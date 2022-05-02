THERE was plenty of exciting action in the state leagues over the weekend with massive goal hauls, returning stars and the potential No.1 pick featuring prominently.
Here is your one-stop shop for the best highlights packages from an action-packed weekend.
In the VFL, Jake Riccardi booted nine goals in a phenomenal display for the Giants, while young Pie Ollie Henry dazzled with a seven-goal haul.
Veteran Saint Jack Billings returned from injury in an outstanding performance, while potential No.1 pick Will Ashcroft - son of former Lion Marcus - impressed in his VFL debut.
In the WAFL, Fremantle forward Sam Sturt put his hand up for selection with three goals in Peel's win over West Coast and Bailey Rogers produced a stunning performance to inspire Claremont to victory over South Fremantle.
Jake Riccardi's nine-goal haul
Ollie Henry boots seven for the Pies
Jack Billings makes his return
No.1 pick contender Will Ashcroft's VFL debut
Sam Sturt kicks three for Peel
Bailey Rogers' all-round domination