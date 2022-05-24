WHO IS a chance to play in round 11?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R11 ins and outs. Check it out.

Ruckman Reilly O'Brien dominated the SANFL with 37 disposals, 42 hitouts, 11 marks, 13 clearances and a goal, giving the Crows a lot to think about and prompting suggestions they could play him alongside Kieran Strachan. A small backline was exposed against the Saints and reinforcements are needed against Geelong, with Jordan Butts ready to return after a stint in health and safety protocols. Young star Josh Rachele looks set for a rest after he was substituted out with a corked thigh. Luke Pedlar (21 disposals and six inside 50s) is a likely replacement after showing plenty of dash in a full SANFL game. Lachlan Gollant (18 and one goal) is available if further changes are needed in attack. Midfielders Matt Crouch (35 and seven clearances) and Harry Schoenberg (29 and five) have found themselves toiling in the SANFL but probably don't break in just yet.

R10 medical substitute: Lachlan Sholl (replaced Josh Rachele)

Verdict: Butts, Pedlar and Gollant for Brown, Rachele and Fogarty – Nathan Schmook

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during his side's round 10, 2022 match against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

A couple of key position players should be back to help the Lions against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday. Marcus Adams will exit health and safety protocols this week, while Dan McStay needs to get through the club’s main training on Thursday to put his hand up for selection after missing the past two matches with an ankle injury. Who to leave out might be tricky after some nice showings from young pair Jack Payne and Tom Fullarton, while veteran Darcy Gardiner was below his best at the weekend, but has plenty of runs on the board. Rhys Mathieson, Mitch Robinson and Tom Berry are all keeping the pressure on.

R10 medical substitute: Mitch Robinson (replaced Hugh McCluggage)

Verdict: Adams and McStay for Payne and Fullarton – Michael Whiting

Brisbane's Marcus Adams is tackled during the round nine, 2022 match between Adelaide and the Lions. Picture: AFL Photos

The big selection question for the Blues is whether they can find a place for Paddy Dow, who continued his scintillating VFL form with 31 disposals and two goals over the weekend. One option is to take youngster Jack Carroll out of the side following a solid four-game stretch in the senior team. Jack Martin should be fit after recovering from a minor calf issue, but whether he reclaims his place in the team is another question – especially after Jesse Motlop’s exciting fortnight. The Blues won’t want to alter things too much leading into this Sunday’s blockbuster with the Pies.

R10 medical sub: Brodie Kemp (unused)

Verdict: Dow to replace Carroll, with Martin to be eased back into the senior side as the sub - Riley Beveridge

Family traits on show as Motlop kicks debut goal Jesse Motlop swamped by teammates and cheered on by family after hitting the scoreboard

Mason Cox is under an injury cloud after dislocating his finger against Fremantle on Sunday, but the American showed he can add value in the time he spent on Sean Darcy. Aiden Begg could be considered to support Darcy Cameron in the ruck. The Jordan Roughead is set to be unavailable again due to a finger injury. Caleb Poulter, Trey Ruscoe and Reef McInnes were senior emergencies on the weekend and could be considered at match committee this week. Fin Macrae and Callum Brown were omitted for the trip to Perth. Collingwood's VFL team had a bye but played eight listed players against the NAB AFL Academy team in Frankston.

R10 medical substitute: Oliver Henry (replaced Mason Cox)

Verdict: Don’t expect many changes after such a strong win on the road. Craig McRae will need to find a spot in the 22 if Cox proves his fitness, given the match-winning performance by Ollie Henry. If Cox gets up, Tyler Brown might be the unlucky one to make way- Josh Gabelich

Oliver Henry and Mason Cox after Collingwood's win over Fremantle in round 10 on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers look set to lose Matt Guelfi to a hamstring injury while Mason Redman will be out through suspension, meaning they will be without two of their better-performed players this season for their trip to face Port Adelaide on Sunday. They should at least be in a position to get a couple of handy replacements, though, with Jordan Ridley expected to be available after missing the clash with the Tigers under health and safety protocols while Jye Caldwell is also a chance to return from his AC joint injury. Will the Bombers bring in Harrison Jones off one VFL game? It would have to be a consideration given their forward line struggles.

R10 medical substitute: Tex Wanganeen (replaced Matt Guelfi)

Verdict: Ridley, Caldwell and Jones in for Guelfi, Redman and Aaron Francis – Callum Twomey

Mason Redman (left) walks off the ground after the round 10 clash between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

With captain Nat Fyfe (back) still at least a week away, the Dockers will need to turn elsewhere for a boost against the reigning premier. In attack, Sam Sturt is mounting a case to play his first game for the season, kicking three goals in the WAFL for the third straight week. Josh Treacy (two goals) is also available, while medical substitute Neil Erasmus could be promoted as a forward/midfielder. Wingman Darcy Tucker (28 disposals and seven inside 50s) was Peel Thunder's best player after being dropped by the Dockers, with Mitch Crowden (29 and nine tackles) waiting for an opportunity. If the Dockers decide they need more run out of defence after their ball movement broke down against Collingwood, Brandon Walker is a good running option. Sam Switkowski will need to be replaced after receiving a two-match suspension.

