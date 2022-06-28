Dion Prestia was injured after a clash in the round 15 match between Richmond and Geelong at the MCG on June 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LATEST on Dion Prestia, Tim English, Jarryd Lyons, Patrick Dangerfield and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 15.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Hamill Concussion TBC Shane McAdam Ankle Test Luke Pedlar Groin Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

McAdam rolled his left ankle in the final quarter against North Melbourne and scans have cleared the forward of serious damage. Pedlar hopes to train on Wednesday and push for selection after suffering an adductor strain. Recruit Brett Turner has made quick progress from a foot injury and could play in the SANFL this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Lungs 3 weeks Jarryd Lyons Ribs Test Dayne Zorko Hamstring Test Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Lyons was cleared of any fracture to his ribs and is expected to face the Western Bulldogs, but any injury in that area usually has some question marks. Zorko was close to playing Melbourne and is expected to be fine. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot 8-12 weeks Adam Cerra Hamstring Test David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf 1-2 weeks Sam Durdin Knee 2-3 weeks Lachie Fogarty Back Test Caleb Marchbank Knee 4-6 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Oscar McDonald Back Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring 3 weeks Matt Owies Calf Test Luke Parks Foot Season Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Knee 2-4 weeks Jacob Weitering Shoulder 1 week Zac Williams Calf 4-6 weeks Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Where to start for the Blues? Boyd is facing an uphill battle to return this season, while youngsters Parks and Philp have both been ruled out for the year. Cerra, Fogarty, Martin and Owies are all a chance to return at some level this weekend, though. Weitering is one more week away. McGovern and Pittonet are finally closing on returns. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Personal leave Test Brodie Grundy Knee 4 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

De Goey returned to training on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be available for selection if completes Thursday’s main training session. The star midfielder-forward hasn’t played since before the mid-season bye. Grundy is understood to still be at least a few weeks away with a round 18 return a possibility, but potentially the week after. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Ankle 4-6 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Andrew McGrath Adductor 1-2 weeks Darcy Parish Calf Test Devon Smith Knee Indefinite James Stewart Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Parish is set to return from his calf injury, although the Bombers are still without McGrath. Stewart, Cox, Hurley and Smith remain sidelined. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Hamstring TBC Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Heath Chapman Hamstring 1 week Nathan O'Driscoll Foot 2-3 weeks Sam Switkowski Back TBC Josh Treacy Ankle Test Darcy Tucker Finger TBC Michael Walters Calf Test Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Tucker will require surgery for a fractured finger, with a timeframe for his recovery to be known after surgery. After fears Treacy had suffered a high-grade injury, the key forward has made a rapid recovery and could even be available this week. Scans have cleared O'Driscoll to progress into the next stage of his rehab. Chapman will be unavailable for a fifth week with a hamstring injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot TBC Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test Flynn Kroeger Wrist TBC Brandan Parfitt Hand 1 week Gary Rohan Illness Test Sam Simpson Concussion TBC James Willis Knee TBC Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Dangerfield might need another week to prove his fitness. The Brownlow medallist hasn't been sighted since round 10, undergoing a conditioning block to deal with a calf issue. Rohan was a late withdrawal from the game against Richmond due to sickness but the forward has returned to the main group and is a chance to face North Melbourne. Recruit Ceglar is closing in on a return after a frustrating season to date, while Parfitt is also set to miss another game with a hand injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Hamstring Test Alex Davies Knee 3 weeks Joel Jeffrey Knee Season Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee Test Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Lukosius will do the club's main training session on Wednesday with the hope of playing for the first time since round eight this weekend. Budarick will also have to get through the main session but is expected to be fine after missing last weekend. Davies came off late in Sunday's loss to Port Adelaide, but his medial collateral ligament injury is thankfully on the minor side. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Calf 2-3 weeks Ryan Angwin Leg 6-8 weeks Jack Buckley Knee 2-3 weeks Finn Callaghan Foot TBC Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Matt de Boer Concussion TBC Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Matt Flynn Quad 1-2 weeks Bobby Hill Testicular cancer Indefinite Jacob Hopper Knee 1 week James Peatling Hamstring 1-2 weeks Harry Perryman Ribs Indefinite Conor Stone Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

