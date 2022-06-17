Richmond and Carlton players wrestle during their clash in round 14, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 14 Thursday game has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Tom Lynch, Richmond, has been charged with Wrestling Lachie Plowman, Carlton, during the third quarter of the Round 14 match between Richmond and Carlton played at the MCG on Thursday, June 16 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Wrestling is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Lachie Plowman, Carlton, has been charged with Wrestling Tom Lynch, Richmond, during the third quarter of the Round 14 match between Richmond and Carlton played at the MCG on Thursday, June 16 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

A second offence for Wrestling is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.