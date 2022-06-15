Young Carlton and Essendon supporters cheer their teams in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GET READY for four rounds of footy fun with the whole family!

All kids aged under 15 can get in FREE to AFL games from rounds 14-17 of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Show your colour, cheer for your team and keep the whole family entertained for less during these school holidays.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard This is OUR time: Kids give AFL coaches a grilling The youngsters are taking over AFL games with free tickets for kids under 15 from R14-17

With kids' activities and family friendly entertainment, it's an epic celebration of everything we love about footy that's not to be missed.

Get your 'Kids in Free' tickets NOW

Round 14 | Thursday, June 16 - Sunday, June 19

| Thursday, June 16 - Sunday, June 19 Round 15 | Thursday, June 23 - Sunday, June 26

| Thursday, June 23 - Sunday, June 26 Round 16 | Thursday, June 30 - Sunday, July 3

| Thursday, June 30 - Sunday, July 3 Round 17 | Thursday, July 7 - Sunday, July 10