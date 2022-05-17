Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood celebrate a goal during the R6 clash between Brisbane and Carlton on April 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ERIC Hipwood believes Brisbane's tall forwards can cause "havoc" for the competition once Joe Daniher and Dan McStay return from injury.

Hipwood played his first game in 10 months on Saturday night after overcoming a ruptured ACL, gathering 11 disposals, including four goal assists, against Adelaide.

Now the 24-year-old is awaiting the return of Daniher (shoulder) and McStay (ankle) – a trio that helped Brisbane to a 10-1 win-loss record when they took the field together in 2021.

"I'm certainly excited and I'm sure we'll cause some havoc in the back half of the year if we can get back and play together," Hipwood said on Tuesday morning.

Eric Hipwood in action during the R9 clash between Brisbane and Adelaide on May 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm excited to play with them, they're both quality players, so it'll be good when we're all up and going."

Daniher was enjoying his best run of form since his All-Australian season in 2017 before hurting his shoulder against Sydney in round six, while McStay joined him on the sidelines a week later following a mishap against West Coast.

REVVING UP Connection key for Charlie, dead-eye Lions

Daniher ran strongly at the Gabba during a light training session on Tuesday, while McStay jogged laps and then did some kicking on his right foot.

Neither joined in for any of the Lions' light drills, but both are expected to be available for selection in the next month.

Why weapon-laden Lions are the biggest threat to Dees' reign The Round So Far discuss Brisbane's unique set of attacking options

Brisbane faces a selection dilemma when they're all available, with Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort proving a terrific ruck combination – giving the Lions five tall options to choose from as forwards and rucks.

"I'm glad I'm not selecting the team," Hipwood said.

"It's going to be competitive for spots, and you need that as a top-four team.

"You need some other boys pushing you to get better to create a competitive environment.

"It's going to be good when everyone's fit."