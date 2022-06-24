Jordan De Goey greets fans after the round 13 clash between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG on June 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A REMORSEFUL Jordan De Goey has vowed to make changes to ensure he stays out of trouble as the Collingwood star deals with the fallout from his ill-fated trip to Bali.

In a pre-recorded interview released by the Magpies on Friday, the 26-year-old has broken his silence after taking personal leave from the club.

De Goey addressed the controversy via an Instagram post last weekend, and then through a joint statement with Collingwood on Wednesday.

But the dynamic midfield-forward has gone into further detail about revealing his diagnosis with ADHD and apologised further for his drunken antics.

"This week has obviously weighed pretty heavily on me and I thought I'd just wait until I've got a clear mind to come out and apologise for my actions and behaviours," De Goey said in the video.

"I don't condone that behaviour at all and I've got a lot of work to do moving forward.

"I've got a lot of important women in my life and I understand you need to show respect to women at all times.

"The ADHD stuff that come out, I just want to say that's not an excuse for my behaviour at all.

"I just wanted to let people know that I was dealing with some stuff on the side throughout the first half of the year and it's something I'm learning about.

"I'm not a perfect person, and I don't think I ever will be, but hopefully I can make some changes so these mistakes don't happen again."

Jordan De Goey after Collingwood's loss to Geelong in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

De Goey will be given as long as he needs away from the club by coach Craig McRae to deal with the issues stemming from his "disrespectful" conduct in the now-infamous social media videos.

McRae has reached out to De Goey since he took his leave of absence and is hopeful he will accept the help offered to him.

De Goey has been ruled of Collingwood's clash with GWS on Sunday, no matter when he chooses to end his leave.

Jordan De Goey and Collingwood coach Craig McRae at training on January 21, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

The Magpies earlier this week confirmed they had pulled a lucrative four-year deal off the table for the free agent.

De Goey was also cautioned by Collingwood, with the threat of a $25,000 fine hanging over his head if he behaves poorly again.

"I try to keep in contact with him daily and I didn't hear back from him. Hopefully he's in a good space," McRae said on Friday.

"We've got the resources around him that we think can support him; he's got his management team.

"It could be as early as today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday), I'm not sure (when De Goey returns to the club).

"We're guided by others and obviously himself and we'll just sit here waiting for him to come back in our four walls.

"I don't know the detail of what exactly what's caused or triggered Jordan to not be in a place to come in but (psychologist) Jacqui Louder is working really closely with him."

Meanwhile, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan is satisfied with Collingwood's handling of the De Goey situation.

"I guess I was frustrated by it (De Goey's actions)," McLachlan told 3AW.

"I won't get into the individual specifics other than to say our position at the AFL is really clear - there is no place other than behaviour across our community that has total respect for women."