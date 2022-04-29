CARLTON has suffered a blow ahead of its clash against North Melbourne on Saturday night with in-form midfielder George Hewett ruled out.

Hewett suffered a significant cork to his calf and has failed to prove his fitness after barely training during the week.

The former Swan's withdrawal paves the way for midfielder Jack Carroll to make his AFL debut. Carroll was taken with pick No.41 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft and has been one of the Blues' best in the VFL.

Carlton Blues' Jack Carroll in action during the 2022 VFL Round 05 match against Werribee Tigers at Avalon Airport Oval on April 23, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Mitch McGovern will be sidelined for an extended period after suffering another hamstring injury. After playing the first two games in a new role down back, McGovern injured his hamstring at training before re-aggravating it this week.

“It is obviously really unfortunate for Mitch, he was so determined to get back into the side over the next fortnight and was really looking to have an impact with his teammates on the field,” head of football Brad Lloyd said.

“Mitch had been ticking every box required of him during his recovery so he’s understandably disappointed with today’s result. Our primary focus right now is on making sure he is OK and we will focus on getting Mitch ready to have an impact in the second half of the season.”

More to come