Brayden Maynard leads the crowd celebrations after Collingwood's win over Gold Coast in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD fans, it's time to start thinking seriously about your September plans.

It might seem a bit early with just 10 wins under the Magpies' belt, but a quick glance at the fixture suggests finals are on the agenda again - as long as their form holds up.

Meanwhile, it was a costly weekend for two top-four aspirants as Carlton and Sydney both proved their own worst enemies with errant goalkicking against St Kilda and Essendon, respectively.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Who's in the box seat, and who's facing an uphill battle to finish inside the eight? Check out your club's finish to the season below.

Adelaide, GWS, Hawthorn, Essendon, North Melbourne and West Coast have not been considered.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round 16's best moments Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

1. Melbourne

48 points (12 wins, three losses), 139.6 per cent

The Demons remain a game clear after their 29-point win at Adelaide but face a major challenge next round down the M1 against in-form Geelong. The Dees could have the timely returns of ruck duo Max Gawn and Luke Jackson to boost their chances in what looks arguably their most difficult assignment in a tough run home. Melbourne has good recent memories at GMHBA Stadium, courtesy of Gawn's post-siren matchwinning goal in round 23 last year to clinch the minor premiership. The Geelong game will go a long way to shaping the top four, along with away trips to Fremantle and Brisbane in the final month. - Ben Somerford

The run home

R17: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

R18: Port Adelaide @ TIO Traeger Park

R19: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R21: Collingwood @ MCG

R22: Carlton @ MCG

R23: Brisbane @ Gabba

2. Geelong

44 points (11 wins, four losses), 135.6 per cent

Geelong received a huge percentage boost after Saturday’s thumping 112-point win over lowly North Melbourne and are now significant percentage clear in second spot on the ladder. The Cats now turn their attention to ladder-leader Melbourne in what will be a huge game at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night. A win will put the Cats on level pegging with the Dees, and they could even jump into top spot with a big enough victory. It looms as easily their toughest test on the run home, with only one other match against current top-eight sides (Carlton) and four of the final seven games on home soil, setting them up for a serious tilt at the minor premiership. - Alison O'Connor

BARRETT Four flags? Don't count it out. Golden 'oldies' aren't done yet

The run home

R17: Melbourne @ GMHBA Stadium

R18: Carlton @ MCG

R19: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R20: Western Bulldogs @ GMHBA Stadium

R21: St Kilda @ GMHBA Stadium

R22: Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium

R23: West Coast @ GMHBA Stadium

3. Brisbane

44 points (11 wins, four losses), 126.9 per cent

The Lions have a nice buffer inside the top four, now a game plus percentage ahead of fifth-placed Carlton. They have a friendly draw – if there is such a thing – over the next three weeks and will start favourites in those matches. Although veterans Dayne Zorko and Daniel Rich have hamstring concerns, the Lions are generally in good health and in a good position to push towards September. All eyes will be on the next trip to the MCG, against Richmond, but there are three opponents hungry to cause upsets before then. - Michael Whiting

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

The run home

R17: Essendon @ Gabba

R18: Greater Western Sydney @ Manuka Oval

R19: Gold Coast @ Gabba

R20: Richmond @ MCG

R21: Carlton @ Gabba

R22: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Melbourne @ Gabba

4. Fremantle

44 points (11 wins, four losses), 121.3 per cent

The Dockers got the bounce back they needed in round 16, winning an entertaining battle against the in-form Port Adelaide to give themselves a one-game gap in fourth spot. The challenges will keep on coming though, with a clash against a rejuvenated St Kilda kickstarting a run of five matches against top-10 teams with finals hopes. Three of those clashes are at Marvel Stadium, where the Dockers are 1-1 this year. Road performances will dictate whether they finish with the double chance. – Nathan Schmook

The run home

R17: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R18: Sydney @ Optus Stadium

R19: Richmond @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Melbourne @ Optus Stadium

R21: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

R22: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

R23: Greater Western Sydney @ Manuka Oval

5. Carlton

40 points (10 wins, five losses), 112.1 per cent

The Blues' hopes of launching into the top four took a hit on Friday night after falling to their third loss in five games, this time against St Kilda. Carlton still needs to take on four top-eight sides in the run home, along with three trips outside Victoria, starting against West Coast next weekend before a blockbuster clash against the Cats. In a major boost to Carlton's late-season hopes, Michael Voss confirmed his side will regain Jacob Weitering next weekend to help out their threadbare defence. - Nick D'Urbano

The run home

R17: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

R18: Geelong @ MCG

R19: Greater Western Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R21: Brisbane @ Gabba

