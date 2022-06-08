THE TOUGHEST bye round is out of the way, from now on we shouldn’t have to trade-in players who have an impending bye. Unlike a few years ago where we were scrambling to find premium upgrades from the Power and Suns following their game in China and early bye, we have an unbelievable amount of top end talent across almost all lines to make our teams better for the long haul.
BYE ROUNDS Tips on how to dominate
A friendly reminder after speaking to a mate on Sunday afternoon who had only used two trades and wasn’t aware we had a third through the byes:
- Best-18 scores will count for round score from on-field 22.
- Three (3) trades are available for each bye round.
- Bye players will be locked at the final game of the round.
MOST TRADED IN
- Mitch Owens (MID, $266,000)
- Sam Durdin (DEF, $195,000)
- Jacob Wehr (DEF, $256,000)
- Zach Merrett (MID, $790,000)
- Josh Kelly (MID, $908,000)
MOST TRADED OUT
- Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $872,000)
- Sam De Koning (DEF/RUC, $433,000)
- Greg Clark (MID, $448,000)
- Robbie McComb (FWD/MID, $396,000)
- Isaac Heeney (FWD, $640,000)
TOP FIVE PRICE RISES
- Darcy Cameron (FWD/RUC, $748,000) +$54,000
- Michael Frederick (FWD, $455,000) +$52,000
- Joel Jeffrey (FWD, $339,000) +$48,000
- Jake Soligo (MID, $351,000) +$47,000
- Jackson Hately (MID, $631,000) +$43,000
TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS
- Patrick Naish (MID/FWD, $424,000) -$74,000
- Harry Shoenberg (MID, $530,000) -$53,000
- Ben Brown (FWD, $343,000) -$49,000
- Jeremy Sharp (MID, $416,000) -$48,000
- Christian Salem (DEF, $674,000) -$43,000
LOWEST BREAKEVENS
- Luke Cleary (DEF, $261,000) - 9
- Jacob Wehr (DEF, $256,000) - 9
- Mitch Owens (MID, $266,000) - 8
- Cooper Hamilton (MID/FWD, $291,000) 2
- Jake Soligo (MID, $351,000) 4
- Joel Jeffrey (FWD, $339,000) 4
HIGHEST BREAKEVENS
- Aaron Hall (DEF, $818,000) 158
- Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 152
- Zac Williams (DEF, $609,000) 149
- Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) 148
- Christian Petracca (MID, $833,000) 144
BUY
Josh Kelly
GWS GIANTS
MID, $908,000
The hard-running Giant is one of the form players of the competition and is ripe for the picking after completing his bye last week. He has four scores over 120 in his last five games which included a pair of 134s, and he has a break even of 100 leading into a dream match-up with the Roos where he won’t struggle to hit those heights again. He is the perfect upgrade target for the run home as he pushes for a spot in Roy’s Rollin’ 22.
Zach Merrett
ESSENDON
MID, $790,000
The under-priced premium to keep in mind this round is the Bomber ball-magnet. Although he hasn’t hit the heights we have become accustomed to this year, to think he is under $800,000 automatically makes the 26-year-old an option. He is coming off back-to-back 100’s, with 105 and 103, and there was a pleasing spike in his CBAs in his last match-up following extended time on the wing.
Jack Sinclair
ST KILDA
DEF/MID, $819,000
The hard-working Saint is having a ripping season and is in red-hot form the last three games with scores of 110, 111 and 133 from 32 touches and 10 marks. His value is undeniable with a break even of just 72, and he seems to have really stepped up in the absence of Jack Steele. Although he has some tough games on the horizon, he is a worthy selection.
Also consider: Mitch Owens, Sam Durdinl, Sam Walsh.
HOLD
Nick Daicos
COLLINGWOOD
MID/DEF, $603,000
With many coaches planning on trading the rising star over the next two weeks as his bye closes in, it may be worth reconsidering if he has another good game this week. He was sensational against the Hawks, scoring 109 from a massive 36 possessions and three marks. It was his third hundred for the year and he now has a BE of just 66, which has re-started his cash generation after already increasing an impressive $319,000.
Isaac Heeney
SYDNEY
FWD/MID, $640,000
Although the frustration with the star is justifiable, prioritising the removal of rookies from the ground should be done first. If you are in a luxury trade position, the move is justifiable with a three game average of just 72 after starting the season so well with four hundreds in his first five games, with a low of 95 in that time. He had a good game on the weekend with a score of 87 from 19 touches, eight marks and a goal.
Adam Treloar
WESTERN BULLDOGS
MID/FWD, $826,000
There are a number of coaches looking to offload the hard-running Dog on the back of his 77 and with the upcoming bye. I think this kind of move won’t help teams get any better over the byes and it will just benefit coaches for the one week, as opposed to long term. He has been in great form prior to the Cats game with scores of 134, 100 and 129.
Also consider: Jarrod Witts, Tom Stewart, Jake Lloyd.
SELL
Bailey Smith
WESTERN BULLDOGS
MID, $872,000
How quickly things change. It was just a couple of weeks ago the Dogs' hard-running midfielder was leading the competition for average, and his impending FWD status made him a ‘must-have’ given he is easily the best forward available. Well since then, he has missed a game against the Eagles and will now miss two weeks for a headbutt. Coaches can’t trade him out quick enough and rightly so. Not to mention his score of 63 gives him a BE of 141.
Sam De Koning
GEELONG
FWD/DEF, $433,000
After amazing service, including a price rise of $243K since the start of the year, it’s time for the impressive Cat defender to go as part of an upgrade trade. After failing to reach 50 in the first six rounds, the star of the future has grown before our eyes, as has his value. He only dropped under-50 on one occasion in the following six rounds as his marking game increased significantly. If you were to hold, he still has some growth with a BE of just 36.
Paddy McCartin
SYDNEY
FWD/DEF, $460,000
There is no rage here, just gratefulness. The big Swan has been one of the great stories of the season, and he also happens to be one of the great slow-burn cash cows. The plan was always to move him on at the bye, and it remains a good move.
Also consider: Robbie McComb, Greg Clark, Cooper Stephens
Because there would be none of us left enjoying the rollercoaster together! Hang in there.
Although Big Max is a high priority, I’m taking Merrett off his bye. Get Max after his.
Despite my recommendation above, it still comes with risk. He has not looked like the Merrett that was in the mix for a snouting that for sure. His CBA were up last game, he has two triple figure scores on the trot, so I think he is a good bye, but I don’t think he is going to average 115 like he has in the past.
I am both jealous and excited for you.
I would trade mate.
Heeney is a luxury trade.
Owens is the pick of them this week.
Either Martin or Daicos. I would watch them both closely this week and decide.
That’s how I am feeling about it. Plan B.
Convince Dane Swan to make a comeback and hack the system so only you can pick him. (If you need help hacking the system, DM Warnie)
