PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Will Hamill  Concussion  TBC
 Shane McAdam  Ankle  Test
 Luke Pedlar  Groin  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

McAdam rolled his left ankle in the final quarter against North Melbourne and scans have cleared the forward of serious damage. Pedlar hopes to train on Wednesday and push for selection after suffering an adductor strain. Recruit Brett Turner has made quick progress from a foot injury and could play in the SANFL this week. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Gardiner  Lungs  3 weeks
 Jarryd Lyons  Ribs  Test
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  Test
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Lyons was cleared of any fracture to his ribs and is expected to face the Western Bulldogs, but any injury in that area usually has some question marks. Zorko was close to playing Melbourne and is expected to be fine.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  8-12 weeks
 Adam Cerra  Hamstring  Test
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Sam Durdin  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Fogarty  Back  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Matt Owies  Calf  Test
 Luke Parks  Foot  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Jacob Weitering  Shoulder  1 week
 Zac Williams  Calf  4-6 weeks
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Where to start for the Blues? Boyd is facing an uphill battle to return this season, while youngsters Parks and Philp have both been ruled out for the year. Cerra, Fogarty, Martin and Owies are all a chance to return at some level this weekend, though. Weitering is one more week away. McGovern and Pittonet are finally closing on returns. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan De Goey  Personal leave  Test
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  4 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

De Goey returned to training on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be available for selection if completes Thursday’s main training session. The star midfielder-forward hasn’t played since before the mid-season bye. Grundy is understood to still be at least a few weeks away with a round 18 return a possibility, but potentially the week after. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Andrew McGrath  Adductor  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Parish  Calf  Test
 Devon Smith  Knee  Indefinite
 James Stewart  Foot  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Parish is set to return from his calf injury, although the Bombers are still without McGrath. Stewart, Cox, Hurley and Smith remain sidelined. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Hamstring  TBC
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  1 week
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Sam Switkowski  Back  TBC
 Josh Treacy  Ankle  Test
 Darcy Tucker  Finger  TBC
 Michael Walters  Calf  Test
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Tucker will require surgery for a fractured finger, with a timeframe for his recovery to be known after surgery. After fears Treacy had suffered a high-grade injury, the key forward has made a rapid recovery and could even be available this week. Scans have cleared O'Driscoll to progress into the next stage of his rehab. Chapman will be unavailable for a fifth week with a hamstring injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  TBC
 Patrick Dangerfield  Calf  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Wrist  TBC
 Brandan Parfitt  Hand  1 week
 Gary Rohan  Illness  Test
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 James Willis  Knee  TBC
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Dangerfield might need another week to prove his fitness. The Brownlow medallist hasn't been sighted since round 10, undergoing a conditioning block to deal with a calf issue. Rohan was a late withdrawal from the game against Richmond due to sickness but the forward has returned to the main group and is a chance to face North Melbourne. Recruit Ceglar is closing in on a return after a frustrating season to date, while Parfitt is also set to miss another game with a hand injury. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Hamstring  Test
 Alex Davies  Knee  3 weeks
 Joel Jeffrey  Knee  Season
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  Test
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Lukosius will do the club's main training session on Wednesday with the hope of playing for the first time since round eight this weekend. Budarick will also have to get through the main session but is expected to be fine after missing last weekend. Davies came off late in Sunday's loss to Port Adelaide, but his medial collateral ligament injury is thankfully on the minor side.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Ryan Angwin  Leg  6-8 weeks
 Jack Buckley  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  TBC
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Matt de Boer  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Matt Flynn  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Bobby Hill  Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  1 week
 James Peatling  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Ribs  Indefinite
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

No fresh injuries for the Giants at the weekend, which is a win the way this luckless season has gone. Hopper, Peatling and Flynn are all returning to main training and could be back within a week. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Will Day  HS Protocols  Test
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Sam Frost  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Jack Gunston  Ankle  Test
 Max Lynch  Concussion  TBC
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  TBC
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Season
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Gunston, Wingard and Day are all on track to be available for Sunday’s game against Greater Western Sydney but will need to prove their fitness at Thursday’s main training session. Day has recovered and exited health and safety protocols. Frost is still sidelined with the knee injury he suffered against Fremantle prior to the mid-season bye. McEvoy is making progress with his return from a neck injury. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Max Gawn  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Blake Howes  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  10-12 weeks
 Joel Smith  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Face  2-3 weeks
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons expect Gawn to miss at least another week, but Howes, Smith and Turner are all closing on returns. Jake Melksham (hand) and Fraser Rosman (hamstring) made their comebacks through the VFL last week. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Charlie Comben  Leg  1-2 weeks
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Jason Horne-Francis  Suspension  Round 17
 Will Phillips  Illness  Season
 Jared Polec  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Bailey Scott  Hip  2-3 weeks
 Jack Ziebell  Face  1-2 weeks
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos have ruled Phillips out for the remainder of the season, a frustrating blow for the youngster given he will not play senior football this year. The club's mature-aged recruit Kallan Dawson (foot) returned through the VFL last Sunday and could make his AFL debut in the coming weeks, while Lachie Young (suspension) will be available this weekend. Scott will miss the next fortnight, while Cunnington has suffered a calf setback in his return from a secondary diagnosis of testicular cancer. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Bonner  Knee  Test
 Zak Butters  Knee  Test
 Trent Dumont  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Ollie Lord  Hamstring  TBC
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  Test
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
 Josh Sinn  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Brynn Teakle  Collarbone  5-6 weeks
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Bonner will have surgery this week for a fractured cheekbone and eye socket. Butters could return this week if he proves he has recovered from a sprained medial ligament in his left knee. Lycett has made a rapid recovery after being listed as up to five weeks away just last week. Darcy Byrne-Jones and Tom Clurey will both clear health and safety protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Noah Balta  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Trent Cotchin  Clavicle  1-2 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Concussion  TBC
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

A timeline for Prestia's return has not yet been set by the club, but he will certainly miss this weekend's clash with West Coast due to concussion. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bytel  Foot  1 week
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  1 week
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Daniel McKenzie  Concussion  1 week
 Mitch Owens  Concussion  TBC
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

McKenzie is set to miss another week after hurting his calf at training late last week ahead of his return game against Sydney. The wingman has now missed the past fortnight after suffering a concussion against Brisbane in round 13. Owens is a chance to be available but still needs to pass concussion protocols. Former skipper Geary is still at least another week away from being available for senior selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Kennedy is due to return to modified drills this week before ramping up his running, eventually to sprinting, over the next month. He made a comeback of sorts at the weekend – as the Swans midfield coach as COVID-19 absences hit the football department hard.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Hugh Dixon  Ankle  Test
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  TBC
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Ribs  TBC
 Dom Sheed  Shins  TBC
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

McGovern's rib injury was more serious than first reported, with coach Adam Simpson hinting that the star defender had also suffered damage to a lung. No decision has been made on his availability for the rest of the season. Sheed requires more assessment after missing last week, with the club reporting he had experienced shin soreness. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Taylor Duryea  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Tim English  Concussion  1 week
 Stefan Martin  Shoulder  TBC
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Ed Richards  Concussion  1 week
 Bailey Smith  Suspension  Round 18
 Laitham Vandermeer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

English and Richards will miss this week’s trip to Brisbane with concussion while Bruce had a minor setback in his recovery from his knee injury with a hamstring issue and is still a week or two away. The news wasn’t good for Wallis, who will undergo surgery on a nagging foot injury this week. It is set to be a 3-4 month recovery timeframe for the Dogs veteran and will see him miss the remainder of 2022. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 