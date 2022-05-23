FORMER Brisbane big man Connor Ballenden could be gunning for a second shot at the AFL after being included in the list of medical follow ups for the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Ballenden is one of 14 players who will this week undergo medical testing in each prospect's state, with the group a strong indicator of club interest ahead of next Wednesday's mid-season draft.

Players needed to have more than one club nomination for them to undergo a medical that will be distributed to AFL club doctors ahead of the draft.

Ballenden was a product of the Lions Academy and played three games for the club before being delisted at the end of 2021. The 200cm 23-year-old has been playing for the Eagles in the SANFL this year as a ruck/forward. Hawthorn is among the clubs who have been linked to him.

Connor Ballenden celebrates after the SANFL's win over WAFL in the state league match on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

There are few surprises in the medicals list, with likely early mid-season pick Josh Carmichael among the names as well as WAFL talent Wade Derksen, VFL player Kallan Dawson and East Fremantle big man Brynn Teakle.

Medium forward Jacob Bauer, tall defender Mutaz El Nour and midfielder Lachlan Carrigan are other state-league players among the candidates set to be screened this week.

Tall midfielder Jai Culley, ruckman Max Ramsden, exciting forward Hugo Hall-Kahan, half-back runner Massimo D'Ambrossio, midfielder Oskar Faulkhead and forward Ethan Grace are the others set to be put through medicals for clubs, with that group all overlooked at last year's draft.

Nominations for the mid-season draft close at 5pm AEST on Tuesday.

MID-SEASON DRAFT MEDICALS LIST

Connor Ballenden (Woodville West Torrens)

Jacob Bauer (North Adelaide)

Josh Carmichael (West Adelaide)

Lachlan Carrigan (Richmond VFL)

Jai Culley (Dandenong Stingrays)

Kallan Dawson (Williamstown)

Massimo D'Ambrossio (Western Jets)

Wade Derksen (Peel Thunder)

Mutaz El Nour (Northern Bullants)

Oskar Faulkhead (Bendigo Pioneers)

Ethan Grace (GWS Academy)

Hugo Hall-Kahan (Sandringham Dragons)

Max Ramsden (Sandringham Dragons)

Brynn Teakle (East Fremantle)

