Jacob Weitering collides with Jordan De Goey in Carlton's clash with Collingwood in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Jacob Weitering has been substituted out of the Blues' clash with Collingwood with a shoulder injury.

Weitering headed to the bench midway through the first quarter at the MCG on Sunday favouring his right shoulder after a collision with Magpie Jordan De Goey.

His shoulder was checked by Blues medical staff on the bench for a few minutes before they took Weitering down to the change rooms for further assessment.

The substitution was made almost immediately, with young forward Jack Carroll called into the game.

Therabody AFL All-Australian defender Weitering's absence leaves a huge hole in Carlton's backline. The Blues are already without fellow talls Mitch McGovern, ruckman Marc Pittonet and reigning Coleman medallist Harry McKay, while back-up tall Oscar McDonald has been ruled out for the season with a back problem.

The Blues are aiming to win a fifth-straight game on that would further entrench them in the top four on the ladder.

