RICHMOND has made a curious late change ahead of Saturday's blockbuster against Geelong.
The Tigers have dropped ruckman Ivan Soldo from the 22 in place of Hugo Ralphsmith, but have named Soldo as the sub.
The Cats go in as selected with Zach Guthrie starting as the sub.
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Ivan Soldo replaced in selected side by Hugo Ralphsmith
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Zach Guthrie
Richmond: Ivan Soldo
Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Matt Owies replaced in selected side by Jesse Motlop
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Will Setterfield
Fremantle: Mitch Crowden