R10 medical substitute: Neil Erasmus (unused)

Verdict: Sturt and Erasmus for Banfield and Switkowski – Nathan Schmook

Nat Fyfe watches on from the boundary during the round four match between Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on April 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Dahlhaus put his hand up for another opportunity at AFL level after collecting 28 disposals, 11 tackles and a goal against the Northern Bullants. Ollie Dempsey also put his best foot forward in Preston, kicking two goals from 24 touches in the 13-point win. Rhys Stanley and Quinton Narkle are both are chance to face Adelaide after missing last weekend with ankle injuries. Shaun Higgins has been missing with general soreness, but might return to face the Crows.

R10 medical substitute: Gryan Miers (replaced Patrick Dangerfield)

Verdict: Quinton Narkle and Rhys Stanley to return if fit for Patrick Dangerfield and Francis Evans - Josh Gabelich

Rhys Stanley in action during round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns will need to make a few changes for Saturday night's match against Hawthorn in Darwin, with defenders Rory Thompson (knee) and Jy Farrar (concussion) unavailable. Caleb Graham appears a nice like-for-like with Thompson, while Farrar's absence could open the door for another midfielder. Elijah Hollands continued his strong form at VFL level with 27 disposals and two goals at the weekend, while Jeremy Sharp (33 and a goal) and Sam Flanders (33) also impressed.

R10 medical substitute: Oleg Markov (replaced Rory Thompson)

Verdict: Graham and Sharp for Thompson and Farrar, pushing Lachie Weller to half-back and Sharp to the wing – Michael Whiting

Rory Thompson leaves the ground on crutches after the Gold Coast Suns' loss to the Western Bulldogs in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants are fresh from a 52-point win in Mark McVeigh's first match at the helm, but have a number of regulars back in the frame as they prepare for Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday. Nick Haynes, Lachie Ash and Braydon Preuss are all expected to return from illness, while Tim Taranto (back) and Lachie Whitfield (ankle) were late outs last week, giving McVeigh a few headaches. Ryan Angwin also impressed in the VFL.

R10 medical substitute: Jake Stein (unused)

Verdict: Haynes, Preuss, Ash, Taranto and Whitfield (if the latter two are fit) for Xavier O'Halloran, Matt Flynn, Zac Sproule, Matt de Boer and Jacob Wehr – Michael Whiting

GWS' Braydon Preuss attempts to mark in the round nine, 2022 match against Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

Box Hill had the week off in the VFL so James Worpel wasn’t provided with an opportunity to earn another shot in Sam Mitchell's side after being left out of the 26-man squad for the clash against Brisbane. Ned Long was included in the squad and is still hunting a debut. Jackson Callow could be an option in the ruck, given he has juggled that role at Box Hill, but the Hawks might be reluctant to play him in the same side as Mitch Lewis. Connor MacDonald was given the week off to freshen up and could come straight back in. Ned Reeves hasn’t been ruled out just yet despite not playing since dislocating his shoulder against Geelong on Easter Monday.

R10 medical substitute: Kyle Hartigan (replaced Will Day)

Verdict: With Max Lynch already ruled out and Will Day a chance to miss the trip to the NT due to an ankle injury, the Hawks might need to make two forced changes. Connor MacDonald could return. The Hawks may need to consider Jackson Callow as a ruckman given their current predicament - Josh Gabelich

Jackson Callow and Sam Weideman compete in the ruck during round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons will wait to see how Ed Langdon recovers from a knock to the ribs before determining his availability for Saturday’s clash with his former side the Dockers. But the club should regain Jack Viney from a hamstring problem. He will most likely take the place of Jake Melksham, who had just seven touches on his return last week. Michael Hibberd is fit following a nagging calf complaint, but will likely return through the VFL, while Christian Salem is still at least one week away from making his comeback following a long-term knee issue. Expect the oft-used substitute, Toby Bedford, to be on standby to potentially come into the starting 22, depending on Langdon’s fitness.

R10 medical sub: Toby Bedford (replaced Ed Langdon)

Verdict: Viney to replace Melksham, with Bedford the most likely option to come into the team if Langdon is not deemed fit to play - Riley Beveridge

Ed Langdon in action for Melbourne against St Kilda in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Kangaroos are still working through whether Curtis Taylor will be fit for this weekend’s clash with the Saints after copping a knock to his ribs. Should he be unavailable, it could mean a return for the recently omitted Jaidyn Stephenson. The club had a VFL bye over the weekend, which means there is no exposed form to pick from in reserve, but will take solace from a competitive display at senior level against the reigning premier last Saturday. Don’t expect Aiden Bonar (hamstring), Aaron Hall (hamstring), Ben McKay (knee) or Jared Polec (foot) to be seen before the bye.

