THE LATEST on Adam Cerra, Darcy Parish, Blake Acres and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 13.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Fischer McAsey Leg Test Patrick Parnell Corked thigh Test Josh Rachele Corked thigh Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

McAsey experienced "awareness" in his leg, resulting from his SANFL withdrawal last week. Parnell is recovering from a "severe cork" on debut against West Coast in round 12 but has had the bye to rest. Rachele has also had time to recover from a severe cork that had significant bleeding and should be ready to return this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Ribs TBC Kai Lohmann Ankle Test Dayne Zorko Hamstring Test Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Zorko in the build-up to the Round 15 match against Melbourne with the skipper suffering a "minor" hamstring strain against St Kilda. Gardiner also had fluid on the lungs following the Saints match and will be monitored over the Lions' bye period. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Hamstring 2 weeks David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf 2-3 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee 6-8 weeks Oscar McDonald Back Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring 4-6 weeks Luke Parks Foot 7 weeks Marc Pittonet Knee 4 weeks Jacob Weitering Shoulder 4 weeks Zac Williams Calf 6-8 weeks Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues have been rocked by the news that Marchbank will miss the next two months. Cerra will be sidelined for a fortnight, but Pittonet and Weitering are progressing well. Alex Mirkov (ankle) made his return through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot 1 week Brodie Grundy Knee 4 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Jack Madgen Shoulder 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Mature-age recruit Dean is on track to return after the mid-season bye. The Williamstown product is yet to play a single game this year after suffering a foot injury on the eve of the season, just when he was on track to make his debut in round one. Madgen isn’t too far behind Dean in his return from a shoulder injury, while dual All-Australian ruckman Grundy is still a month away from returning from a PCL injury. McInnes underwent a shoulder reconstruction last week after dislocating his shoulder against Hawthorn – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Foot 6-8 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Kyle Langford Hamstring Test Andrew McGrath Groin Test Darcy Parish Calf TBC Will Snelling Calf 1 week Patrick Voss Foot 1 week Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The big blow for the Bombers against Carlton was a corked calf suffered by Parish, who was substituted. But Essendon is likely to regain McGrath, who was a late out against Carlton, while Langford could also be fit to return at AFL or VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Hamstring TBC Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Heath Chapman Hamstring TBA Nathan O'Driscoll Foot TBA Matt Taberner Back Test Joel Western Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dockers have described Acres' hamstring injury as "moderate grade", with the in-form wingman escaping serious injury. Chapman is returning from a hamstring injury, making a return immediately after the bye possible. Taberner is a chance to return from back spasms either in the WAFL this week or against Carlton in round 15. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Henry Foot Test Jon Ceglar Foot 1 week Patrick Dangerfield Calf 1 week Shaun Higgins General soreness Available Max Holmes Ankle Test Jake Kolodjashnij H&S protocols Available Flynn Kroeger Wrist TBC Brandan Parfitt Hand 3 weeks Esava Ratugolea Ankle Test Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Nick Stevens Foot Available Tom Stewart Concussion Available Paul Tsapatolis Ankle TBC James Willis Knee TBC Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Brownlow Medallist Dangerfield won't return this weekend for his first appearance since round 10 and is still at least a week away. The veteran has battled with a calf issue in recent months. Henry has also been dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him since round five, but the gun defender is a chance to make the trip west. Holmes and Ratugolea will both undergo fitness tests later in the week. Higgins is also good to go again after spending the past month building up his training load. Parfitt underwent surgery on a broken hand following the win over the Western Bulldogs before the bye. Tom Stewart was substituted out of that game, but might not miss any football if he passes concussion protocols this week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip 1 week Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee 3 weeks Rory Thompson Knee Test Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: July 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Thompson only has to get through training this week to be available. He has missed three weeks with the knee injury and it's undecided whether he'd play at VFL or AFL level. Lukosius was jogging laps on Tuesday and is still a few weeks away from returning. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Calf 3-4 weeks Jack Buckley Knee 3-5 weeks Finn Callaghan Foot TBC Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Matt de Boer Concussion TBC Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Testicular cancer Indefinite Jacob Hopper Knee 2 weeks Daniel Lloyd Arm TBC Harry Perryman Ribs Indefinite Will Shaw Hamstring Test Conor Stone Hamstring 3-5 weeks Tim Taranto Back Test Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Great news for the Giants with Taranto a test to play against Port Adelaide after missing the past three matches. Phil Davis is no longer on the injury list having recovered from his severe hamstring tear and will play at either VFL or AFL level this weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Connor Downie Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jack Gunston Ankle 1 week Emerson Jeka Hamstring 1 week Ben McEvoy Neck TBC Sam Frost Knee 4-6 weeks Ned Long Hamstring 1 week Mitch Lewis Knee 1 week Max Lynch Concussion TBC Seamus Mitchell Ankle Season Tom Phillips Ankle 1 week Josh Ward Concussion TBC Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Hawks with a few options set to return in round 15. Gunston and Lewis missed the trip to Western Australia to face Fremantle, but are on track to face the Western Bulldogs next Friday night. Ward has missed the past four games due to a concussion, while Lynch has missed three games due to the same reason. Both are a chance to be available after the mid-season bye. Phillips is also closing in on a return after suffering an ankle injury at training a couple of months ago – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Howes Foot 4-6 weeks Tom McDonald Ankle TBC Jake Melksham Hand 1 week Fraser Rosman Hamstring Test Joel Smith Ankle 3-5 weeks Daniel Turner Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are still waiting to assess just how long McDonald will miss, while captain Max Gawn is also banged up. The bye should mean Turner won't miss any footy despite entering the League's concussion protocols. Steven May (club suspension) will become available for the side's next game. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Aiden Bonar Hamstring 1 week Charlie Comben Leg 3-4 weeks Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Kallan Dawson Foot 1 week Jason Horne-Francis Suspension Round 17 Ben McKay Concussion Test Will Phillips Illness Indefinite Jared Polec Foot 1 week Lachie Young Suspension Round 16 Jack Ziebell Face 4-5 weeks Cam Zurhaar Foot 1 week Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

