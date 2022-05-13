WEST Coast continues to be ravaged by injuries in 2022 with Shannon Hurn and Andrew Gaff ruled out of Sunday's clash against Melbourne at Optus Stadium.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson has dropped pre-season supplemental selection period signing Patrick Naish and WAFL top-up Jake Florenca.

Melbourne has the luxury of making no changes for the trip to Western Australia, with five-time All-Australian Max Gawn named after being in doubt earlier in the week.

Young gun Noah Anderson returns for Gold Coast, along with Joel Jeffrey, with Jack Lukosius injured, Alex Davies managed and Darcy Macpherson dropped.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has made five changes to the side the smashed North Melbourne last Friday night, axing young trio Jye Amiss, Liam Henry and Brandon Walker, with Michael Walters entering health and safety protocols.

Michael Walters looks on after the R6 clash between Fremantle and Carlton on April 23, 2022.

Blake Acres, Travis Colyer, Michael Frederick, Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue are back for the Dockers' trip to face the Suns at Metricon Stadium, while top-10 pick Neil Erasmus has been included in the 22.

Greater Western Sydney will welcome back former first-round pick Conor Stone for the final game of the Leon Cameron era, with the Victorian overcoming a serious hamstring injury.

The Giants have axed small forward Bobby Hill – who continues to be linked to other clubs – and ruckman Matt Flynn, backing in Braydon Preuss to go one out against a depleted Blues outfit at Giants Stadium.

Carlton recruit George Hewett is back after missing the past fortnight with a corked calf, while Lachie Plowman and Brodie Kemp are locked in, along with debutant Jesse Motlop.

Friday, May 13

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Poulter

Out: T.Bianco (omitted), J.Ginnivan (illness)

Last week's sub: Jack Madgen (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, M.Bontempelli, J.Sweet, L.Cleary, R.West

Out: R.Smith (omitted), T.O'Brien (calf), L.Vandermeer (hamstring), C.Weightman (collarbone), S.Martin (managed), H.Crozier (Medi-Sub)

New: Luke Cleary

Last week's sub: Hayden Crozier (replaced T. O'Brien)

Saturday, May 14

Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Nash, C.Wingard, M.Lewis, S.Butler

Out: J.Callow (omitted), J.Ward (omitted), T.Mitchell (managed), C.Macdonald (managed), L.Shiels (Medi-Sub)

New: Sam Butler

Last week's sub: Liam Shiels (unused)

RICHMOND

In: B.Nyuon, D.Prestia, N.Vlastuin

Out: R.Mansell (suspension), S.Edwards (managed), S.Stack (Medi-Sub), J.Gibcus (HS Protocol)

New: Bigoa Nyuon

Last week's sub: Sydney Stack (unused)

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: N.Larkey, T.Powell

Out: B.McKay (knee), J.Horne-Francis (hamstring), H.Greenwood (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Jack Mahony (replaced B. McKay)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Frederick, K.Farrell

Out: R.Bonner (ankle), T.Dumont (HS Protocol), T.Jonas (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Lachie Jones (replaced R. Bonner)

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: C.Sharman, J.Billings

Out: N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), M.Windhager (omitted), D.Butler (Achilles)

Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced D. Butler)

GEELONG

In: R.Stanley, J.Selwood

Out: J.Bews (concussion), C.Stephens (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)

Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt (replaced J.Bews)

Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.Hickey, S.Wicks, J.Bell

Out: B.Ronke (omitted), H.McLean (omitted), B.Campbell (managed), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's medical sub: Ryan Clarke (unused)

ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, J.Kelly, M.Guelfi, S.Durham

Out: B.Ham (omitted), K.Baldwin (omitted), D.Smith (illness), B.Zerk-Thatcher (injured), A.Lord (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Alastair Lord (unused)

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith, N.McHenry, K.Strachan, D.Fogarty, J.Soligo

Out: B.Cook (omitted), R.O'Brien (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted), H.Schoenberg (omitted), L.Gollant (omitted), L.Murphy (neck)



Last week's sub: James Rowe (replaced L. Murphy)

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, E.Hipwood

Out: R.Lester (managed), D.McStay (ankle), T.Berry (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Tom Berry (replaced D. McStay)

Sunday, May 15

Gold Coast v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 1.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: N.Anderson, J.Jeffrey

Out: J.Lukosius (knee), A.Davies (managed), D.Macpherson (omitted)

Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson (replaced J. Lukosius)

FREMANTLE

In: B.Acres, T.Colyer, M.Frederick, R.Lobb, G.Logue

Out: N.O'Driscoll (foot), M.Walters (HS Protocol), S.Switkowski (concussion), B.Walker (omitted), L.Henry (omitted), J.Amiss (omitted)

Last week's sub: Neil Erasmus (replaced S. Switkowski)

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Stone

Out: B.Hill (omitted), M.Flynn (omitted)

Last week's sub: Matt de Boer (unused)

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp, L.Plowman, G.Hewett, J.Motlop

Out: Le.Young (HS Protocol), J.Martin (calf), H.McKay (knee), J.Boyd (omitted), M.Cottrell (Medi-Sub)

New: Jesse Motlop

Last week's sub: Matt Cottrell (replaced J. Martin)

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Nelson, A.Witherden, G.Clark, B.Williams

Out: P.Naish (omitted), J.Florenca (omitted), D.Mountford (Medi-Sub), A.Gaff (quad), S.Hurn (calf)

Last week's sub: Declan Mountford (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: None

Out: T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Toby Bedford (unused)