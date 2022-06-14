THE LATEST on Adam Cerra, Darcy Parish, Blake Acres and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 13.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Fischer McAsey  Leg  Test
 Patrick Parnell  Corked thigh  Test
 Josh Rachele  Corked thigh  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

McAsey experienced "awareness" in his leg, resulting from his SANFL withdrawal last week. Parnell is recovering from a "severe cork" on debut against West Coast in round 12 but has had the bye to rest. Rachele has also had time to recover from a severe cork that had significant bleeding and should be ready to return this week. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Gardiner  Ribs  TBC
 Kai Lohmann  Ankle  Test
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  Test
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Zorko in the build-up to the Round 15 match against Melbourne with the skipper suffering a "minor" hamstring strain against St Kilda. Gardiner also had fluid on the lungs following the Saints match and will be monitored over the Lions' bye period. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Adam Cerra  Hamstring  2 weeks
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Luke Parks  Foot  7 weeks
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  4 weeks
 Jacob Weitering  Shoulder  4 weeks
 Zac Williams  Calf  6-8 weeks
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues have been rocked by the news that Marchbank will miss the next two months. Cerra will be sidelined for a fortnight, but Pittonet and Weitering are progressing well. Alex Mirkov (ankle) made his return through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  1 week
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  4 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Madgen  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Mature-age recruit Dean is on track to return after the mid-season bye. The Williamstown product is yet to play a single game this year after suffering a foot injury on the eve of the season, just when he was on track to make his debut in round one. Madgen isn’t too far behind Dean in his return from a shoulder injury, while dual All-Australian ruckman Grundy is still a month away from returning from a PCL injury.  McInnes underwent a shoulder reconstruction last week after dislocating his shoulder against Hawthorn – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Foot  6-8 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  Test
 Andrew McGrath  Groin  Test
 Darcy Parish  Calf  TBC
 Will Snelling  Calf  1 week
 Patrick Voss  Foot  1 week
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The big blow for the Bombers against Carlton was a corked calf suffered by Parish, who was substituted. But Essendon is likely to regain McGrath, who was a late out against Carlton, while Langford could also be fit to return at AFL or VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Hamstring  TBC
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  TBA
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Foot  TBA
 Matt Taberner  Back  Test
 Joel Western  Hamstring  3 weeks
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dockers have described Acres' hamstring injury as "moderate grade", with the in-form wingman escaping serious injury. Chapman is returning from a hamstring injury, making a return immediately after the bye possible. Taberner is a chance to return from back spasms either in the WAFL this week or against Carlton in round 15. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Henry  Foot  Test
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  1 week
 Patrick Dangerfield  Calf  1 week
 Shaun Higgins  General soreness  Available
 Max Holmes  Ankle  Test
 Jake Kolodjashnij  H&S protocols  Available
 Flynn Kroeger  Wrist  TBC
 Brandan Parfitt  Hand  3 weeks
 Esava Ratugolea  Ankle  Test
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Nick Stevens  Foot  Available
 Tom Stewart  Concussion  Available
 Paul Tsapatolis  Ankle  TBC
 James Willis  Knee  TBC
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Brownlow Medallist Dangerfield won't return this weekend for his first appearance since round 10 and is still at least a week away. The veteran has battled with a calf issue in recent months. Henry has also been dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him since round five, but the gun defender is a chance to make the trip west. Holmes and Ratugolea will both undergo fitness tests later in the week. Higgins is also good to go again after spending the past month building up his training load. Parfitt underwent surgery on a broken hand following the win over the Western Bulldogs before the bye. Tom Stewart was substituted out of that game, but might not miss any football if he passes concussion protocols this week. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Corbett  Hip  1 week
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  3 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Test
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: July 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Thompson only has to get through training this week to be available. He has missed three weeks with the knee injury and it's undecided whether he'd play at VFL or AFL level. Lukosius was jogging laps on Tuesday and is still a few weeks away from returning. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Jack Buckley  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  TBC
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Matt de Boer  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  2 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Arm  TBC
 Harry Perryman  Ribs  Indefinite
 Will Shaw  Hamstring  Test
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Tim Taranto  Back  Test
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Great news for the Giants with Taranto a test to play against Port Adelaide after missing the past three matches. Phil Davis is no longer on the injury list having recovered from his severe hamstring tear and will play at either VFL or AFL level this weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jack Gunston  Ankle  1 week
