Braydon Preuss' heavy tackle on Tim English during the Giants-Dogs clash in round 14 on June 18, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

WESTERN Bulldogs star Tim English has been ruled out of Friday night’s clash against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium after suffering delayed concussion symptoms following the win over Greater Western Sydney.

The West Australian didn’t cop a head knock at Giants Stadium on Saturday night but developed a headache following the game and displayed signs consistent with delayed concussion.

He was involved in a dangerous tackle by Braydon Preuss that resulted in a one-match ban for the Giant. It's unclear whether that incident was related to the delayed symptoms.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Preuss in further MRO trouble for this tackle? Braydon Preuss may come under scrutiny from the MRO officer again after this tackle on Tim English was deemed dangerous

English won’t face the Hawks after entering concussion protocols and will work with the club to determine his return to play plan in the coming days.

"Tim was involved in some heavy impact incidents throughout the game," head of sports medicine Chris Bell said.

More to come