Jack Lukosius breaks away for Gold Coast against Carlton in R4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

JACK Lukosius will be staying with Gold Coast for at least a further four years after signing a contract extension with the club this week.

The fresh deal ties the 21-year-old to the Suns until at least the end of 2026, when he will become a free agent.

After being taken with the No.2 pick in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, Lukosius has been the centre of speculation around his long-term future, but the South Australian has now put that to bed.

TOP OF THE LIST Where your club's No.1 contract priority stands

"I couldn't be happier to commit for four more years," Lukosius told AFL.com.au.

Jack Lukosius kicks a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It was a decision I wanted to come to. I didn't want to rush it or get influenced by anyone else.

"I clearly took my time.

"I was always comfortable here. I'm obviously close to my family back home, but never had a reason to leave the Gold Coast and have always enjoyed playing football here.

"I'm glad the deal's done and I can get to work and get back on the field."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Classy Lukosius gives Suns the perfect start Jack Lukosius kicks the Suns' first in this classy play

Lukosius has played 66 games in his four years, but has been sidelined since round eight with a knee injury.

He expects to be back playing in the next week or two.

The versatile tall forward or defender said the prospect of being with Gold Coast from its lowest ebb and helping it reach the pinnacle played a big role in his decision.

"There was plenty of tough moments," he said.

Jack Lukosius in action during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We lost 18 in a row in my first year, which tests you as a first-year player, going through the emotions of that.

"As we go forward in our journey, I think that sets us up, going through tough times like that and it'll make us really hungry to earn all the success we'll get."

Lukosius' signature comes after power forward Ben King committed to the Suns until the end of 2024 earlier this year.

It leaves just Izak Rankine left to sign from the three top-10 picks taken by Gold Coast almost four years ago.

Jack Lukosius, Izak Rankine and Ben King after joining Gold Coast in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're all here to play footy," Lukosius said.

"Not a heap of us are from the Gold Coast. We've all moved here and have become very close mates.

"There's no doubt we're looking to play finals this year.

"Beyond that, we're here to win a premiership.

"For me to sign for four more years, I'm hoping we get pretty close to that in that time period."