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  1 week
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  TBC
 Sam Frost  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Ned Long  Hamstring  1 week
 Mitch Lewis  Knee  1 week
 Max Lynch  Concussion  TBC
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Season
 Tom Phillips  Ankle  1 week
 Josh Ward  Concussion  TBC
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Hawks with a few options set to return in round 15. Gunston and Lewis missed the trip to Western Australia to face Fremantle, but are on track to face the Western Bulldogs next Friday night. Ward has missed the past four games due to a concussion, while Lynch has missed three games due to the same reason. Both are a chance to be available after the mid-season bye. Phillips is also closing in on a return after suffering an ankle injury at training a couple of months ago Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Howes  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  TBC
 Jake Melksham  Hand  1 week
 Fraser Rosman  Hamstring  Test
 Joel Smith  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are still waiting to assess just how long McDonald will miss, while captain Max Gawn is also banged up. The bye should mean Turner won't miss any footy despite entering the League's concussion protocols. Steven May (club suspension) will become available for the side's next game. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Aiden Bonar  Hamstring  1 week
 Charlie Comben  Leg  3-4 weeks
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Kallan Dawson  Foot  1 week
 Jason Horne-Francis  Suspension  Round 17
 Ben McKay  Concussion  Test
 Will Phillips  Illness  Indefinite
 Jared Polec  Foot  1 week
 Lachie Young  Suspension  Round 16
 Jack Ziebell  Face  4-5 weeks
 Cam Zurhaar  Foot  1 week
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The luckless Kangaroos will be without captain Ziebell for at least the next month. But the club is hopeful that Bonar, Dawson, McKay, Polec and Zurhaar can return shortly after the bye this weekend. Horne-Francis and Young are suspended. Callum Coleman-Jones (quad) and Eddie Ford (ankle) returned through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Dumont  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  4-5 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Concussion  1 week
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
 Josh Sinn  Groin  5-6 weeks
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed Dumont suffered a low-grade calf strain against Richmond, which is not expected to sideline him for long. The unlucky McKenzie is back on the injury list after recovering from a knee injury, this time entering concussion protocols. Fantasia will join full training this week, while Sinn's recovery timeline has been shortened significantly. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Tom Lynch  Hamstring  Test
 Dustin Martin  Illness  Test
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Lynch is a strong chance to make his return this week against Carlton. The Thursday night game is more likely to hinder Martin, who is battling – in coach Damien Hardwick's words – "a bit of a lurgy" – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bytel  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  3 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Zak Jones  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Owens  Concussion  TBC
 Daniel McKenzie  Concussion  TBC
 Jack Steele  Shoulder  2 weeks
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda has enjoyed a decent run on the injury front this season, but they will be without McKenzie and Owens this Friday night after the pair suffered concussions in Brisbane last weekend. Jones is facing a fitness test after hurting his hamstring against the Lions. The former Swan has been cleared of a strain but might run out of time coming off a six-day break. Bytel and Geary both suffered injuries in the VFL and will miss up to three weeks each. Steele is edging closer to a return from shoulder surgery and might be ready to go again in a fortnight – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harry Cunningham  Abdominal  Test
 Tom Hickey  Toe  Test
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Colin O'Riordan  Head  Test
 Angus Sheldrick  Knee  Test
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Following the mid-season bye, the main concern for the Swans is the availability of Hickey who missed the previous two games. O'Riordan was concussed against Melbourne and would be available if he continues to tick off his protocol testing. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Jamaine Jones  Concussion  Test
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Back  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Xavier O'Neill  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Zane Trew  Knee  TBC
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

McGovern trained with the main group on Tuesday and looks ready to return from a back injury, joining a large group of senior players coming off the injury list. Jamaine Jones will also complete concussion protocols to be available in round 14. Naitanui is moving as well as he has in a long time and is on the home stretch to an AFL return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  Test
 Riley Garcia  Knee  Test
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Indefinite
 Lachie Hunter  Personal  TBC
 Stefan Martin  Shoulder  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Bailey Smith  Suspension  Round 16
 Laitham Vandermeer  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

No new injuries after the Dogs had the bye last week, but Smith could be set for another suspension. Bruce is nearly back to full training as he closes in on a return to action after his knee reconstruction. 

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 