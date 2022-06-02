Tom Mitchell gets a handball away under pressure from Lachie Neale during the round 10 clash on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST of the bye rounds are here and it bought some great news with the return of Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $903,000). Smith sat out last week against West Coast in round 11 with illness but returns to take on Geelong on Friday night.

Make sure you are across everything this week for what is one of the trickiest rounds of AFL Fantasy.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 12 How are Roy, Calvin and Warnie using their three trades for the first bye round?

Bye rounds explained

Yep… the bye rounds have finally arrived. With six teams sitting out the week, only your best-18 on field players count towards your overall score. Make sure you check out Warnie’s hot tips to get you through the next three rounds.

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round 12.

Tim English (RUC/FWD, $869,000) – From his six games, English has hit 100+ in every one of them. He returned last week with 132 last week and looked very impressive.

Tom Mitchell (MID, $800,000) – Coming off 112 and 120, Tom Mitchell is now a cheap pig. In fact, he is now $179k cheaper than his starting price.

Jackson Hately (MID, $588,000) – After averaging 100 in his last three games, Hately is a prime trade target and could be a great 'stepping stone' over the bye rounds or a keeper.

Jake Soligo (MID, $304,000) – Named on a wing again for the Crows, Soligo is the pick of the rookies despite being $300k. He has scored 61 and 77 in the last two weeks.

Mitch Owens (MID, $266,000) – Hold your horses! He has the bye this week but if you already have 20+ players, you could bank him ready for next week. He scored 95 last week.

Live Teams Show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Patrick Parnell (DEF, $190,000) – 12.2k

– 12.2k Tim English (RUC/FWD, $869,000) – 7.4k

– 7.4k Joel Jeffery (FWD, $291,000) – 6.9k

– 6.9k Mitch Owens (MID, $266,000) – 6.7k

– 6.7k Jake Soligo (MID, $304,000) – 5.1k

Desperate times call for desperate measures and thousands of coaches are grabbing Patrick Parnell (DEF, $190,000) for his first game with the Crows. Parnell has averaged 50 in the SANFL from 10 games and appears to be in to replace Luke Brown who is missing with HS Protocol. Is this a one-week wonder? Or can the rookie string a few good games together and save some coaches over this tricky period?

Most traded out

Corey Durdin (FWD, $400,000) – 9.2k

– 9.2k Braydon Preuss (RUC, $683,000) – 7.3k

– 7.3k Sam Hayes (RUC, $408,000) – 5.6k

– 5.6k Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $589,000) – 4.8k

– 4.8k Nic Martin (MID/FWD, $646,000) – 4.7k

It’s time to make sure you have 18 on field players and coaches are doing what it takes to make sure it happens. The most traded players this week are those with their bye, with the exception of Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $589,000). Coaches are either trying to balance their side for what is to come, or jump early and upgrade Daicos to a premium.

Interestingly, sitting just outside the top five most traded players are Patrick Cripps (MID, $806,000) and Tom Green (MID, $702,000). Both were on fire earlier this year and now have their bye this week. Coaches are opting to move them on to super-premium option or maybe even down to Jackson Hately, the sixth most traded in player.

Patrick Cripps walks off after the loss to Collingwood in round 11 on May 29, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Mid-season rookie draft additions

After Wednesday night’s NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, 17 new players have been to AFL Fantasy. Some of these players are likely to feature at some point this year and many with dual position status. Only two players are priced over $200,000 meaning that we now have more rookies knocking on the door.

Calvin’s best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Josh Dunkley v Geelong

With a bunch of 130+ scores next to his name in 2022, it’s hard to look past Dunkley who is coming off 139. Geelong can be tough, but at Marvel Stadium he has averaged 119 in his last five games.

No.2 – Rory Laird v West Coast

As we know and say every week, the Eagles are the easiest team for midfielders to score against in the last five weeks and giving up some massive scores. Laird had 119 last week and now it’s his turn to cash in on a team he had 122 and 125 against last year.

No.3 – Callum Mills v Melbourne

Mills is averaging 125 in his last three games and the Demons can actually give up plenty of points on their day. He scored 133 against them last year and loves the MCG where he scored 152, 133 and 111 in 2021.

No.4 – Tom Mitchell v Collingwood

Coming off 112 and 120, the pig is back! He meets a team that he absolutely loves. A team he averaged 130 against on over his career, and 151 in his last five. A 120+ score is looking good.

No.5 – Touk Miller v Kangaroos

Last week against the Kangaroos the Saints went massive with Sinclair (133), Hill (127), Gresham (119) and Ross (111) all leading the way. Touk has been quiet but had 112 and 130 against them last year. Bounce back week!

