GOLD Coast has delivered Sydney its second loss in as many weeks, defeating the Swans by 14 points at the SCG on Saturday afternoon.

The Suns were up for the fight from the word go, piling pressure on the Swans and feasting on the turnovers in the 8.13 (61) to 10.15 (75) contest.

SWANS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The Suns led right up until the final minute of the third quarter, when a Logan McDonald goal saw the Swans draw level.

A Levi Casboult goal put the Suns back in front early in the final term, but the Swans never gave up, scrapping to the final moment and fending off plenty of the Suns’ shots on goal.

Highlights: Sydney v Gold Coast The Swans and Suns clash in round eight

But it wasn't enough, with another goal from Casboult with less than two minutes on the clock sealing victory for the Suns.

The Suns have now won four out of their last six games against the Swans.

Izak’s back in action

After a few weeks of average form, Izak Rankine showed just why the Suns rated him so highly in 2018. The former No.3 pick was dangerous in front of goal against the Swans and gave the Suns a spark when they need it most. He finished with 2.2 and two clearances from 13 touches.

Izak bursts out of the centre and kicks a monster goal Izak Rankine kicks a beautiful goal from outside 50 after the perfect clearance for the Suns

Long time between drinks for Thompson

Playing his first game in 1379 days, Gold Coast defender Rory Thompson got through the game against Sydney unscathed. Returning after back-to-back ACL injuries, Thompson had a modest return to AFL football, picking up seven touches and two marks, but the Suns will just be thrilled he got through the game without incident.

Rory Thompson celebrates a Gold Coast win during round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY 1.4 4.7 8.11 8.13 (61)

GOLD COAST 3.6 7.6 8.11 10.15 (75)

GOALS

Sydney: Franklin, Parker, McInerney, Kennedy, Papley, McLean, Warner, McDonald

Gold Coast: Rankine 2, Casboult 2, Weller, Miller, Swallow, Lukosius, Ainsworth, Chol

BEST

Sydney: Warner, Lloyd, Parker, Blakey, Mills

Gold Coast: Swallow, Ellis, Fiorini, Budarick, Miller

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: None

Gold Coast: Noah Anderson (illness) replaced in selected side by Alex Davies

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Ryan Clarke (unused)

Gold Coast: Darcy Macpherson (replaced J. Lukosius)

INJURIES

Sydney: None

Gold Coast: Lukosius (knee)