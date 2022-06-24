ADELAIDE has dropped club champion Matt Crouch for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne.

It is the second time the Crows have axed the 2017 All-Australian this year and comes after he gathered 31 possessions against Gold Coast last start.

Harry Schoenberg and Mitch Hinge return to the 22, while Taylor Walker has been named despite struggling with a calf injury.

The Roos have swung five changes with omitted duo Kyron Hayden and Flynn Perez joining injured skipper Jack Ziebell and suspended pair Jason Horne-Francis and Lachie Young on the sidelines.

Tarryn Thomas is back after one week in the VFL, while Jackson Archer will make his debut alongside experienced inclusions Ben McKay and Cam Zurhaar.

Tarryn Thomas in action during the round 10 clash between North Melbourne and Melbourne on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood has turned to debutant Isaac Chugg as Jordan De Goey's replacement for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG.

Chugg, a 181cm midfielder, was taken with pick No.28 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft before being delisted at the end of 2021 and re-rookied ahead of this season.

The Giants have regained Tim Taranto and Phil Davis among four changes, but will go in without a recognised ruckman after Braydon Preuss' suspension and Matt Flynn's quad injury.

In Sunday's final game, Travis Boak headlines Port Adelaide's three inclusions for the must-win match against Gold Coast.

The Suns have brought in forwards for Malcolm Rosas jnr and Chris Burgess in what shapes as a mini-elimination final for both teams.

Dribbling Rosas jnr continues Suns' red-hot start Malcolm Rosas jnr kicked this brilliant dribble goal which made it two in a row to start the game for his Suns

Meanwhile, Sydney has been dealt a double blow with Justin McInerney and Harry Cunningham withdrawn from the side to face St Kilda due to health and safety protocols.

Dylan Stephens and Robbie Fox come into the team with Lewy Taylor and Will Gould added to the emergency list.

Friday, June 24

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.00pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Sweet, H.Crozier

Out: T.Duryea (knee), T.English (concussion), L.McNeil (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.McNeil (replaced T.Duryea)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Blanck, J.Impey, M.Lewis, C.Macdonald, J.Worpel

Out: J.Callow (omitted), K.Hartigan (omitted), S.Frost (knee), C.Wingard (injured), J.Morris (Medi-Sub), W.Day (HS Protocol)

New: James Blanck

Last game's sub: J.Morris (replaced S.Frost)

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Rotham, T.Kelly, L.Ryan

Out: J.Nelson (omitted), J.McGovern (ribs), D.Sheed (shin), G.Clark (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: G.Clark (replaced J.McGovern)

ESSENDON

In: W.Snelling, K.Langford, N.Bryan

Out: B.Ham (omitted), A.McGrath (adductor), A.Phillips (managed), J.Stewart (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Stewart (unused)

Saturday, June 25

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp, J.Honey

Out: S.Durdin (knee), J.Martin (calf), L.Fogarty (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Fogarty (replaced J.Martin)

FREMANTLE

In: L.Henry, M.Taberner, M.Frederick

Out: B.Acres (hamstring), S.Switkowski (back), M.Walters (injured), D.Tucker (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: D.Tucker (replaced B.Acres)

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Holmes, J.Henry, G.Rohan

Out: C.Stephens (omitted), L.Dahlhaus (omitted), Z.Guthrie (managed), F.Evans (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: F.Evans (unused)

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin, J.Ross, I.Soldo

Out: H.Ralphsmith (omitted), K.Lambert (injured), T.Cotchin (clavicle), N.Balta (hamstring)

Last week's sub: M.Rioli jnr (replaced N.Balta)

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.Hickey, R.Clarke, D.Stephens, R.Fox

Out: P.Ladhams (suspension), C.O'Riordan (injured), S.Wicks (omitted), J.McInerney (HS Protocols), H.Cunningham (HS Protocols)

Last week's sub: B.Campbell (unused)

ST KILDA

In: J.Steele, C.Sharman

Out: B.Hill (personal reason), J.Higgins (omitted), P.Ryder (managed)

Last week's sub: M.Windhager (unused)

Sunday, June 26

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Archer, B.McKay, T.Thomas, C.Zurhaar, A.Bonar

Out: K.Hayden (omitted), F.Perez (omitted), La.Young (suspension), J.Horne-Francis (suspension), J.Ziebell (face), C.Lazzaro (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: H.Schoenberg, M.Hinge

Out: M.Crouch (omitted), R.Thilthorpe (ankle), L.Murphy (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Murphy (replaced R.Thilthorpe)

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: I.Chugg

Out: J.De Goey (personal reason), T.Brown (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: T.Brown (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: D.Lloyd, X.O'Halloran, P.Davis, T.Taranto

Out: Z.Sproule (omitted), B.Preuss (suspension), J.Peatling (hamstring), R.Angwin (leg), J.Brander (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Brander (replaced B.Preuss)

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.McKenzie, T.Boak, S.Motlop

Out: Z.Butters (knee), B.Teakle (collarbone), T.Clurey (HS Protocol), D.Byrne-Jones (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: X.Duursma (replaced Z.Butters)

GOLD COAST

In: M.Rosas, C.Burgess

Out: C.Budarick (hamstring), J.Jeffrey (knee), W.Powell (ankle)

Last week's sub: J.Bowes (replaced W.Powell)