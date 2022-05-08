MANY didn’t think it possible, but Melbourne has found another gear.

The reigning premier – which is undefeated so far this season – was already in terrifying form but reached a new level in its comprehensive 38-point victory over St Kilda on Sunday afternoon.

The Demons were utterly polished and composed under pressure, finding multiple avenues to goal and cutting off all of the Saints’ forward movement in the 14.9 (93) to 8.7 (55) win.

DEMONS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Kysaiah Pickett was everywhere in the first quarter, booting two goals and causing headaches for Saints defenders early.

The Dees were all over the Saints in the first half, booting nine goals before the Saints managed to stem the tide slightly, kicking three goals in the second term to enter the main break 35 points in arrears.

They kept their momentum rolling into the third term, with Max King booting two goals to give the Demons a slight scare. But a Ben Brown goal gave the Dees another spark just before the final change.

The Saints continued to fight hard in the final term, but the damage had been done.

More to come

A memorable day for milestone man McDonald

Having been on the scrap heap at the end of 2020 and conceding he thought his AFL career may be over, the premiership player brought up the 200-game milestone on Sunday, and he did so in style, playing an important part in the Dees’ big win. The defender-turned-forward finished with two goals, and should have kicked at least three, as well as 13 disposals, four marks and six score involvements.

Unbeaten Bowey becomes a record holder

Melbourne youngster Jake Bowey created history on Sunday, becoming the only player to win his first consecutive 15 games. The 19-year-old, who was selected with pick No.21 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, also has a premiership on his CV.

Who can possibly beat the Dees?

The Dees are 8-0, seemingly have at least one more gear to go to, and have won 15 matches on the bounce. History says it’s unlikely they will go through the season undefeated, with Collingwood in 1929 the only team to record a perfect (18-0) season, however, it’s not totally implausible to see Melbourne matching that historic feat. The Demons have the Eagles (in Perth) and the Kangaroos in the next fortnight; both games they should win. Perhaps their stiffest test will come in round 11, when the Dees host the 7-1 Dockers at the MCG.

MELBOURNE 4.2 9.3 10.5 14.9 (93)

ST KILDA 0.3 3.4 5.7 8.7 (55)

GOALS

Melbourne: Brown 3, Pickett 3, Harmes 2, McDonald 2, Brayshaw, Fritsch, Rivers, Spargo

St Kilda: King 2, Marshall 2, Higgins, Membrey, Ryder, Windhager

BEST

Melbourne: Oliver, Langdon, Brayshaw, Petracca, Harmes, Sparrow, May

St Kilda: Steele, Sinclair, Crouch, Ross, Membrey, Ross

INJURIES

Melbourne: None

St Kilda: Butler (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Toby Bedford

St Kilda: Marcus Windhager (replaced Butler)

Crowd: 35,767 at the MCG