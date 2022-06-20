GREATER Western Sydney superstar Toby Greene was one of three players to gain maximum votes this weekend after his seven-goal performance in his team's loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Greene also had 21 disposals, six marks and 622 metres gained to earn a perfect score from Mark McVeigh and Luke Beveridge.

Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia (33 disposals, 13 clearances) and Essendon defender Mason Redman (31 disposals) also earned 10 votes from the coaches in their respective games.

There was no change at the top of the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award leaderboard, with Clayton Oliver keeping his advantage ahead of Lachie Neale and Andrew Brayshaw.

Check out all the votes from round 14 below.

Richmond v Carlton

10 Dion Prestia (RICH)
6 Adam Saad (CARL)
4 Jayden Short (RICH)
3 Liam Baker (RICH)
3 Jack Graham (RICH)
2 Dylan Grimes (RICH)
1 Sam Docherty (CARL)
1 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

St Kilda v Essendon 

10 Mason Redman (ESS)
7 Peter Wright (ESS)
6 Nicholas Hind (ESS)
3 Archie Perkins (ESS)
2 Jayden Laverde (ESS)
1 Sam Draper (ESS)
1 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

Port Adelaide v Sydney

9 Connor Rozee (PORT)
7 Todd Marshall (PORT)
6 Ollie Wines (PORT)
5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
2 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)
1 Riley Bonner (PORT)

West Coast v Geelong

9 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
6 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
6 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
4 Tom Barrass (WCE)
3 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
2 Joel Selwood (GEEL)

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Toby Greene (GWS)
7 Jack Macrae (WB)
6 Aaron Naughton (WB)
5 Cody Weightman (WB)
1 Tim English (WB)
1 Tom Liberatore (WB)

Gold Coast v Adelaide

8 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
8 Izak Rankine (GCFC)
7 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)
3 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
2 Mabior Chol (GCFC)
1 Sam Berry (ADEL)
1 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

LEADERBOARD

71 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
65 Lachie Neale (BL)
64 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
59 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
52 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
50 Touk Miller (GCFC)
50 Christian Petracca (MELB)
48 Callum Mills (SYD)
44 James Sicily (HAW)
43 Bailey Smith (WB)
42 Jack Crisp (COLL)
41 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
41 Darcy Parish (ESS)
40 Max Gawn (MELB)
39 Connor Rozee (PORT)
37 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
37 Sam Docherty (CARL)
35 Sam Walsh (CARL)
32 Jack Sinclair (STK)