BRISBANE will be without dynamic forward Zac Bailey for Thursday night's blockbuster against Melbourne at the MCG as the top two teams are hit by injury and illness.

Bailey has been ruled out under the League's health and safety protocols to make it three changes from the Lions team that defeated St Kilda prior to their bye.

Melbourne has recalled forward Sam Weideman along with suspended full-back Steven May as two of its three changes.

While respective captains Dayne Zorko (hamstring) and Max Gawn (ankle) had already been ruled out, Bailey's unavailability is a blow for the Lions.

The 22-year-old is in the midst of a terrific year, kicking 27 goals from 13 games.

Reliable defender Darcy Gardiner will watch from Brisbane after he had fluid removed from his lungs following the win over the Saints, replaced by Jack Payne.

The Lions will unleash West Australian James Tunstill for his debut after selecting him with the No.41 pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft.

The premiers have left out Mitch Brown to make way for Weideman, who is expected to offer ruck support for Luke Jackson.

Thursday, June 23

Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, S.Weideman, T.Bedford

Out: M.Brown (omitted), D.Turner (concussion), M.Gawn (ankle), K.Chandler (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Kade Chandler (replaced Daniel Turner)

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, T.Berry, J.Tunstill

Out: D.Gardiner (lungs), D.Zorko (hamstring), D.Fort (medi-sub), Z.Bailey (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Darcy Fort (replaced Dayne Zorko)