SATURDAY night's last-minute behind to pilot Port Adelaide to victory over St Kilda was the latest in a long list of heroics from Robbie Gray over his distinguished career.

Gray has a hard-earned reputation as one of the most clutch players in the AFL this century, regularly pulling Port from losing positions into winning ones.

Listen to Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss Robbie Gray's heroics in the latest episode of AFL Daily

While kicking five goals in a quarter against Adelaide and four in a quarter against Fremantle in come-from-behind wins are noteworthy, it's his goalkicking in close matches that sets Gray apart.

Here's a look at four memorable goals across his 259-game career that have lifted Port Adelaide to victory.

Last two mins: Robbie the hero in wild finish in Cairns The thrilling final moments between the Saints and Power in round seven

Round seven, 2020 v Carlton

Gray's one 'after the siren' goal could hardly have been more difficult. After taking a mark on the lead from a short Sam Mayes pass, Gray was hemmed in on the right boundary line at the Gabba as the siren sounded and his team trailing by three points. He waltzed in from just inside 50m and threaded the needle to complete a remarkable victory.

Robbie's ridiculous match-winner after siren Robbie Gray has ice in veins, slotting the match-winning goal from a tight angle to send Port into a frenzy

Round 19, 2017 v St Kilda

This one didn't come after the final siren, but it might as well have. With Port trailing by four points and a boundary throw in around 60m from goal and only 20 seconds remaining, the match looked as good as over. But with one perfect Paddy Ryder tap into the path of Gray as he cruised past the stoppage, the Port champion ran to 50m and flushed his kick to bring the raucous Adelaide Oval crowd to its collective feet. This was perhaps the signature moment in Gray's career.

The sealer: Gray's brilliance saves Power With seconds remaining, star playmaker Robbie Gray kicks a great running goal to win the game for Port

Round four, 2021 v Richmond

The build-up for this Friday night match was huge after the Tigers edged Port in a nail-biting preliminary final just six months earlier. After the home team had given up a fourth quarter lead, it was again Gray to the rescue as he took a strong contested mark with four minutes remaining and his team trailing by two points. From a tough angle near the right boundary line and 40m out, the little magician again showed nerves of steel to steer the ball through and give his team a lead they would not relinquish.

Highlights: Port Adelaide v Richmond The Power and Tigers clash in round four

Round 23, 2021 v Western Bulldogs

The result of this match in the final round last season would determine whether Port got a home qualifying final by finishing second or a road qualifying final by finishing fourth. The stakes were high. Trailing with five minutes remaining at Marvel Stadium, Gray had a set shot from 35m on a 45-degree angle, and as he'd done so many times in his career, he perfectly executed the set shot to give Port the lead they would cling on to.