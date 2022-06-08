THE TOUGHEST bye round is out of the way, from now on we shouldn’t have to trade-in players who have an impending bye. Unlike a few years ago where we were scrambling to find premium upgrades from the Power and Suns following their game in China and early bye, we have an unbelievable amount of top end talent across almost all lines to make our teams better for the long haul.

BYE ROUNDS Tips on how to dominate

A friendly reminder after speaking to a mate on Sunday afternoon who had only used two trades and wasn’t aware we had a third through the byes:

Best-18 scores will count for round score from on-field 22.

Three (3) trades are available for each bye round.

Bye players will be locked at the final game of the round.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

MOST TRADED IN

Mitch Owens (MID, $266,000)

Sam Durdin (DEF, $195,000)

Jacob Wehr (DEF, $256,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $790,000)

Josh Kelly (MID, $908,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $872,000)

Sam De Koning (DEF/RUC, $433,000)

Greg Clark (MID, $448,000)

Robbie McComb (FWD/MID, $396,000)

Isaac Heeney (FWD, $640,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Darcy Cameron (FWD/RUC, $748,000) +$54,000

Michael Frederick (FWD, $455,000) +$52,000

Joel Jeffrey (FWD, $339,000) +$48,000

Jake Soligo (MID, $351,000) +$47,000

Jackson Hately (MID, $631,000) +$43,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Patrick Naish (MID/FWD, $424,000) -$74,000

Harry Shoenberg (MID, $530,000) -$53,000

Ben Brown (FWD, $343,000) -$49,000

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $416,000) -$48,000

Christian Salem (DEF, $674,000) -$43,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Luke Cleary (DEF, $261,000) - 9

Jacob Wehr (DEF, $256,000) - 9

Mitch Owens (MID, $266,000) - 8

Cooper Hamilton (MID/FWD, $291,000) 2

Jake Soligo (MID, $351,000) 4

Joel Jeffrey (FWD, $339,000) 4

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Aaron Hall (DEF, $818,000) 158

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 152

Zac Williams (DEF, $609,000) 149

Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) 148

Christian Petracca (MID, $833,000) 144

>> Check the latest Fantasy scores LIVE in the AFL Live Official App

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard On the chopping block: The Traders' early R13 moves Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trade plans for round 13

BUY

Josh Kelly

GWS GIANTS

MID, $908,000

The hard-running Giant is one of the form players of the competition and is ripe for the picking after completing his bye last week. He has four scores over 120 in his last five games which included a pair of 134s, and he has a break even of 100 leading into a dream match-up with the Roos where he won’t struggle to hit those heights again. He is the perfect upgrade target for the run home as he pushes for a spot in Roy’s Rollin’ 22.

Zach Merrett

ESSENDON

MID, $790,000

The under-priced premium to keep in mind this round is the Bomber ball-magnet. Although he hasn’t hit the heights we have become accustomed to this year, to think he is under $800,000 automatically makes the 26-year-old an option. He is coming off back-to-back 100’s, with 105 and 103, and there was a pleasing spike in his CBAs in his last match-up following extended time on the wing.

Jack Sinclair

ST KILDA

DEF/MID, $819,000

The hard-working Saint is having a ripping season and is in red-hot form the last three games with scores of 110, 111 and 133 from 32 touches and 10 marks. His value is undeniable with a break even of just 72, and he seems to have really stepped up in the absence of Jack Steele. Although he has some tough games on the horizon, he is a worthy selection.

Also consider: Mitch Owens, Sam Durdinl, Sam Walsh.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Essendon's Zach Merrett handpasses the ball under pressure from Port Adelaide's Karl Amon in round 11 at Adelaide Oval on May 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLD

Nick Daicos

COLLINGWOOD

MID/DEF, $603,000

With many coaches planning on trading the rising star over the next two weeks as his bye closes in, it may be worth reconsidering if he has another good game this week. He was sensational against the Hawks, scoring 109 from a massive 36 possessions and three marks. It was his third hundred for the year and he now has a BE of just 66, which has re-started his cash generation after already increasing an impressive $319,000.

