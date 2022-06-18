THE WESTERN Bulldogs have kept in touch with the top eight with a 20-point win over Greater Western Sydney in a cracking contest at Giants Stadium on Saturday night.

In a high-scoring frenzy, the Dogs took control in the third quarter with a quick five-goal burst proving the difference in the 19.11 (125) to 16.9 (105) victory.

Cody Weightman booted five goals – all in the first half – and Aaron Naughton matched it with five of his own in a devastating double act.

Highlights: GWS v Western Bulldogs The Giants and Bulldogs clash in round 14

Jack Macrae was a force in the midfield with a massive 37 touches and nine tackles, while Tim English benefited from Braydon Preuss' early injury to dominate the ruck.

The win keeps the Dogs in 10th place, but just one win behind sixth-placed Richmond.

The only downside to the victory was the potentially serious knee injury to Taylor Duryea in the first term, while Weightman bravely fought on after dislocating his elbow in the third quarter.

Big Bulldogs blow with small defender hurting knee The Bulldogs suffer a very worrying injury concern with Taylor Duryea appearing to hurt his knee in this awkward landing

Toby Greene kept his side in it with a career-high seven goals, while Jesse Hogan was a constant threat with three majors.

Stephen Coniglio and Tom Green held their own in the midfield, but the loss of Preuss combined with the pre-match withdrawal of Matt Flynn made life very difficult for the Giants midfielders.

There were few signs early of the rivalry that has become one of the most heated in the AFL as a fast and furious opening term produced 11 goals and a three-point lead for the Bulldogs.

Naughton nails five in fun shootout Aaron Naughton was at his mercurial best against the Giants with a wealth of tough grabs to go alongside his five goals

The shackles remained off in the second quarter as the teams combined for the highest half-time total score this season (127) with the Bulldogs leading by five points.

The goals continued in the third term, but the Bulldogs were able to surge to a 29-point lead off the back of winning clearances 14-4.

The match continued in similar fashion in the final quarter to end with the highest combined score of 230 so far this season.

Shootout continues as Bont shows off his right Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli coolly snaps through a ripping goal on his non-preferred foot

Injury carnage hits both teams

It was almost a case of survival of the fittest as both sides dealt with numerous injuries. It all started before the opening bounce with Matt Flynn was withdrawn with a quad injury. Taylor Duryea lasted less than 10 minutes before suffering what looked like a serious knee injury. The Giants' ruck problems got worse when Braydon Preuss limped off with an ankle injury before he too was subbed in the second term. James Peatling was struggling with a hamstring injury, but battled on before he was ruled out at three-quarter time. Cody Weightman dislocated his elbow in a sickening incident, but incredibly managed to return and play out the game. Jesse Hogan was also limping at one point and debutant Ryan Angwin appeared to be ailing as well.

Giant loss as ankle injury rules out big Preuss The Giants are dealt a cruel injury blow with returning ruckman Braydon Preuss hurting his ankle in this ruck contest

Toby's career night

Inspiration Giant Toby Greene produced a performance for the ages with an incredible seven-goal haul. The co-captain was on fire from the outset with three majors in the first term as he kept his side in touch after an early Dogs blitz. He added another one in the second and one more in the third to match his career-best of five goals. But he wasn't done there with two more in the final term to become just the second Giant in history - after Jeremy Cameron - to boot seven goals in a game.

Greene continues to shine with number six Toby Greene refuses to give up with another fine mark and finish to bring up his sixth goal of the game

Cody's 11-year first at Dogs

Bulldogs livewire Cody Weightman was on fire early, bagging three goals in the first quarter. He added another two in the second term to become the first Dog since Lindsay Gilbee in 2011 to kick five goals in the first half of a game. He joins rare company with only five other Dogs since 2000 achieving the feat.

Most recent WBD players to kick 5+ goals in the first half of an @AFL game

2022 - CODY WEIGHTMAN v GWS

2011 - Lindsay Gilbee v rich

2007 - Brad Johnson v geel

2004 - Jade Rawlings v wce

2002 - Nathan Brown v wce

2001 - Chris Grant v adel



@westernbulldogs #AFLGiantsDogs — Swamp (@sirswampthing) June 18, 2022

GWS GIANTS 5.4 9.7 11.8 16.9 (105)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 6.1 10.6 16.9 19.11 (125)

GOALS

GWS Giants: Greene 7, Hogan 3, Coniglio 2, Riccardi 2, Ash, Brander

Western Bulldogs: Weightman 5, Naughton 5, West 2, Williams, Bontempelli, McNeil, Scott, Ugle-Hagan, Macrae, Dunkley

BEST

GWS Giants: Greene, Green, Coniglio, Hogan, Himmelberg

Western Bulldogs: Macrae, Weightman, Naughton, English, Dunkley, Bontempelli

INJURIES

GWS Giants: Preuss (ankle), Peatling (hamstring)

Western Bulldogs: Duryea (knee), Weightman (elbow)

LATE CHANGES

GWS Giants: Matt Flynn (quad) replaced in selected side by Zach Sproule

Western Bulldogs: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

GWS Giants: Jarrod Brander (replaced Preuss in the second quarter)

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil (replaced Duryea in the first quarter)