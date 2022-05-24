Hugh McCluggage sits on the bench late in Brisbane's R10, 2022 loss to Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko says ace midfielder Hugh McCluggage is a "wait and see" for Saturday's game against Greater Western Sydney.

McCluggage left the field late in Sunday's loss to Hawthorn with a hamstring injury the club later diagnosed as "awareness" and is in doubt to face the Giants.

The 24-year-old moved slowly at Tuesday morning's light training run, but Zorko said that was no surprise given the game finished only 36 hours prior and the Lions had a long flight back to Brisbane.

"With Hugh it's just going to be wait and see," Zorko said.

"He's done everything right in the pre-season to give his body the best chance.

Hugh McCluggage in action for Brisbane against Hawthorn in R10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"These little niggles happen and Hughy's renowned for it to be honest, we're into him most weeks about little niggles.

"He'll probably train Thursday and see how he pulls up after that.

"He's deserved the right up to game day to be given an opportunity to play."

Zorko said the main talking point following the loss to the Hawks was clear – the 117 points conceded.

He paid credit to Sam Mitchell's men and said the Lions would have to tighten up ahead of facing the Giants.

Marcus Adams (health and safety protocols) should return to bolster the back six.