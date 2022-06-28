THE LATEST on Dion Prestia, Tim English, Jarryd Lyons, Patrick Dangerfield and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 15.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Hamill
|Concussion
|TBC
|Shane McAdam
|Ankle
|Test
|Luke Pedlar
|Groin
|Test
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
McAdam rolled his left ankle in the final quarter against North Melbourne and scans have cleared the forward of serious damage. Pedlar hopes to train on Wednesday and push for selection after suffering an adductor strain. Recruit Brett Turner has made quick progress from a foot injury and could play in the SANFL this week. – Nathan Schmook
|Darcy Gardiner
|Lungs
|3 weeks
|Jarryd Lyons
|Ribs
|Test
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
Lyons was cleared of any fracture to his ribs and is expected to face the Western Bulldogs, but any injury in that area usually has some question marks. Zorko was close to playing Melbourne and is expected to be fine. – Michael Whiting
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|8-12 weeks
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|Test
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Durdin
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Fogarty
|Back
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Matt Owies
|Calf
|Test
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Jacob Weitering
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
Where to start for the Blues? Boyd is facing an uphill battle to return this season, while youngsters Parks and Philp have both been ruled out for the year. Cerra, Fogarty, Martin and Owies are all a chance to return at some level this weekend, though. Weitering is one more week away. McGovern and Pittonet are finally closing on returns. – Riley Beveridge
|Jordan De Goey
|Personal leave
|Test
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
De Goey returned to training on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be available for selection if completes Thursday’s main training session. The star midfielder-forward hasn’t played since before the mid-season bye. Grundy is understood to still be at least a few weeks away with a round 18 return a possibility, but potentially the week after. – Josh Gabelich
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Andrew McGrath
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Test
|Devon Smith
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Stewart
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
Parish is set to return from his calf injury, although the Bombers are still without McGrath. Stewart, Cox, Hurley and Smith remain sidelined. - Dejan Kalinic
|Blake Acres
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Switkowski
|Back
|TBC
|Josh Treacy
|Ankle
|Test
|Darcy Tucker
|Finger
|TBC
|Michael Walters
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
Tucker will require surgery for a fractured finger, with a timeframe for his recovery to be known after surgery. After fears Treacy had suffered a high-grade injury, the key forward has made a rapid recovery and could even be available this week. Scans have cleared O'Driscoll to progress into the next stage of his rehab. Chapman will be unavailable for a fifth week with a hamstring injury. – Nathan Schmook
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Wrist
|TBC
|Brandan Parfitt
|Hand
|1 week
|Gary Rohan
|Illness
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|James Willis
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
Dangerfield might need another week to prove his fitness. The Brownlow medallist hasn't been sighted since round 10, undergoing a conditioning block to deal with a calf issue. Rohan was a late withdrawal from the game against Richmond due to sickness but the forward has returned to the main group and is a chance to face North Melbourne. Recruit Ceglar is closing in on a return after a frustrating season to date, while Parfitt is also set to miss another game with a hand injury. – Josh Gabelich
|Connor Budarick
|Hamstring
|Test
|Alex Davies
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Joel Jeffrey
|Knee
|Season
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|Test
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
Lukosius will do the club's main training session on Wednesday with the hope of playing for the first time since round eight this weekend. Budarick will also have to get through the main session but is expected to be fine after missing last weekend. Davies came off late in Sunday's loss to Port Adelaide, but his medial collateral ligament injury is thankfully on the minor side. – Michael Whiting
|Leek Aleer
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Ryan Angwin
|Leg
|6-8 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Matt de Boer
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Matt Flynn
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Bobby Hill
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|1 week
|James Peatling
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Ribs
|Indefinite
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
No fresh injuries for the Giants at the weekend, which is a win the way this luckless season has gone. Hopper, Peatling and Flynn are all returning to main training and could be back within a week. – Michael Whiting
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Will Day
|HS Protocols
|Test
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Ankle
|Test
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|TBC
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Season
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
Gunston, Wingard and Day are all on track to be available for Sunday’s game against Greater Western Sydney but will need to prove their fitness at Thursday’s main training session. Day has recovered and exited health and safety protocols. Frost is still sidelined with the knee injury he suffered against Fremantle prior to the mid-season bye. McEvoy is making progress with his return from a neck injury. – Josh Gabelich
|Max Gawn
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|10-12 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Face
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons expect Gawn to miss at least another week, but Howes, Smith and Turner are all closing on returns. Jake Melksham (hand) and Fraser Rosman (hamstring) made their comebacks through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Suspension
|Round 17
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Bailey Scott
|Hip
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Ziebell
|Face
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos have ruled Phillips out for the remainder of the season, a frustrating blow for the youngster given he will not play senior football this year. The club's mature-aged recruit Kallan Dawson (foot) returned through the VFL last Sunday and could make his AFL debut in the coming weeks, while Lachie Young (suspension) will be available this weekend. Scott will miss the next fortnight, while Cunnington has suffered a calf setback in his return from a secondary diagnosis of testicular cancer. – Riley Beveridge
|Riley Bonner
|Knee
|Test
|Zak Butters
|Knee
|Test
|Trent Dumont
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Brynn Teakle
|Collarbone
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
Bonner will have surgery this week for a fractured cheekbone and eye socket. Butters could return this week if he proves he has recovered from a sprained medial ligament in his left knee. Lycett has made a rapid recovery after being listed as up to five weeks away just last week. Darcy Byrne-Jones and Tom Clurey will both clear health and safety protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Noah Balta
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Trent Cotchin
|Clavicle
|1-2 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
A timeline for Prestia's return has not yet been set by the club, but he will certainly miss this weekend's clash with West Coast due to concussion. – Sarah Black
|Jack Bytel
|Foot
|1 week
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel McKenzie
|Concussion
|1 week
|Mitch Owens
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
McKenzie is set to miss another week after hurting his calf at training late last week ahead of his return game against Sydney. The wingman has now missed the past fortnight after suffering a concussion against Brisbane in round 13. Owens is a chance to be available but still needs to pass concussion protocols. Former skipper Geary is still at least another week away from being available for senior selection. – Josh Gabelich
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
Kennedy is due to return to modified drills this week before ramping up his running, eventually to sprinting, over the next month. He made a comeback of sorts at the weekend – as the Swans midfield coach as COVID-19 absences hit the football department hard. – Michael Whiting
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Hugh Dixon
|Ankle
|Test
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|TBC
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|TBC
|Dom Sheed
|Shins
|TBC
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
McGovern's rib injury was more serious than first reported, with coach Adam Simpson hinting that the star defender had also suffered damage to a lung. No decision has been made on his availability for the rest of the season. Sheed requires more assessment after missing last week, with the club reporting he had experienced shin soreness. – Nathan Schmook
|Josh Bruce
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Taylor Duryea
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Tim English
|Concussion
|1 week
|Stefan Martin
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Concussion
|1 week
|Bailey Smith
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: June 28, 2022
Early prognosis
English and Richards will miss this week’s trip to Brisbane with concussion while Bruce had a minor setback in his recovery from his knee injury with a hamstring issue and is still a week or two away. The news wasn’t good for Wallis, who will undergo surgery on a nagging foot injury this week. It is set to be a 3-4 month recovery timeframe for the Dogs veteran and will see him miss the remainder of 2022. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list