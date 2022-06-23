GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield will not return for Saturday's blockbuster clash against Richmond at the MCG, with the Cats opting to give the Brownlow medallist another week to recover from a calf injury.

Dangerfield has not played since round 10 but was expected to make his anticipated return against a Tigers team that will include fellow Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin.

The Cats will instead bring back wingman Max Holmes, forward Gary Rohan and defender Jack Henry for the clash, with Luke Dahlhaus among those making way.

The Tigers have also made three changes, losing Kane Lambert to injury alongside Trent Cotchin (collarbone) and important tall Noah Balta (hamstring).

Fremantle will be without small forward Michael Walters for Saturday's high-stakes clash against Carlton at Marvel Stadium, with the Dockers recalling key forward Matt Taberner after one WAFL match.

Michael Walters tackles Adam Cerra during Fremantle's clash against Carlton in round six, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Wingman Liam Henry has also come into the team after an impressive patch of form at the lower level, with forward Michael Frederick straight back after his one-week club suspension.

The Blues have called on youngster Brodie Kemp to cover the injured Sam Durdin in defence, with Jack Martin out.

St Kilda has made a statement at selection after its round 14 loss to Essendon, dropping small forward Jack Higgins for Saturday night's clash against Sydney at the SCG.

Ruckman Patrick Ryder has been managed and Brad Hill will miss for personal reasons, with captain Jack Steele back after missing four games because of shoulder surgery.

Jack Steele reacts on the final siren in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans regain No.1 ruckman Tom Hickey and have called on midfielder Ryan Clarke for just his third game this season.

West Coast has lost midfielder Dom Sheed to shin soreness ahead of Friday night's clash against Essendon at Optus Stadium, just one week after the premiership hero returned from a syndesmosis injury.

Star midfielder Tim Kelly and premiership forward Liam Ryan are among the inclusions, with Josh Rotham replacing the injured Jeremy McGovern in defence. Superstar ruckman Nic Naitanui has not been named.

The Bombers have made three changes, recalling Kyle Langford and Will Snelling after both returned from injury in the VFL last week, as well as ruckman Nick Bryan, who has played two games this season. Darcy Parish will miss a second game due to a corked calf, while Andrew McGrath (adductor) is also sidelined.

Zach Merrett and Darcy Parish after Essendon's loss to Carlton in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn has made five changes for Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, losing defender Will Day to health and safety protocols and Chad Wingard to injury.

Mid-season recruit James Blanck will make his debut, while midfielder James Worpel has been rewarded for strong VFL form. The Bulldogs have replaced injured ruckman Tim English with Jordon Sweet.

Greater Western Sydney has been bolstered for Sunday's clash against Collingwood by the returns of midfielder Tim Taranto and key defender Phil Davis, while Kieren Briggs is set to replace suspended big man Braydon Preuss.

Braydon Preuss' heavy tackle on Tim English during the Giants-Dogs clash in round 14 on June 18, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Magpies have named inclusions Trey Ruscoe and Isaac Chugg on the extended bench as they consider a replacement for Jordan De Goey, who has taken a period of personal leave.

Port Adelaide has lost defender Tom Clurey to health and safety protocols ahead of Sunday's clash against Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, with former skipper Travis Boak returning.

Gold Coast will make three forced changes, with potential debutant Elijah Hollands among the inclusions being considered after being named on the extended bench again.

Adelaide will make at least one change for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, with Elliott Himmelberg among the options to replace injured tall Riley Thilthorpe (ankle).

The Kangaroos have named Jackson Archer, the son of club great Glenn, to make his debut, with midfielder Tarryn Thomas, forward Cam Zurhaar and defender Ben McKay among the inclusions.

Thursday, June 23

Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, S.Weideman, T.Bedford

Out: M.Brown (omitted), D.Turner (concussion), M.Gawn (ankle), K.Chandler (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Kade Chandler (replaced Daniel Turner)

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, T.Berry, J.Tunstill

Out: D.Gardiner (lungs), D.Zorko (hamstring), D.Fort (medi-sub), Z.Bailey (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: Darcy Fort (replaced Dayne Zorko)

Debut: J.Tunstill

Friday, June 24

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.00pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Sweet, H.Crozier

Out: T.Duryea (knee), T.English (concussion), L.McNeil (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.McNeil (replaced T.Duryea)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Blanck, J.Impey, M.Lewis, C.Macdonald, J.Worpel

Out: J.Callow (omitted), K.Hartigan (omitted), S.Frost (knee), C.Wingard (injured), J.Morris (Medi-Sub), W.Day (HS Protocol)

Last game's sub: J.Morris (replaced S.Frost)

Debut: J.Blanck

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Rotham, T.Kelly, L.Ryan

Out: J.Nelson (omitted), J.McGovern (ribs), D.Sheed (shin), G.Clark (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: G.Clark (replaced J.McGovern)

ESSENDON

In: W.Snelling, K.Langford, N.Bryan

Out: B.Ham (omitted), A.McGrath (adductor), A.Phillips (managed), J.Stewart (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Stewart (unused)

Saturday, June 25

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp, J.Honey

Out: S.Durdin (knee), J.Martin (calf), L.Fogarty (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Fogarty (replaced J.Martin)

FREMANTLE

In: L.Henry, M.Taberner, M.Frederick

Out: B.Acres (hamstring), S.Switkowski (back), M.Walters (injured), D.Tucker (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: D.Tucker (replaced B.Acres)

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Holmes, J.Henry, G.Rohan

Out: C.Stephens (omitted), L.Dahlhaus (omitted), Z.Guthrie (managed), F.Evans (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: F.Evans (unused)

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin, J.Ross, I.Soldo

Out: H.Ralphsmith (omitted), K.Lambert (injured), T.Cotchin (clavicle), N.Balta (hamstring)

Last week's sub: M.Rioli jnr (replaced N.Balta)

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.Hickey, R.Clarke

Out: P.Ladhams (suspension), C.O'Riordan (injured), S.Wicks (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Campbell (unused)

ST KILDA

In: J.Steele, C.Sharman

Out: B.Hill (Personal Reason), J.Higgins (omitted), P.Ryder (managed)

Last week's sub: M.Windhager (unused)

Sunday, June 26

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Archer, B.McKay, T.Thomas, C.Zurhaar, A.Bonar, C.Coleman-Jones

Out: La.Young (suspension), J.Horne-Francis (suspension), J.Ziebell (face)

Last game's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: E.Himmelberg, M.Hinge, H.Schoenberg, C.Jones

Out: R.Thilthorpe (ankle)

Last week's sub: L.Murphy (replaced R.Thilthorpe)

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Ruscoe, C.Poulter, I.Chugg, A.Begg

Out: J.De Goey (Personal Reason)

Last game's sub: T.Brown (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: D.Lloyd, X.O'Halloran, K.Briggs, W.Derksen, T.Taranto, P.Davis, C.Brown

Out: Z.Sproule (omitted), B.Preuss (suspension), J.Peatling (hamstring), R.Angwin (leg)

Last week's sub: J.Brander (replaced B.Preuss)

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Boak, S.Motlop, T.McKenzie, M.Bergman, J.Burgoyne, T.Schofield

Out: T.Clurey (HS Protocol), Z.Butters (knee), B.Teakle (collarbone)

Last week's sub: X.Duursma (replaced Z.Butters)

GOLD COAST

In: R.Atkins, C.Burgess, B.Fiorini, S.Day, E.Hollands, M.Rosas

Out: J.Jeffrey (knee), C.Budarick (hamstring), W.Powell (ankle)

Last week's sub: J.Bowes (replaced W.Powell)