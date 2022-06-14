THE LATEST on Adam Cerra, Darcy Parish, Blake Acres and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 13.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Fischer McAsey
|Leg
|Test
|Patrick Parnell
|Corked thigh
|Test
|Josh Rachele
|Corked thigh
|Test
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
McAsey experienced "awareness" in his leg, resulting from his SANFL withdrawal last week. Parnell is recovering from a "severe cork" on debut against West Coast in round 12 but has had the bye to rest. Rachele has also had time to recover from a severe cork that had significant bleeding and should be ready to return this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Gardiner
|Ribs
|TBC
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|Test
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
All eyes will be on Zorko in the build-up to the Round 15 match against Melbourne with the skipper suffering a "minor" hamstring strain against St Kilda. Gardiner also had fluid on the lungs following the Saints match and will be monitored over the Lions' bye period. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|7 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Jacob Weitering
|Shoulder
|4 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues have been rocked by the news that Marchbank will miss the next two months. Cerra will be sidelined for a fortnight, but Pittonet and Weitering are progressing well. Alex Mirkov (ankle) made his return through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|1 week
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Madgen
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
Mature-age recruit Dean is on track to return after the mid-season bye. The Williamstown product is yet to play a single game this year after suffering a foot injury on the eve of the season, just when he was on track to make his debut in round one. Madgen isn’t too far behind Dean in his return from a shoulder injury, while dual All-Australian ruckman Grundy is still a month away from returning from a PCL injury. McInnes underwent a shoulder reconstruction last week after dislocating his shoulder against Hawthorn – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|Test
|Andrew McGrath
|Groin
|Test
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|TBC
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|1 week
|Patrick Voss
|Foot
|1 week
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
The big blow for the Bombers against Carlton was a corked calf suffered by Parish, who was substituted. But Essendon is likely to regain McGrath, who was a late out against Carlton, while Langford could also be fit to return at AFL or VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Acres
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Foot
|TBA
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|Test
|Joel Western
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
The Dockers have described Acres' hamstring injury as "moderate grade", with the in-form wingman escaping serious injury. Chapman is returning from a hamstring injury, making a return immediately after the bye possible. Taberner is a chance to return from back spasms either in the WAFL this week or against Carlton in round 15. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|Test
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|1 week
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|1 week
|Shaun Higgins
|General soreness
|Available
|Max Holmes
|Ankle
|Test
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Flynn Kroeger
|Wrist
|TBC
|Brandan Parfitt
|Hand
|3 weeks
|Esava Ratugolea
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Nick Stevens
|Foot
|Available
|Tom Stewart
|Concussion
|Available
|Paul Tsapatolis
|Ankle
|TBC
|James Willis
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
Brownlow Medallist Dangerfield won't return this weekend for his first appearance since round 10 and is still at least a week away. The veteran has battled with a calf issue in recent months. Henry has also been dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him since round five, but the gun defender is a chance to make the trip west. Holmes and Ratugolea will both undergo fitness tests later in the week. Higgins is also good to go again after spending the past month building up his training load. Parfitt underwent surgery on a broken hand following the win over the Western Bulldogs before the bye. Tom Stewart was substituted out of that game, but might not miss any football if he passes concussion protocols this week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|1 week
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Test
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 14, 2022
Early prognosis
Thompson only has to get through training this week to be available. He has missed three weeks with the knee injury and it's undecided whether he'd play at VFL or AFL level. Lukosius was jogging laps on Tuesday and is still a few weeks away from returning. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Matt de Boer
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Arm
|TBC
|Harry Perryman
|Ribs
|Indefinite
|Will Shaw
|Hamstring
|Test
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Back
|Test
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
Great news for the Giants with Taranto a test to play against Port Adelaide after missing the past three matches. Phil Davis is no longer on the injury list having recovered from his severe hamstring tear and will play at either VFL or AFL level this weekend. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Ankle
|1 week
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|TBC
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Ned Long
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|1 week
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|TBC
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Season
|Tom Phillips
|Ankle
|1 week
|Josh Ward
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
The bye has come at a good time for the Hawks with a few options set to return in round 15. Gunston and Lewis missed the trip to Western Australia to face Fremantle, but are on track to face the Western Bulldogs next Friday night. Ward has missed the past four games due to a concussion, while Lynch has missed three games due to the same reason. Both are a chance to be available after the mid-season bye. Phillips is also closing in on a return after suffering an ankle injury at training a couple of months ago – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jake Melksham
|Hand
|1 week
|Fraser Rosman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons are still waiting to assess just how long McDonald will miss, while captain Max Gawn is also banged up. The bye should mean Turner won't miss any footy despite entering the League's concussion protocols. Steven May (club suspension) will become available for the side's next game. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Aiden Bonar
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|3-4 weeks
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Kallan Dawson
|Foot
|1 week
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Ben McKay
|Concussion
|Test
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|1 week
|Lachie Young
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Jack Ziebell
|Face
|4-5 weeks
|Cam Zurhaar
|Foot
|1 week
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
The luckless Kangaroos will be without captain Ziebell for at least the next month. But the club is hopeful that Bonar, Dawson, McKay, Polec and Zurhaar can return shortly after the bye this weekend. Horne-Francis and Young are suspended. Callum Coleman-Jones (quad) and Eddie Ford (ankle) returned through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
Scans confirmed Dumont suffered a low-grade calf strain against Richmond, which is not expected to sideline him for long. The unlucky McKenzie is back on the injury list after recovering from a knee injury, this time entering concussion protocols. Fantasia will join full training this week, while Sinn's recovery timeline has been shortened significantly. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dustin Martin
|Illness
|Test
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
Lynch is a strong chance to make his return this week against Carlton. The Thursday night game is more likely to hinder Martin, who is battling – in coach Damien Hardwick's words – "a bit of a lurgy" – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bytel
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|3 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Zak Jones
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Owens
|Concussion
|TBC
|Daniel McKenzie
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jack Steele
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
St Kilda has enjoyed a decent run on the injury front this season, but they will be without McKenzie and Owens this Friday night after the pair suffered concussions in Brisbane last weekend. Jones is facing a fitness test after hurting his hamstring against the Lions. The former Swan has been cleared of a strain but might run out of time coming off a six-day break. Bytel and Geary both suffered injuries in the VFL and will miss up to three weeks each. Steele is edging closer to a return from shoulder surgery and might be ready to go again in a fortnight – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Cunningham
|Abdominal
|Test
|Tom Hickey
|Toe
|Test
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Head
|Test
|Angus Sheldrick
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
Following the mid-season bye, the main concern for the Swans is the availability of Hickey who missed the previous two games. O'Riordan was concussed against Melbourne and would be available if he continues to tick off his protocol testing. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Jamaine Jones
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Back
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Xavier O'Neill
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Zane Trew
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
McGovern trained with the main group on Tuesday and looks ready to return from a back injury, joining a large group of senior players coming off the injury list. Jamaine Jones will also complete concussion protocols to be available in round 14. Naitanui is moving as well as he has in a long time and is on the home stretch to an AFL return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|Test
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Lachie Hunter
|Personal
|TBC
|Stefan Martin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 14, 2022
Early prognosis
No new injuries after the Dogs had the bye last week, but Smith could be set for another suspension. Bruce is nearly back to full training as he closes in on a return to action after his knee reconstruction.
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list