GOLD Coast has delivered Sydney its second loss in as many weeks, defeating the Swans by 14 points at the SCG on Saturday afternoon.
The Suns were up for the fight from the word go, piling pressure on the Swans and feasting on the turnovers in the 8.13 (61) to 10.15 (75) contest.
SWANS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats
The Suns led right up until the final minute of the third quarter, when a Logan McDonald goal saw the Swans draw level.
A Levi Casboult goal put the Suns back in front early in the final term, but the Swans never gave up, scrapping to the final moment and fending off plenty of the Suns’ shots on goal.
But it wasn't enough, with another goal from Casboult with less than two minutes on the clock sealing victory for the Suns.
The Suns have now won four out of their last six games against the Swans.
More to come
Izak’s back in action
After a few weeks of average form, Izak Rankine showed just why the Suns rated him so highly in 2018. The former No.3 pick was dangerous in front of goal against the Swans and gave the Suns a spark when they need it most. He finished with 2.2 and two clearances from 13 touches.
Long time between drinks for Thompson
Playing his first game in 1379 days, Gold Coast defender Rory Thompson got through the game against Sydney unscathed. Returning after back-to-back ACL injuries, Thompson had a modest return to AFL football, picking up seven touches and two marks, but the Suns will just be thrilled he got through the game without incident.
SYDNEY 1.4 4.7 8.11 8.13 (61)
GOLD COAST 3.6 7.6 8.11 10.15 (75)
GOALS
Sydney: Franklin, Parker, McInerney, Kennedy, Papley, McLean, Warner, McDonald
Gold Coast: Rankine 2, Casboult 2, Weller, Miller, Swallow, Lukosius, Ainsworth, Chol
BEST
Sydney: Warner, Lloyd, Parker, Blakey, Mills
Gold Coast: Swallow, Ellis, Fiorini, Budarick, Miller
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: None
Gold Coast: Noah Anderson (illness) replaced in selected side by Alex Davies
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Ryan Clarke (unused)
Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson (replaced J. Lukosius)
INJURIES
Sydney: None
Gold Coast: Lukosius (knee)