers, with the Eagles' disconnected ball movement allowing the Tigers to toy with them at times. Richmond kicked 20.8 for the game from turnovers.

Two weeks ago, Sydney blew away the Eagles on Good Friday at the same venue, leading by 58 points at half-time after 20 scoring shots to two, and the Tigers dominated the first half in similar circumstances, opening up a 63-point lead.

West Coast conceded nine consecutive goals for the first time ever at Optus Stadium as the club hit another new low after second-gamer Luka Strnadica kicked his first AFL goal in the first term.

Veteran Josh Kennedy kicked four second-half goals in a rare bright point for the home side while debutant Greg Clark had 24 touches.

Standing ovation for Kennedy after goal number 700 Awesome scenes at Optus Stadium as West Coast's superstar forward Josh Kennedy is lauded for kicking his 700th goal in the AFL

It was the Eagles' biggest loss since losing by 135 points to Geelong at Subiaco Oval in 2008. West Coast have now lost its past six games at Optus Stadium and only managed one win in its past nine at home since beating the Tigers at the same venue in June last year.

Spearhead milestones

Lynch reached another milestone in his 200th AFL game, with his second major bringing up his 400th career goal. The former Gold Coast forward had 12 shots on goal for the game, finishing with 7.5. Down the other end, Kennedy's four second-half goals took him to 700 career majors, celebrating in the final quarter despite the side trailing by triple figures. Kennedy becomes the 25th player to reach the 700-goal mark.

Lynch looms large with super seven Tom Lynch clunked just about everything that came his way to notch a stellar seven-goal haul

Riolis in numbers

Three Riolis appeared in the clash to contrasting fortunes, with West Coast's Willie Rioli subbed off at half-time with a hamstring injury with seven disposals and no goals until that point. Maurice Rioli jnr offered an insight into his potential in his third AFL game with three goals, taking his career tally to five including two in a minute in the third term, while he also had nine score involvements. Daniel Rioli accumulated 23 disposals off half-back.

Maurice Rioli jnr joins party with two in a minute Richmond's exciting young talent Maurice Rioli jnr snares two goals in short time

WEST COAST 1.2 2.4 4.7 8.8 (56)

RICHMOND 7.3 12.7 18.11 25.15 (165)

GOALS

West Coast: Kennedy 4, Strnadica, Ryan, Darling, Kelly

Richmond: Lynch 7, Riewoldt 4, Bolton 3, M.Rioli 3, McIntosh 3, Castagna 2, Prestia, Soldo, Nankervis

BEST

West Coast: Kennedy, Redden, Duggan, Clark

Richmond: Short, Lynch, Bolton, Lambert, Vlastuin, Nankervis

INJURIES

West Coast: Rioli (hamstring)

Richmond: Prestia (ankle)

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Tom Barrass (hamstring) replaced in selected by Hugh Dixon

Richmond: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Andrew Gaff (replaced Willie Rioli at half-time)

Richmond: Jack Ross (replaced Dion Prestia in the third quarter)

