AFTER a 0-5 start to the season Port Adelaide has made it three wins on the trot and is working back to its best form with a 12.14 (86) to 10.9 (69) win over an injury-riddled Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The Dogs burst out of the gates with the first two goals of the match, giving Power supporters early flashbacks to last year’s preliminary final whitewash that finished with Port on the wrong end of a 71-point spanking.

However, the home team was having none of it and answered with the next four goals, the first from the reliable boot of Robbie Gray to steady nerves before his teammates joined in with another three in the next five minutes of play.

Then it was the Dogs’ turn with another two before Gray’s second gave the Power a two-point lead at quarter time.

The second term was a goal-for-goal affair in an even tussle.

Jack Macrae was everywhere for the Bulldogs with 19 disposals and seven clearances by the long break, while Bailey Smith had 14 touches and a goal.

Sam Powell-Pepper opened the scoring in the third term but the alternating scoreline was maintained when Aaron Naughton answered quickly with his third, followed by a classy set shot by Travis Boak.

Trent Dumont broke the pattern with the next, before Todd Marshall and Jeremy Finlayson gave the Power a five-goal lead late in the quarter.

To make matters worse for the Dogs Tim O’Brien was subbed out followed closely by Laitham Vandermeer with a nasty looking hamstring injury, leaving them with just three on the bench.

Momentum looked to be well and truly in Port’s favour before a nasty lower leg injury saw Riley Bonner – his side’s highest possession winner to that point - helped to the bench, and Naughton’s fourth on the siren brought the difference back to a manageable 24-point margin.

When Finlayson missed a set shot then Bailey Smith kicked one from long range it was game on, but within minutes Cody Weightman was sitting on the bench with his arm in a sling and the pure lack of interchange options proved too much for the Bulldogs to chase down the difference.

PORT ADELAIDE 5.0 7.4 12.8 12.14 (86)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.4 6.6 8.8 10.9 (69)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Finlayson 3, Gray 2, Marshall 2, Powell-Pepper 2, Boak, Dumont, Motlop

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 4, B.Smith 2, Dunkley, Khamis, Liberatore, McNeil,

MEDICAL SUBS

Port Adelaide: Lachie Jones, replaced Riley Bonner at three-quarter time

Western Bulldogs: Hayden Crozier, replaced Tim O'Brien in the third quarter