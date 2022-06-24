ADELAIDE has dropped club champion Matt Crouch for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne.
It is the second time the Crows have axed the 2017 All-Australian this year and comes after he gathered 31 possessions against Gold Coast last start.
Harry Schoenberg and Mitch Hinge return to the 22, while Taylor Walker has been named despite struggling with a calf injury.
The Roos have swung five changes with omitted duo Kyron Hayden and Flynn Perez joining injured skipper Jack Ziebell and suspended pair Jason Horne-Francis and Lachie Young on the sidelines.
Tarryn Thomas is back after one week in the VFL, while Jackson Archer will make his debut alongside experienced inclusions Ben McKay and Cam Zurhaar.
Collingwood has turned to debutant Isaac Chugg as Jordan De Goey's replacement for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG.
Chugg, a 181cm midfielder, was taken with pick No.28 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft before being delisted at the end of 2021 and re-rookied ahead of this season.
The Giants have regained Tim Taranto and Phil Davis among four changes, but will go in without a recognised ruckman after Braydon Preuss' suspension and Matt Flynn's quad injury.
In Sunday's final game, Travis Boak headlines Port Adelaide's three inclusions for the must-win match against Gold Coast.
The Suns have brought in forwards for Malcolm Rosas jnr and Chris Burgess in what shapes as a mini-elimination final for both teams.
Meanwhile, Sydney has been dealt a double blow with Justin McInerney and Harry Cunningham withdrawn from the side to face St Kilda due to health and safety protocols.
Dylan Stephens and Robbie Fox come into the team with Lewy Taylor and Will Gould added to the emergency list.
Friday, June 24
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.00pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Sweet, H.Crozier
Out: T.Duryea (knee), T.English (concussion), L.McNeil (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: L.McNeil (replaced T.Duryea)
HAWTHORN
In: J.Blanck, J.Impey, M.Lewis, C.Macdonald, J.Worpel
Out: J.Callow (omitted), K.Hartigan (omitted), S.Frost (knee), C.Wingard (injured), J.Morris (Medi-Sub), W.Day (HS Protocol)
New: James Blanck
Last game's sub: J.Morris (replaced S.Frost)
West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Rotham, T.Kelly, L.Ryan
Out: J.Nelson (omitted), J.McGovern (ribs), D.Sheed (shin), G.Clark (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: G.Clark (replaced J.McGovern)
ESSENDON
In: W.Snelling, K.Langford, N.Bryan
Out: B.Ham (omitted), A.McGrath (adductor), A.Phillips (managed), J.Stewart (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Stewart (unused)
Saturday, June 25
Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
CARLTON
In: B.Kemp, J.Honey
Out: S.Durdin (knee), J.Martin (calf), L.Fogarty (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: L.Fogarty (replaced J.Martin)
FREMANTLE
In: L.Henry, M.Taberner, M.Frederick
Out: B.Acres (hamstring), S.Switkowski (back), M.Walters (injured), D.Tucker (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: D.Tucker (replaced B.Acres)
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
GEELONG
In: M.Holmes, J.Henry, G.Rohan
Out: C.Stephens (omitted), L.Dahlhaus (omitted), Z.Guthrie (managed), F.Evans (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: F.Evans (unused)
RICHMOND
In: D.Martin, J.Ross, I.Soldo
Out: H.Ralphsmith (omitted), K.Lambert (injured), T.Cotchin (clavicle), N.Balta (hamstring)
Last week's sub: M.Rioli jnr (replaced N.Balta)
Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.Hickey, R.Clarke, D.Stephens, R.Fox
Out: P.Ladhams (suspension), C.O'Riordan (injured), S.Wicks (omitted), J.McInerney (HS Protocols), H.Cunningham (HS Protocols)
Last week's sub: B.Campbell (unused)
ST KILDA
In: J.Steele, C.Sharman
Out: B.Hill (personal reason), J.Higgins (omitted), P.Ryder (managed)
Last week's sub: M.Windhager (unused)
Sunday, June 26
North Melbourne v Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Archer, B.McKay, T.Thomas, C.Zurhaar, A.Bonar
Out: K.Hayden (omitted), F.Perez (omitted), La.Young (suspension), J.Horne-Francis (suspension), J.Ziebell (face), C.Lazzaro (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)
ADELAIDE
In: H.Schoenberg, M.Hinge
Out: M.Crouch (omitted), R.Thilthorpe (ankle), L.Murphy (omitted)
Last week's sub: L.Murphy (replaced R.Thilthorpe)
Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: I.Chugg
Out: J.De Goey (personal reason), T.Brown (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: T.Brown (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: D.Lloyd, X.O'Halloran, P.Davis, T.Taranto
Out: Z.Sproule (omitted), B.Preuss (suspension), J.Peatling (hamstring), R.Angwin (leg), J.Brander (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Brander (replaced B.Preuss)
Port Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.McKenzie, T.Boak, S.Motlop
Out: Z.Butters (knee), B.Teakle (collarbone), T.Clurey (HS Protocol), D.Byrne-Jones (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: X.Duursma (replaced Z.Butters)
GOLD COAST
In: M.Rosas, C.Burgess
Out: C.Budarick (hamstring), J.Jeffrey (knee), W.Powell (ankle)
Last week's sub: J.Bowes (replaced W.Powell)