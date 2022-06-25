Ivan Soldo and Jeremy Finlayson compete in the ruck during Port Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has made a curious late change ahead of Saturday's blockbuster against Geelong.

The Tigers have dropped ruckman Ivan Soldo from the 22 in place of Hugo Ralphsmith, but have named Soldo as the sub.

The Cats go in as selected with Zach Guthrie starting as the sub.

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Ivan Soldo replaced in selected side by Hugo Ralphsmith

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Zach Guthrie

Richmond: Ivan Soldo

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Matt Owies replaced in selected side by Jesse Motlop

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Will Setterfield

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden

