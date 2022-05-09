Josh Rotham in action for West Coast against Sydney in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SEVEN West Coast players who disobeyed the embattled Eagles' COVID-19 guidelines by partying at a Perth nightclub will be fined by the club.

Eagles chief executive Trevor Nisbett will on Monday address the entire club – players and staff – and the misbehaving players will all be named.

The COVID-hit club was left fuming after defenders Jackson Nelson and Josh Rotham were photographed partying only a day after West Coast suffered a humiliating 109-point loss at home to Richmond in round seven.

Nelson was one of up to eight players in the AFL's health and safety protocols ahead of last Saturday night's away clash with Brisbane and the undermanned Eagles were again forced to call on top-up players from the WAFL.

Jackson Nelson ahead of West Coast's clash with Sydney in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast released a statement last Friday saying they were "devastated" any of their players had chosen to break trust with the club in such a precarious situation.

Nisbett hoped the players involved would learn from their mistakes.

"I know the other players are really disappointed because they’ve had to be extremely disciplined," Nisbett told SEN WA on Monday.

"We’ve copped the worst of COVID but it doesn’t help if guys are going to go outside guidelines.

"We’ll get them all together ... it will be signed off (on Monday), then have to move forward.

"In normal circumstances some of the guys might have to face a suspension of a week or so but as it stands we aren’t in that position where we can afford to do that and that’s a problem in its own right.

"My expectation is there will be a fine involved and those players will have to cop that sweet

"The guys are pretty much ashamed and embarrassed of themselves but that doesn’t detract from the fact they did the wrong thing.

"We will deal with the seven guys in a professional manner and we hope this is a story and an education piece.

"It’s not a case of breaking a rule but it is a case of breaking trust."

West Coast CEO Trevor Nisbett in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles have been badly hit by COVID-19 as infections soared in Western Australia much later than in other states and territories.

Their issues have been complicated by a diabolical injury list that includes stars Nic Naitanui, Luke Shuey, Dom Sheed, Elliot Yeo and Willie Rioli.

West Coast sits bottom of the ladder at 1-7 with a percentage of 52 and could add a second wooden spoon to its last-place finish from 2010.