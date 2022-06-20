WESTERN Bulldogs star Tim English has been ruled out of Friday night’s clash against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium after suffering delayed concussion symptoms following the win over Greater Western Sydney.
The West Australian didn’t cop a head knock at Giants Stadium on Saturday night but developed a headache following the game and displayed signs consistent with delayed concussion.
He was involved in a dangerous tackle by Braydon Preuss that resulted in a one-match ban for the Giant. It's unclear whether that incident was related to the delayed symptoms.
English won’t face the Hawks after entering concussion protocols and will work with the club to determine his return to play plan in the coming days.
"Tim was involved in some heavy impact incidents throughout the game," head of sports medicine Chris Bell said.