No fresh injuries for the Giants at the weekend, which is a win the way this luckless season has gone. Hopper, Peatling and Flynn are all returning to main training and could be back within a week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Will Day HS Protocols Test Connor Downie Hamstring 2-4 weeks Sam Frost Knee 2-4 weeks Jack Gunston Ankle Test Max Lynch Concussion TBC Ben McEvoy Neck TBC Seamus Mitchell Ankle Season Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Gunston, Wingard and Day are all on track to be available for Sunday’s game against Greater Western Sydney but will need to prove their fitness at Thursday’s main training session. Day has recovered and exited health and safety protocols. Frost is still sidelined with the knee injury he suffered against Fremantle prior to the mid-season bye. McEvoy is making progress with his return from a neck injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Gawn Ankle 1-2 weeks Blake Howes Foot 2-4 weeks Tom McDonald Ankle 10-12 weeks Joel Smith Ankle 2-4 weeks Daniel Turner Face 2-3 weeks Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons expect Gawn to miss at least another week, but Howes, Smith and Turner are all closing on returns. Jake Melksham (hand) and Fraser Rosman (hamstring) made their comebacks through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Charlie Comben Leg 1-2 weeks Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Jason Horne-Francis Suspension Round 17 Will Phillips Illness Season Jared Polec Foot 2-3 weeks Bailey Scott Hip 2-3 weeks Jack Ziebell Face 1-2 weeks Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos have ruled Phillips out for the remainder of the season, a frustrating blow for the youngster given he will not play senior football this year. The club's mature-aged recruit Kallan Dawson (foot) returned through the VFL last Sunday and could make his AFL debut in the coming weeks, while Lachie Young (suspension) will be available this weekend. Scott will miss the next fortnight, while Cunnington has suffered a calf setback in his return from a secondary diagnosis of testicular cancer. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Knee Test Zak Butters Knee Test Trent Dumont Calf 1-2 weeks Ollie Lord Hamstring TBC Scott Lycett Shoulder Test Jake Pasini Knee Season Josh Sinn Groin 3-4 weeks Brynn Teakle Collarbone 5-6 weeks Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Bonner will have surgery this week for a fractured cheekbone and eye socket. Butters could return this week if he proves he has recovered from a sprained medial ligament in his left knee. Lycett has made a rapid recovery after being listed as up to five weeks away just last week. Darcy Byrne-Jones and Tom Clurey will both clear health and safety protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Noah Balta Hamstring 2-3 weeks Trent Cotchin Clavicle 1-2 weeks Dion Prestia Concussion TBC Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

A timeline for Prestia's return has not yet been set by the club, but he will certainly miss this weekend's clash with West Coast due to concussion. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bytel Foot 1 week Nick Coffield ACL Season Jarryn Geary Shoulder 1 week Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Jack Hayes Knee Season Daniel McKenzie Concussion 1 week Mitch Owens Concussion TBC Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

McKenzie is set to miss another week after hurting his calf at training late last week ahead of his return game against Sydney. The wingman has now missed the past fortnight after suffering a concussion against Brisbane in round 13. Owens is a chance to be available but still needs to pass concussion protocols. Former skipper Geary is still at least another week away from being available for senior selection. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Kennedy Hamstring 4-6 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

Kennedy is due to return to modified drills this week before ramping up his running, eventually to sprinting, over the next month. He made a comeback of sorts at the weekend – as the Swans midfield coach as COVID-19 absences hit the football department hard. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Hugh Dixon Ankle Test Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle TBC Zac Langdon Ankle 1-2 weeks Jeremy McGovern Ribs TBC Dom Sheed Shins TBC Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

McGovern's rib injury was more serious than first reported, with coach Adam Simpson hinting that the star defender had also suffered damage to a lung. No decision has been made on his availability for the rest of the season. Sheed requires more assessment after missing last week, with the club reporting he had experienced shin soreness. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Hamstring 1-2 weeks Taylor Duryea Knee 4-6 weeks Tim English Concussion 1 week Stefan Martin Shoulder TBC Charlie Parker Hamstring 3-5 weeks Ed Richards Concussion 1 week Bailey Smith Suspension Round 18 Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: June 28, 2022

Early prognosis

English and Richards will miss this week’s trip to Brisbane with concussion while Bruce had a minor setback in his recovery from his knee injury with a hamstring issue and is still a week or two away. The news wasn’t good for Wallis, who will undergo surgery on a nagging foot injury this week. It is set to be a 3-4 month recovery timeframe for the Dogs veteran and will see him miss the remainder of 2022. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list