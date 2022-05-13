WEST Coast continues to be ravaged by injuries in 2022 with Shannon Hurn and Andrew Gaff ruled out of Sunday's clash against Melbourne at Optus Stadium.
Eagles coach Adam Simpson has dropped pre-season supplemental selection period signing Patrick Naish and WAFL top-up Jake Florenca.
Melbourne has the luxury of making no changes for the trip to Western Australia, with five-time All-Australian Max Gawn named after being in doubt earlier in the week.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS
>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS
Young gun Noah Anderson returns for Gold Coast, along with Joel Jeffrey, with Jack Lukosius injured, Alex Davies managed and Darcy Macpherson dropped.
Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has made five changes to the side the smashed North Melbourne last Friday night, axing young trio Jye Amiss, Liam Henry and Brandon Walker, with Michael Walters entering health and safety protocols.
Blake Acres, Travis Colyer, Michael Frederick, Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue are back for the Dockers' trip to face the Suns at Metricon Stadium, while top-10 pick Neil Erasmus has been included in the 22.
Greater Western Sydney will welcome back former first-round pick Conor Stone for the final game of the Leon Cameron era, with the Victorian overcoming a serious hamstring injury.
The Giants have axed small forward Bobby Hill – who continues to be linked to other clubs – and ruckman Matt Flynn, backing in Braydon Preuss to go one out against a depleted Blues outfit at Giants Stadium.
Carlton recruit George Hewett is back after missing the past fortnight with a corked calf, while Lachie Plowman and Brodie Kemp are locked in, along with debutant Jesse Motlop.
Friday, May 13
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Poulter
Out: T.Bianco (omitted), J.Ginnivan (illness)
Last week's sub: Jack Madgen (unused)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Keath, M.Bontempelli, J.Sweet, L.Cleary, R.West
Out: R.Smith (omitted), T.O'Brien (calf), L.Vandermeer (hamstring), C.Weightman (collarbone), S.Martin (managed), H.Crozier (Medi-Sub)
New: Luke Cleary
Last week's sub: Hayden Crozier (replaced T. O'Brien)
Saturday, May 14
Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: C.Nash, C.Wingard, M.Lewis, S.Butler
Out: J.Callow (omitted), J.Ward (omitted), T.Mitchell (managed), C.Macdonald (managed), L.Shiels (Medi-Sub)
New: Sam Butler
Last week's sub: Liam Shiels (unused)
RICHMOND
In: B.Nyuon, D.Prestia, N.Vlastuin
Out: R.Mansell (suspension), S.Edwards (managed), S.Stack (Medi-Sub), J.Gibcus (HS Protocol)
New: Bigoa Nyuon
Last week's sub: Sydney Stack (unused)
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: N.Larkey, T.Powell
Out: B.McKay (knee), J.Horne-Francis (hamstring), H.Greenwood (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Jack Mahony (replaced B. McKay)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: M.Frederick, K.Farrell
Out: R.Bonner (ankle), T.Dumont (HS Protocol), T.Jonas (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: Lachie Jones (replaced R. Bonner)
St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: C.Sharman, J.Billings
Out: N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), M.Windhager (omitted), D.Butler (Achilles)
Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced D. Butler)
GEELONG
In: R.Stanley, J.Selwood
Out: J.Bews (concussion), C.Stephens (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)
Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt (replaced J.Bews)
Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.Hickey, S.Wicks, J.Bell
Out: B.Ronke (omitted), H.McLean (omitted), B.Campbell (managed), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub)
Last week's medical sub: Ryan Clarke (unused)
ESSENDON
In: J.Ridley, J.Kelly, M.Guelfi, S.Durham
Out: B.Ham (omitted), K.Baldwin (omitted), D.Smith (illness), B.Zerk-Thatcher (injured), A.Lord (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Alastair Lord (unused)
Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: B.Smith, N.McHenry, K.Strachan, D.Fogarty, J.Soligo
Out: B.Cook (omitted), R.O'Brien (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted), H.Schoenberg (omitted), L.Gollant (omitted), L.Murphy (neck)
Last week's sub: James Rowe (replaced L. Murphy)
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner, E.Hipwood
Out: R.Lester (managed), D.McStay (ankle), T.Berry (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Tom Berry (replaced D. McStay)
Sunday, May 15
Gold Coast v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 1.40pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: N.Anderson, J.Jeffrey
Out: J.Lukosius (knee), A.Davies (managed), D.Macpherson (omitted)
Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson (replaced J. Lukosius)
FREMANTLE
In: B.Acres, T.Colyer, M.Frederick, R.Lobb, G.Logue
Out: N.O'Driscoll (foot), M.Walters (HS Protocol), S.Switkowski (concussion), B.Walker (omitted), L.Henry (omitted), J.Amiss (omitted)
Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus (replaced S. Switkowski)
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: C.Stone
Out: B.Hill (omitted), M.Flynn (omitted)
Last week's sub: Matt de Boer (unused)
CARLTON
In: B.Kemp, L.Plowman, G.Hewett, J.Motlop
Out: Le.Young (HS Protocol), J.Martin (calf), H.McKay (knee), J.Boyd (omitted), M.Cottrell (Medi-Sub)
New: Jesse Motlop
Last week's sub: Matt Cottrell (replaced J. Martin)
West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Nelson, A.Witherden, G.Clark, B.Williams
Out: P.Naish (omitted), J.Florenca (omitted), D.Mountford (Medi-Sub), A.Gaff (quad), S.Hurn (calf)
Last week's sub: Declan Mountford (unused)
MELBOURNE
In: None
Out: T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (unused)