R10 medical sub: Atu Bosenavulagi (replaced Curtis Taylor)

Verdict: Stephenson to replace Taylor, if he fails to recover from a knock to the ribs - Riley Beveridge

North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor boots the ball forward in round 10, 2022 against Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

Key forward Charlie Dixon looks ready to resume after booting 3.3 in the SANFL, but who he replaces is the difficult question, with Jeremy Finlayson the unlucky player tipped to make way. Small forward Orazio Fantasia has also been on the edge of selection and could push for a recall. Wingman Xavier Duursma (28 disposals and two goals) was impressive in the SANFL and is worthy of another chance to transfer that form to AFL level. Jackson Mead (28 and one) is another putting on pressure at State-league level, while unused medical substitute Martin Frederick (30, six inside 50s and one goal) is pushing for elevation into the 22.

R10 medical substitute: Martin Frederick (unused)

Verdict: Dixon and Duursma for Finlayson and Jones – Nathan Schmook

Charlie Dixon at Port Adelaide training in late April, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond doesn't have an obvious replacement for Tom Lynch (hamstring) and will have to go smaller in attack. Jack Graham (toe) should be able to return on Friday night, taking the spot of Kane Lambert (hip). Marlion Pickett (suspension) is now available, while Hugo Ralphsmith (28 disposals) and Sydney Stack (17, three goals) were the best of the VFL.

R10 medical substitute: Jake Aarts (replaced Lambert)

Verdict: Graham and Pickett in for Lambert and Lynch – Sarah Black

VFL Showreel, R9: Sydney Stack highlights Enjoy Sydney Stack's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

St Kilda will find it hard to make a change to the side that beat Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on the weekend, but there is plenty of pressure coming from below. Hunter Clark is ready to return to Brett Ratten's side after producing a strong performance in the VFL on Sunday, finishing with 31 disposals and seven clearances. Ryan Byrnes returned from South Australia after being the unused sub and collected 30 touches at Ikon Park. Dan Butler wasted a few opportunities in front of goal, finishing with 1.3. Jack Bytel was impressive again with 26 disposals and 17 contested possessions. Tom Highmore and Jarrod Lienert both shone in defence, along with Jarryn Geary. Mitch Owens continues to be around the mark.

R10 medical substitute: Ryan Byrnes (unused)

Verdict: Hunter Clark to come in for Ben Long - Josh Gabelich

VFL Showreel, R9: Hunter Clark highlights Enjoy Hunter Clark's standout VFL performance for the Zebras

The Swans will be missing Josh Kennedy (hamstring) for Friday night's match against Richmond, but that will be somewhat offset by the return of James Rowbottom from suspension. With his team losing three of their past four matches, John Longmire has some decisions to make, with Joel Amartey (four goals from 20 disposals and 11 marks), Dylan Stephens (33) and Ben Ronke (21 and two goals) all playing well in the VFL.

R10 medical substitute: Braeden Campbell (replaced Josh Kennedy)

Verdict: Rowbottom and Amartey for Kennedy and Peter Ladhams – Michael Whiting

Crazy sequence as Kennedy pings hammy collecting Docherty Tempers flare as Josh Kennedy injures his hamstring while catching Sam Docherty high

Selection has mostly been a mathematical exercise for the Eagles, who only had 23 players to select from last week. There is some relief on the horizon, however, with champion forward Josh Kennedy (knee soreness) expected to return against the Western Bulldogs, and premiership midfielders Elliot Yeo and Dom Sheed preparing for WAFL hitouts. Sam Petrevski-Seton (health and safety protocols) could be considered, but Luke Foley (concussion) will miss one more match. Brady Hough could be elevated into the 22 to further his AFL experience. Young midfielder Zane Trew (22 disposals) was the most impressive of the three players who turned out for West Coast in the WAFL.

R10 medical substitute: Brady Hough (replaced Luke Shuey)

Verdict: Kennedy and Hough for Dixon and Nelson – Nathan Schmook

Josh Kennedy gestures to the crowd during the R7 clash between West Coast and Richmond on April 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

There could be some cavalry returning for the Bulldogs this week after their win over Gold Coast at Ballarat. Tim English has recovered from his severe bout of illness and looks set to return, likely at the expense of Jordon Sweet, while Taylor Duryea is also tipped to be available after missing last week with illness as well. Cody Weightman will need to get through training this week to be passed fit but is a chance to return from his collarbone injury, with Buke Khamis and Tim O'Brien potentially on the fringes.

R10 medical substitute: Roarke Smith (unused)

Verdict: English, Duryea and Weightman in for Sweet, Khamis and O'Brien - Callum Twomey