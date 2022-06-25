RICHMOND has made a curious late change ahead of Saturday's blockbuster against Geelong. 

The Tigers have dropped ruckman Ivan Soldo from the 22 in place of Hugo Ralphsmith, but have named Soldo as the sub. 

The Cats go in as selected with Zach Guthrie starting as the sub.

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Ivan Soldo replaced in selected side by Hugo Ralphsmith

MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Zach Guthrie
Richmond: Ivan Soldo

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Matt Owies replaced in selected side by Jesse Motlop

MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Will Setterfield
Fremantle: Mitch Crowden

