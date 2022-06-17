Esava Ratugolea in action during the R3 clash between Geelong and Collingwood on April 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The weekend kicked off on Friday night with the return of Western Bulldogs stars Josh Bruce and Lachie Hunter in Footscray's VFL clash with Carlton at Ikon Park.

Bruce was playing his first game since rupturing the ACL in his knee against Essendon in round 21 last year, while Hunter returned from personal leave, having last played AFL in round five against North Melbourne.

Lachie Hunter in action for the Western Bulldogs against North Melbourne in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 13 of the VFL continues on Saturday with Werribee hosting Geelong from 1.05pm AEST, followed by Sandringham and Essendon doing battle from 2.05pm AEST.

The Cats are rolling out a number of stars with Shaun Higgins, Jack Henry, Esava Ratugolea, Max Holmes and Quinton Narkle all in action.

The VFL round concludes on Sunday with four games, starting with Gold Coast v GWS Giants and Sydney v Williamstown both starting at 11.35am AEST.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, VFLW and WAFL games you want to watch

Fans of the VFLW can catch week two of the finals series on Sunday, with Essendon and Casey Demons facing off for a Grand Final berth from 11.05am AEST, while Hawthorn hosts the Southern Saints in a do-or-die semi-final.

Meanwhile, there's a huge five-game slate of WAFL games on Saturday, starting with West Coast v Subiaco from 11.05am AWST and also featuring a huge clash between ladder leader East Fremantle and third-placed Claremont from 2.10pm AWST

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 13

Friday, June 17

Carlton v Footscray, Ikon Park, 7.35pm AEST

Saturday, June 18

Werribee v Geelong, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Essendon, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 19

Gold Coast v GWS Giants, Metricon Stadium, 11.35am AEST

Sydney v Williamstown, Blacktown International Sportspark, 11.35am AEST

Northern Bullants v Southport, Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Coburg v Richmond, Piranha Park, 2.10pm AEST

VFLW finals, week one



Sunday, June 19

Essendon v Casey Demons, Windy Hill, 11.05am AEST

Hawthorn v Southern Saints, Box Hill City Oval, 1.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round nine

Saturday, June 18

West Coast v Subiaco, Optus Stadium, 11.05am AWST

East Fremantle v Claremont, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v East Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v Swan Districts, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST