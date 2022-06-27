Riley Bonner on his knees after a clash of heads during Port Adelaide's clash with Gold Coast in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide defender Riley Bonner requires surgery after fracturing his cheekbone and eye socket in Sunday's win over Gold Coast.

Bonner was hurt after clashing heads with Izak Rankine during the second quarter of the Power's thrilling two-point victory at Adelaide Oval.

The 25-year-old, who had 30 disposals against the Suns, is set to miss up to a month.

Bonner is averaging a career-high 22.8 disposals in 2022.

Riley Bonner and Izak Rankine collide during Port Adelaide's clash with Gold Coast in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

After missing the clash with Gold Coast due to a knee injury, Zak Butters could return to face Fremantle on Sunday.

"Butters will need to show he has overcome the sprained medial ligament in his left knee that kept him out of the win over the Suns," the Power said.

Chasing a finals spot, Port (7-7) is set to regain Darcy Byrne-Jones and Tom Clurey, who will clear health and safety protocols.

In a huge boost, ruckman Scott Lycett is also returning to full training, having been sidelined since round four, when he suffered a dislocated shoulder.