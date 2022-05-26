Hugh McCluggage sits on the bench late in Brisbane's R10, 2022 loss to Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

HUGH McCluggage will miss Saturday’s match against Greater Western Sydney after failing to overcome a hamstring injury.

The Brisbane midfielder suffered the setback against Hawthorn last Sunday, and after being diagnosed as “hamstring awareness” by the club earlier in the week, has not recovered.

McCluggage did not take part in the team’s main training session on Thursday, with teammate Keidean Coleman confirming his absence.

“He’ll miss this week, but he’ll be right to go next week,” Coleman said.

“He’s a classy player… one of the best players in our team. The medical team know what they’re doing.”

Since making his debut in 2017, McCluggage has missed just three games, playing 116 of the 119 available.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of another stellar season, averaging 23 disposals, kicking seven goals and dishing off 12 goal assists.

Forward Dan McStay got through the session and is a chance to be selected after missing the past two matches with an ankle injury.

Dan McStay of Brisbane receives medical attention against West Coast in R8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Coleman said while McCluggage’s absence would be felt, the Lions had their eyes on other areas ahead of facing the Giants after giving up 117 points in their loss to Hawthorn.

“It was just our lack of defence that hurt us in the end, and a few free kicks that hurt us. We’ve moved on now,” he said.

“Our best games come off the back of our defence.

“This week is going to be focused on defence, and our attack and goals will take care of themselves.”