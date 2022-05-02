Oliver Henry celebrates a goal against St Kilda in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was plenty of exciting action in the state leagues over the weekend with massive goal hauls, returning stars and the potential No.1 pick featuring prominently.

Here is your one-stop shop for the best highlights packages from an action-packed weekend.

In the VFL, Jake Riccardi booted nine goals in a phenomenal display for the Giants, while young Pie Ollie Henry dazzled with a seven-goal haul.

Veteran Saint Jack Billings returned from injury in an outstanding performance, while potential No.1 pick Will Ashcroft - son of former Lion Marcus - impressed in his VFL debut.

In the WAFL, Fremantle forward Sam Sturt put his hand up for selection with three goals in Peel's win over West Coast and Bailey Rogers produced a stunning performance to inspire Claremont to victory over South Fremantle.

Jake Riccardi's nine-goal haul

VFL Showreel, R6: Jake Riccardi highlights Enjoy Jake Riccardi's standout VFL performance for GWS

Ollie Henry boots seven for the Pies

VFL Showreel, R6: Oliver Henry highlights Enjoy Oliver Henry's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

Jack Billings makes his return

VFL Showreel, R6: Jack Billings highlights Enjoy Jack Billings's standout VFL performance for Sandringham

No.1 pick contender Will Ashcroft's VFL debut

VFL Showreel, R6: Will Ashcroft highlights Enjoy Will Ashcroft's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

Sam Sturt kicks three for Peel

WAFL Showreel, R3: Sam Sturt highlights Enjoy Sam Sturt's standout WAFL performance for Peel

Bailey Rogers' all-round domination