ROUND eight is here and there is some big news from team selection.

None bigger than George Hewett (MID/DEF, $758,000) will have another week on the sidelines with a calf issue while Matt Crouch (MID, $684,000) finds himself out of the Crows' line-up as they get set to take on Carlton in the last game of the round.

Leading into Thursday night, West Coast’s Greg Clark (MID, $250,000) was the most selected player after his 110 last week, but he will miss this week with health and safety protocols. So, if you made that move during the week, you will need to reverse that trade and think again.

The Traders' Fantasy preview: round eight Roy names up the best downgrade options this week after the news that popular cash cow Greg Clark is out

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round eight.

Touk Miller (MID, $885,000) – Coming off scores of 140 and 111, the former million-dollar man is a bargain after laying 14 tackles in the last two weeks.

Luke Parker (MID/FWD, $760,000) – Parker is averaging 111 in his last three games and the biggest bonus is as of two weeks ago, you can now slip him into your forward line.

Jack Carroll (MID, $234,000) – Scored 87 last week with eight marks and looked brilliant on debut. A great trade target for those looking for a downgrade.

Cooper Hamilton (MID/FWD, $218,000) – Debuted last week with 12 disposals, four marks, five tackles and 64 points. Tougher game this week against Geelong but still worth considering.

Cooper Stephens (MID, $190,000) – Stephens gets his first crack at the top level this week after averaging 91 in the VFL this year. Mature-aged and ready to go!

Live teams show

Most traded in

Jack Carroll (MID, $234,000) – 9.5k

– 9.5k Greg Clark (MID, $250,000) – 9k

– 9k Robbie McComb (MID, $265,000) – 6.4k

– 6.4k Patrick Cripps (MID, $831,000) – 6.1k

– 6.1k Luke Parker (MID/FWD, $760,000) – 5.2k

Rookie downgrades are on the menu this week with coaches trading in Jack Carroll (MID, $234,000) and Robbie McComb (MID, $265,000). Both were impressive last week scoring 87 and 83 respectively. Patrick Cripps (MID, $831,000) is still a 'must-have' player with a breakeven of 94. He is one of the best players in the game at a fraction of the cost.

Most traded out

Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $472,000) – 11.5k

– 11.5k Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $513,000) – 11.3k

– 11.3k Matt Crouch (MID, $684,000) – 9k

– 9k Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $408,000) – 7.3k

– 7.3k Tristian Xerri (RUC/FWD, $523,000) – 6k

With a breakeven of 68 and an average of 68 for the season, it’s not hard to see why Fantasy coaches are moving on Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $513,000). He has been a sensational rookie for us over the last seven weeks, however his time is up. Even though Matt Crouch (MID, $684,000) scored 89 and 83 in his last two games, the Adelaide coaching staff have showed him the door. Amazingly, after playing the first seven rounds, his price has only gone up $35k and now must be traded.

Matt Crouch in action against GWS in round seven on April 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin’s best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Callum Mills v Gold Coast

With scores of 131 and 162 next to his name in his last two games, Mills is running hot. He scored 78 (in half a game) and 142 against the Suns last year and will be too hard to stop at home again.

No.2 – Andrew Brayshaw v Kangaroos

The Kangaroos are the fourth easiest for midfielders to score against this year and it’s time for Brayshaw to cash in. He scored 121 against them last year and should have a day out at Optus Stadium.

No.3 – Josh Dunkley v Port Adelaide

The most expensive player in the game is on fire at the moment coming off scores of 133 and 138. He plays tonight and is the best VC option going around.

No.4 – Lachie Neale v West Coast

Coming off his second 140+ score for the year, Neale meets a very undermanned Eagles outfit, at home on Saturday night. Richmond scored 3x120+ scores against the Eagles last week and prior to that, the Port Adelaide had eight scores over 110.

No.5 – Max Gawn v St Kilda

The No.1 form player in the game is averaging 135 in his last four games and meets the Saints at the MCG on Sunday afternoon. Luke Jackson returns to assist him as he takes on the tricky St Kilda duo of Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.