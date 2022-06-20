Toby Greene celebrates a goal during the R14 clash between GWS and Western Bulldogs on June 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney superstar Toby Greene was one of three players to gain maximum votes this weekend after his seven-goal performance in his team's loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Greene also had 21 disposals, six marks and 622 metres gained to earn a perfect score from Mark McVeigh and Luke Beveridge.

Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia (33 disposals, 13 clearances) and Essendon defender Mason Redman (31 disposals) also earned 10 votes from the coaches in their respective games.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND LEADERBOARD

There was no change at the top of the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award leaderboard, with Clayton Oliver keeping his advantage ahead of Lachie Neale and Andrew Brayshaw.

Check out all the votes from round 14 below.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round 14's best moments Watch the best highlights from the last of the bye weeks

Richmond v Carlton

10 Dion Prestia (RICH)

6 Adam Saad (CARL)

4 Jayden Short (RICH)

3 Liam Baker (RICH)

3 Jack Graham (RICH)

2 Dylan Grimes (RICH)

1 Sam Docherty (CARL)

1 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Richmond v Carlton The Tigers and Blues clash in round 14

St Kilda v Essendon

10 Mason Redman (ESS)

7 Peter Wright (ESS)

6 Nicholas Hind (ESS)

3 Archie Perkins (ESS)

2 Jayden Laverde (ESS)

1 Sam Draper (ESS)

1 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: St Kilda v Essendon The Saints and Bombers clash in round 14

Port Adelaide v Sydney

9 Connor Rozee (PORT)

7 Todd Marshall (PORT)

6 Ollie Wines (PORT)

5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

2 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

1 Riley Bonner (PORT)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney The Power and Swans clash in round 14

West Coast v Geelong

9 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

6 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

6 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

4 Tom Barrass (WCE)

3 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

2 Joel Selwood (GEEL)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: West Coast v Geelong The Eagles and Cats clash in round 14

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Toby Greene (GWS)

7 Jack Macrae (WB)

6 Aaron Naughton (WB)

5 Cody Weightman (WB)

1 Tim English (WB)

1 Tom Liberatore (WB)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: GWS v Western Bulldogs The Giants and Bulldogs clash in round 14

Gold Coast v Adelaide

8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

8 Izak Rankine (GCFC)

7 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)

3 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

2 Mabior Chol (GCFC)

1 Sam Berry (ADEL)

1 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Gold Coast v Adelaide The Suns and Crows clash in round 14

LEADERBOARD

71 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

65 Lachie Neale (BL)

64 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

59 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

52 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

50 Touk Miller (GCFC)

50 Christian Petracca (MELB)

48 Callum Mills (SYD)

44 James Sicily (HAW)

43 Bailey Smith (WB)

42 Jack Crisp (COLL)

41 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

41 Darcy Parish (ESS)

40 Max Gawn (MELB)

39 Connor Rozee (PORT)

37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

37 Sam Docherty (CARL)

35 Sam Walsh (CARL)

32 Jack Sinclair (STK)