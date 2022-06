Bailey Smith after being reported for headbutting during the Western Bulldogs' loss to Geelong in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have launched an investigation after images surfaced showing star Bailey Smith holding a bag of an unidentified substance.

The bombshell news dropped on Saturday morning, but it's unclear when the photo was taken.

The Bulldogs confirmed on Saturday they are looking into the matter.

"The Western Bulldogs are aware of images of Bailey Smith circulating on social media," the club said in a statement.

Bailey Smith handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against the Gold Coast Suns in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The club is investigating the legitimacy of these images and is not in a position to comment further at this time."

Smith shot to cult hero status last year, with his hot form and trademark mullet making him one of the most recognisable players in the league.

But the 21-year-old has struggled with the attention at times and took a leave of absence last December to deal with personal issues.

Smith is currently serving a two-match ban for headbutting Geelong's Zach Tuohy.

Zach Tuohy holds his head after being headbutted by Bailey Smith during Geelong's clash against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"I understand what happened was outside of what's expected of AFL players. Unfortunately, I let my emotions get the better of me, which is out of character for me," Smith said after that incident.

"I am determined to come back in a couple of weeks to continue giving 100 per cent for my teammates and the club."

The Bulldogs (6-6) have a bye this week before taking on Greater Western Sydney next Saturday.