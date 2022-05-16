Brisbane star Charlie Cameron at the Sir Doug Nicholls Round Launch on May 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE sharpshooter Charlie Cameron says there's no great secret to why the Lions are suddenly the most accurate team at goal in the AFL.

Brisbane kicked 16.6 in its win over Adelaide on Saturday night, continuing a dead-eye season in front of goal.

Cameron has been one of the primary reasons for the Lions' accuracy, kicking 4.1 against the Crows – his only miss coming from a set shot that thumped into the woodwork – to take his tally in 2022 to 23.10.

"I think we've been able to get it inside 30 (metres), which gives us a better chance to kick goals," Cameron said on Monday.

"Our connection with our midfielders and defenders has been building and building each game."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Charlie's Harley gets an early rev Charlie Cameron was at his scintillating best with this super snap continuing his side's early momentum

Goalkicking hasn't always been a strength of Brisbane in the Chris Fagan era.

In 2020, when they reached the preliminary final, the Lions were ranked 17th for accuracy with a strike-rate of just 41.9 per cent.

Last season that improved dramatically to a neat 50 per cent to be ranked fourth, while this year has seen that number again skyrocket to 58.7 per cent.

The next best team through nine rounds is Richmond (52.8 per cent).

Cameron has been one of the catalysts, kicking 18.2 over the past six rounds.

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Adelaide in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The North Melbourne game (round three) I kicked 2.6 and was disappointed in my goalkicking," he said.

"I've just tried to focus on my mindset, my goalkicking. Not too much has changed, I'm just trying to kick it through the big sticks."

Other straight-shooting Lions have included Zac Bailey (21.6), Joe Daniher (19.8), Lincoln McCarthy (11.5) and Dan McStay (10.4).

Cameron said the constantly-evolving forward line was functioning well, and praised Eric Hipwood following his successful return from a knee injury against the Crows.

Hipwood was directly responsible for three of Cameron's goals, with two tap-ons and one precision pass with his non-preferred right foot.

"I'll shout him a few coffees this week," Cameron said.