R22: Melbourne @ MCG

R23: Collingwood @ MCG

6. Collingwood

40 points (10 wins, five losses), 106.1 per cent

Six wins in a row and the Magpies can sniff the finals. After squeaking past Gold Coast on Saturday night, form says Collingwood could almost wrap up a top-eight spot in the next three weeks with wins in games they will likely start favourites in against the Kangaroos, Crows and Bombers. Collingwood has five of its final seven matches at the MCG and is in a good spot to play finals in Craig McRae's first season in charge. - Michael Whiting

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED Young Pie has one hand on Rising Star trophy

The run home

R17: North Melbourne @ MCG

R18: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R19: Essendon @ MCG

R20: Port Adelaide @ MCG

R21: Melbourne @ MCG

R22: Sydney @ SCG

R23: Carlton @ MCG

7. Richmond

36 points (nine wins, six losses), 117.8 per cent

There's no questioning the Tigers' current form is finals-worthy, with seven wins from their last nine starts and the two losses coming at a combined total of nine points. They'll start favourites against Gold Coast next Saturday and then face North Melbourne before a challenging fortnight against Fremantle and Brisbane, but with both games being played in Melbourne. If the Tigers can grab at least three more wins by the end of July a finals spot will be all but locked in. Keep things rolling and the round 23 clash against Essendon could have top-four ramifications. - Howard Kimber

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

The run home

R17: Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium

R18: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

R19: Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Brisbane @ MCG

R21: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R22: Hawthorn @ MCG

R23: Essendon @ MCG

8. Sydney

36 points (nine wins, six losses), 117.1 per cent

With the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle to come in the next fortnight, the loss to Essendon could come back to bite John Longmire's side late in the season. The Swans are the big losers of the top eight, losing touch with the four following a wasteful day in front of goal. After the trip to Perth, Sydney doesn't face another side currently in the top four and enjoys a run of three games against bottom-six sides, including North Melbourne which should provide an important percentage boost. Four of the final seven games come at the SCG and could prove to the difference in qualifying for the finals or not. The round 23 clash against St Kilda looms as a final before the finals. - Josh Gabelich

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

The run home

R17: Western Bulldogs @ SCG

R18: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R19: Adelaide @ SCG

R20: Greater Western Sydney @ SCG

R21: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Collingwood @ SCG

R23: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

9. St Kilda

36 points (nine wins, six losses), 108.2 per cent

The Saints are right back in the hunt for finals football after a stirring win against Carlton. However, the road isn't going to get any easier for Brett Ratten's side, which enters a crucial block of crunch games against finals contenders. The Saints turn their attention to hosting Fremantle next week, a side they have already beaten this season, before another tough contest against fellow finals contenders the Western Bulldogs. Matches against West Coast and Hawthorn after that, however, are almost must-win games given their treacherous run to the finish. - Nick D'Urbano

The run home

R17: Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium

R18: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

R19: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

R20: Hawthorn @ Marvel Stadium

R21: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

R22: Brisbane @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

10. Western Bulldogs

32 points (eight wins, seven losses), 115.7 per cent

It's getting precarious for the Bulldogs and the next five weeks could tell all as they face finals contenders each outing. A second straight interstate trip – this time to Sydney on Friday night – looms as an almost must-win game now. Three out of the following four will be played at Marvel Stadium. Although Caleb Daniel (knee) and Bailey Smith (suspension) are a couple of weeks from returning, the possible comeback of Tim English to face the Swans would be huge. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R17: Sydney @ SCG

R18: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R19: Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

R21: Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Greater Western Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium

11. Gold Coast

28 points (seven wins, eight losses), 109.4 per cent

The Suns have their fingernails on the cliff's edge hanging on to the top eight after losing a second successive game by less than a goal on Saturday night. They simply must beat Richmond at Metricon Stadium next Saturday and then have a relatively generous draw that gives them an outside chance still. We're not quite at the "still a mathematical chance" stage, but we're not far off. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R17: Richmond @ Metricon Stadium

R18: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium

R19: Brisbane @ Gabba

R20: West Coast @ Metricon Stadium

R21: Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium

R22: Geelong @ Metricon Stadium

R23: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

12. Port Adelaide

28 points (seven wins, eight losses), 103.9 per cent

Port has refused to give up on its season, and won't do that now, despite an eight-point loss to Fremantle. Two games outside the eight, there is now little room to move and three clashes against top-eight opposition in the next month could put an end to the Power's season if they don't notch multiple upset wins. Taking care of their home games will be non-negotiable, while winning two of their three road games against Melbourne, Collingwood and Essendon. The Power have been incredible to fight back into the season from 0-5, but it's a big hill to climb now. - Nathan Schmook

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

The run home

R17: Greater Western Sydney @ Adelaide Oval

R18: Melbourne @ TIO Traeger Park

R19: Geelong @ Adelaide Oval

R20: Collingwood @ MCG

R21: Richmond @ Adelaide Oval

R22: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval