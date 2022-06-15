GET READY for four rounds of footy fun with the whole family!

All kids aged under 15 can get in FREE to AFL games from rounds 14-17 of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. 

Show your colour, cheer for your team and keep the whole family entertained for less during these school holidays. 

This is OUR time: Kids give AFL coaches a grilling

The youngsters are taking over AFL games with free tickets for kids under 15 from R14-17

With kids' activities and family friendly entertainment, it's an epic celebration of everything we love about footy that's not to be missed.

  • Round 14 | Thursday, June 16 - Sunday, June 19
  • Round 15 | Thursday, June 23 - Sunday, June 26
  • Round 16 | Thursday, June 30 - Sunday, July 3
  • Round 17 | Thursday, July 7 - Sunday, July 10
Two young Fremantle fans show their support ahead of the clash with Brisbane in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

  