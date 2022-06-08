HOT STARTS to the season from Melbourne and Carlton have been reflected in AFL.com.au's annual mid-year All-Australian teams, with the two Victorian clubs making up nearly half of the selected side.

Eight reporters from AFL.com.au, based across the country, were asked to vote for their respective mid-season teams with the players who received the most nominations ultimately selected in the final side.

The Demons finished with five players named in the team, while the Blues had four players selected amid a relatively new-look All-Australian outfit that features a host of potential first-time inclusions.

There were 11 players unanimously voted into all eight teams – Steven May, Jack Sinclair, Tom Stewart, Jeremy Cameron, Charlie Curnow, Tom Hawkins, Lachie Neale, Bailey Smith, Clayton Oliver and Andrew Brayshaw – making them certain inclusions.

Andrew Brayshaw in action during Fremantle's clash with Collingwood in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, 10 players could be heading towards their first Therabody AFL All-Australian blazers at season's end – Jacob Weitering, Sinclair, James Sicily, Smith, Ed Langdon, Shai Bolton, Curnow, Brayshaw, Jarrod Witts and Callum Mills – having been selected in this side.

A total of 37 players received at least one vote, with 11 clubs represented in the final team chosen. Of those selected, Max Gawn is the most capped member of the team given he already has five blazers to his name.

The team looks incredibly different to last year's final All-Australian side, with just seven players – May, Stewart, Hawkins, Christian Petracca, Gawn, Oliver and Touk Miller – set to retain their places in the team.