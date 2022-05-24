FREMANTLE forward Sam Switkowski has been handed a two-match ban at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.
Switkowski was sent directly to the Tribunal for his chicken wing tackle on Jack Ginnivan during Sunday's loss to Collingwood.
Although Ginnivan wasn't hurt in the incident, the Match Review Officer deemed the offence was "serious misconduct".
Switkowski pleaded guilty to the charge and the Tribunal settled on a two-match ban, ruling Switkowski out of games against Melbourne and Brisbane.
Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson and jury members Wayne Henwood and Paul Williams took 20 minutes to decide on the penalty.
AFL counsel Andrew Woods had argued for a two-game suspension, while Switkowski's advocate Seamus Rafferty wanted a significant fine.
Gleeson said if Switkowski had not pleaded guilty, the penalty would have been higher.