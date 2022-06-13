NOT EVEN renowned fighter Justin Langer's trademark icy glare was as cold as the chilly plunge that faced him at the end of the Big Freeze slide.

But as the Australian cricket great hurtled towards the ice bath dressed as Rocky Balboa and emerged drenched, a wide grin appeared.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE PICS AND VOTE ON YOUR FAVOURITE

Langer could not have been more honoured to be accept Neale Daniher's invitation to be one of the sliders in Big Freeze 8, held before the Collingwood-Melbourne clash on Monday.

Featuring sporting greats and media identities in fancy dress, the slide was back at the MCG for the first time in three years, promoting fundraising for the fight against motor neurone disease.

>> CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO FREEZE MND

Daniher has become a public face of the disease in Australia since he was diagnosed in 2013.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big Freeze 8: Check out all the action from the slide Watch all the action from the Big Freeze 8 slide

"When Neale asked me, I couldn't get here quick enough," Langer said.

"He's one of the great gentlemen I've met and one of the toughest blokes I've met.

"It's a great privilege to be here. What a cause for a great man."

Langer, who met Daniher through their joint affiliation with West Coast more than a decade ago, was due to fly back to Perth an hour after taking the plunge.

He declined calls to do so in his soaking Rocky outfit.

Winter Olympic gold medallist Jakara Anthony and retired AFL champions Eddie Betts, David Neitz and Terry Daniher, Neale's eldest brother, were all among the latest batch of Big Freeze sliders.

But the biggest roar from the huge crowd was for retired tennis star Ash Barty, a self-confessed "absolute child", who selected her costume from a raft of Disney-inspired options.

The reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion settled on Rafiki, a supporting character from The Lion King.

At the end of the slide, she held up a toy Simba and presented him to the crowd, mimicking Rafiki.

"I hope I performed a little bit better on the tennis court but this is just the most beautiful day for the right reasons," Barty said.

"Neale is an incredible man and bringing awareness to such a beast is so important.

"I hope we can all do our thing, get behind it and put your beanie on."

There was a personal touch to the Big Freeze slide for entertainer Rhonda Burchmore, who pulled off an impressive Poison Ivy.

"I lost my sister to motor neurone disease and I figure a couple of minutes of torture is woth it to raise awareness," Burchmore said.

"I know she'd be laughing up there at her big sister today."

Thanks to everyone who donated, we will be able to invest this money in helping the best and brightest minds and the most promising research get one step closer to a world without MND. To everyone who donated or bought a beanie this Big Freeze, you have made this possible. pic.twitter.com/kj6TFYitf8 — F I G H T M N D (@FightMND) June 13, 2022

Andy Maher as Radar O’Reilly

Ash Barty as Rafiki from The Lion King

Bec Maddern as Trinity

David Neitz as William Wallace

Eddie Betts as the Black Panther

Hamish Blake as Queen Elsa

Jakara Anthony as Katniss Everdeen

Justin Langer as Rocky Balboa

Rhonda Burchmore as Poison Ivy

Terry Daniher as Crocodile Dundee

Who was best? Vote NOW