The luckless Kangaroos will be without captain Ziebell for at least the next month. But the club is hopeful that Bonar, Dawson, McKay, Polec and Zurhaar can return shortly after the bye this weekend. Horne-Francis and Young are suspended. Callum Coleman-Jones (quad) and Eddie Ford (ankle) returned through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Dumont Calf 1-2 weeks Orazio Fantasia Quad 1-2 weeks Scott Lycett Shoulder 4-5 weeks Trent McKenzie Concussion 1 week Jake Pasini Knee Season Josh Sinn Groin 5-6 weeks Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed Dumont suffered a low-grade calf strain against Richmond, which is not expected to sideline him for long. The unlucky McKenzie is back on the injury list after recovering from a knee injury, this time entering concussion protocols. Fantasia will join full training this week, while Sinn's recovery timeline has been shortened significantly. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Tom Lynch Hamstring Test Dustin Martin Illness Test Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Lynch is a strong chance to make his return this week against Carlton. The Thursday night game is more likely to hinder Martin, who is battling – in coach Damien Hardwick's words – "a bit of a lurgy" – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bytel Foot 2-3 weeks Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf 3-4 weeks Jarryn Geary Shoulder 3 weeks Jack Hayes Knee Season Zak Jones Hamstring Test Mitch Owens Concussion TBC Daniel McKenzie Concussion TBC Jack Steele Shoulder 2 weeks Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda has enjoyed a decent run on the injury front this season, but they will be without McKenzie and Owens this Friday night after the pair suffered concussions in Brisbane last weekend. Jones is facing a fitness test after hurting his hamstring against the Lions. The former Swan has been cleared of a strain but might run out of time coming off a six-day break. Bytel and Geary both suffered injuries in the VFL and will miss up to three weeks each. Steele is edging closer to a return from shoulder surgery and might be ready to go again in a fortnight – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Cunningham Abdominal Test Tom Hickey Toe Test Josh Kennedy Hamstring 6-8 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Head Test Angus Sheldrick Knee Test Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

Following the mid-season bye, the main concern for the Swans is the availability of Hickey who missed the previous two games. O'Riordan was concussed against Melbourne and would be available if he continues to tick off his protocol testing. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Jamaine Jones Concussion Test Tom Joyce Ankle 3-4 weeks Zac Langdon Ankle 4-5 weeks Jeremy McGovern Back Test Nic Naitanui Knee 2-3 weeks Xavier O'Neill Knee 1-2 weeks Zane Trew Knee TBC Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

McGovern trained with the main group on Tuesday and looks ready to return from a back injury, joining a large group of senior players coming off the injury list. Jamaine Jones will also complete concussion protocols to be available in round 14. Naitanui is moving as well as he has in a long time and is on the home stretch to an AFL return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee Test Riley Garcia Knee Test Mitch Hannan Concussion Indefinite Lachie Hunter Personal TBC Stefan Martin Shoulder Test Toby McLean Knee 1-2 weeks Bailey Smith Suspension Round 16 Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: June 14, 2022

Early prognosis

No new injuries after the Dogs had the bye last week, but Smith could be set for another suspension. Bruce is nearly back to full training as he closes in on a return to action after his knee reconstruction.

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list