Isaac Heeney

SYDNEY

FWD/MID, $640,000

Although the frustration with the star is justifiable, prioritising the removal of rookies from the ground should be done first. If you are in a luxury trade position, the move is justifiable with a three game average of just 72 after starting the season so well with four hundreds in his first five games, with a low of 95 in that time. He had a good game on the weekend with a score of 87 from 19 touches, eight marks and a goal.

Adam Treloar

WESTERN BULLDOGS

MID/FWD, $826,000

There are a number of coaches looking to offload the hard-running Dog on the back of his 77 and with the upcoming bye. I think this kind of move won’t help teams get any better over the byes and it will just benefit coaches for the one week, as opposed to long term. He has been in great form prior to the Cats game with scores of 134, 100 and 129.

Also consider: Jarrod Witts, Tom Stewart, Jake Lloyd.

Bulldog Adam Treloar kicks the ball away under pressure during the round 12 match between the Western Bulldogs and Geelong at Marvel Stadium on June 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

SELL

Bailey Smith

WESTERN BULLDOGS

MID, $872,000

How quickly things change. It was just a couple of weeks ago the Dogs' hard-running midfielder was leading the competition for average, and his impending FWD status made him a ‘must-have’ given he is easily the best forward available. Well since then, he has missed a game against the Eagles and will now miss two weeks for a headbutt. Coaches can’t trade him out quick enough and rightly so. Not to mention his score of 63 gives him a BE of 141.

Sam De Koning

GEELONG

FWD/DEF, $433,000

After amazing service, including a price rise of $243K since the start of the year, it’s time for the impressive Cat defender to go as part of an upgrade trade. After failing to reach 50 in the first six rounds, the star of the future has grown before our eyes, as has his value. He only dropped under-50 on one occasion in the following six rounds as his marking game increased significantly. If you were to hold, he still has some growth with a BE of just 36.

Paddy McCartin

SYDNEY

FWD/DEF, $460,000

There is no rage here, just gratefulness. The big Swan has been one of the great stories of the season, and he also happens to be one of the great slow-burn cash cows. The plan was always to move him on at the bye, and it remains a good move.

Also consider: Robbie McComb, Greg Clark, Cooper Stephens

Why isn’t there a big red button on the top right of the screen / app that says DELETE TEAM? — Mark?????????? (@MarkMania21) June 7, 2022

Because there would be none of us left enjoying the rollercoaster together! Hang in there.

Witts to Gawn or Clark to Merrett — Someone05 (@pavlovich_josh) June 7, 2022

Although Big Max is a high priority, I’m taking Merrett off his bye. Get Max after his.

Are we all really sold on Merrett? His CBAs still a concern in my opinion, and Essendon are not good at all. Any worry they continue being bad and his role is uncertain? — Jaxon (@jaxnconDT) June 7, 2022

Despite my recommendation above, it still comes with risk. He has not looked like the Merrett that was in the mix for a snouting that for sure. His CBA were up last game, he has two triple figure scores on the trot, so I think he is a good bye, but I don’t think he is going to average 115 like he has in the past.

How we feeling about this Roy? pic.twitter.com/LYiQBK4drm — Luke Seal (@lukeseal84) June 7, 2022

I am both jealous and excited for you.

Trade or continue to hold Taranto? — Luke Strudwick (@strudy23) June 7, 2022

I would trade mate.

Is heeney a keeper atm — Bobby (@Boris_Chan115) June 7, 2022

Heeney is a luxury trade.

Best rooks available? — Nathan (@NateoSC) June 7, 2022

Owens is the pick of them this week.

If after the byes you were still to have one rookie on the field, who would you want that to be? — Ari Miller (@undersizedPF) June 7, 2022

Either Martin or Daicos. I would watch them both closely this week and decide.

With Marchbank back, are we assuming durdin might not get a call up ? — Manny_x25 (@Manox_25) June 7, 2022

That’s how I am feeling about it. Plan B.

How do I go from rank 43,800 to 1? — C-Daddy (@CJBruno3) June 7, 2022

Convince Dane Swan to make a comeback and hack the system so only you can pick him. (If you need help hacking the system, DM Warnie)

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.