The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round Eight has been completed. One charge was laid and there was one incident that required a detailed explanation.





Charge laid:

Zak Jones, St Kilda, has been charged with Striking Clayton Oliver, Melbourne, during the fourth quarter of the Round Eight match between St Kilda and Melbourne played at MCG on Sunday, May 8, 2022.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jones angers host of Demons after this action Zak Jones is swarmed by Dees' players after these two incidents

Incident assessed:

The incident involving Carlton’s Patrick Cripps and the Adelaide Crows’ Lachlan Murphy from the third quarter of Sunday’s match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows was assessed. Murphy gains possession of the ball in the centre square where he is met by Cripps who lays a tackle. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Cripps’ actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.