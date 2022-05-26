IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Swans v Tigers a really intriguing game
- Dusty in Sydney
- Hawks' ruck situation
- Will Fyfe follow some of the greats and play in the seconds?
In today's episode
0:21 – Sydney’s lacklustre start
2:30 – A "season-defining" clash
3:37 – Could we see Dustin Martin on the SCG a whole lot more?
5:32 – How badly will Richmond feel Tom Lynch’s absence?
6:49 – Logan McDonald looks to continue his good form from last week
8:47 – Sam Mitchell’s ruck challenge
10:47 – Is mid-season trading worth being introduced?
13:49 – Nat Fyfe may return via the WAFL
14:40 – Superstars that played in the VFL for a week