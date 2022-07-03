COLLINGWOOD fans, it's time to start thinking seriously about your September plans.
It might seem a bit early with just 10 wins under the Magpies' belt, but a quick glance at the fixture suggests finals are on the agenda again - as long as their form holds up.
Meanwhile, it was a costly weekend for two top-four aspirants as Carlton and Sydney both proved their own worst enemies with errant goalkicking against St Kilda and Essendon, respectively.
Who's in the box seat, and who's facing an uphill battle to finish inside the eight? Check out your club's finish to the season below.
Adelaide, GWS, Hawthorn, Essendon, North Melbourne and West Coast have not been considered.
1. Melbourne
48 points (12 wins, three losses), 139.6 per cent
The Demons remain a game clear after their 29-point win at Adelaide but face a major challenge next round down the M1 against in-form Geelong. The Dees could have the timely returns of ruck duo Max Gawn and Luke Jackson to boost their chances in what looks arguably their most difficult assignment in a tough run home. Melbourne has good recent memories at GMHBA Stadium, courtesy of Gawn's post-siren matchwinning goal in round 23 last year to clinch the minor premiership. The Geelong game will go a long way to shaping the top four, along with away trips to Fremantle and Brisbane in the final month. - Ben Somerford
The run home
R17: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium
R18: Port Adelaide @ TIO Traeger Park
R19: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium
R20: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium
R21: Collingwood @ MCG
R22: Carlton @ MCG
R23: Brisbane @ Gabba
2. Geelong
44 points (11 wins, four losses), 135.6 per cent
Geelong received a huge percentage boost after Saturday’s thumping 112-point win over lowly North Melbourne and are now significant percentage clear in second spot on the ladder. The Cats now turn their attention to ladder-leader Melbourne in what will be a huge game at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night. A win will put the Cats on level pegging with the Dees, and they could even jump into top spot with a big enough victory. It looms as easily their toughest test on the run home, with only one other match against current top-eight sides (Carlton) and four of the final seven games on home soil, setting them up for a serious tilt at the minor premiership. - Alison O'Connor
The run home
R17: Melbourne @ GMHBA Stadium
R18: Carlton @ MCG
R19: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval
R20: Western Bulldogs @ GMHBA Stadium
R21: St Kilda @ GMHBA Stadium
R22: Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium
R23: West Coast @ GMHBA Stadium
3. Brisbane
44 points (11 wins, four losses), 126.9 per cent
The Lions have a nice buffer inside the top four, now a game plus percentage ahead of fifth-placed Carlton. They have a friendly draw – if there is such a thing – over the next three weeks and will start favourites in those matches. Although veterans Dayne Zorko and Daniel Rich have hamstring concerns, the Lions are generally in good health and in a good position to push towards September. All eyes will be on the next trip to the MCG, against Richmond, but there are three opponents hungry to cause upsets before then. - Michael Whiting
The run home
R17: Essendon @ Gabba
R18: Greater Western Sydney @ Manuka Oval
R19: Gold Coast @ Gabba
R20: Richmond @ MCG
R21: Carlton @ Gabba
R22: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium
R23: Melbourne @ Gabba
4. Fremantle
44 points (11 wins, four losses), 121.3 per cent
The Dockers got the bounce back they needed in round 16, winning an entertaining battle against the in-form Port Adelaide to give themselves a one-game gap in fourth spot. The challenges will keep on coming though, with a clash against a rejuvenated St Kilda kickstarting a run of five matches against top-10 teams with finals hopes. Three of those clashes are at Marvel Stadium, where the Dockers are 1-1 this year. Road performances will dictate whether they finish with the double chance. – Nathan Schmook
The run home
R17: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium
R18: Sydney @ Optus Stadium
R19: Richmond @ Marvel Stadium
R20: Melbourne @ Optus Stadium
R21: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium
R22: West Coast @ Optus Stadium
R23: Greater Western Sydney @ Manuka Oval
5. Carlton
40 points (10 wins, five losses), 112.1 per cent
The Blues' hopes of launching into the top four took a hit on Friday night after falling to their third loss in five games, this time against St Kilda. Carlton still needs to take on four top-eight sides in the run home, along with three trips outside Victoria, starting against West Coast next weekend before a blockbuster clash against the Cats. In a major boost to Carlton's late-season hopes, Michael Voss confirmed his side will regain Jacob Weitering next weekend to help out their threadbare defence. - Nick D'Urbano
The run home
R17: West Coast @ Optus Stadium
R18: Geelong @ MCG
R19: Greater Western Sydney @ Marvel Stadium
R20: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval
R21: Brisbane @ Gabba
R22: Melbourne @ MCG
R23: Collingwood @ MCG
6. Collingwood
40 points (10 wins, five losses), 106.1 per cent
Six wins in a row and the Magpies can sniff the finals. After squeaking past Gold Coast on Saturday night, form says Collingwood could almost wrap up a top-eight spot in the next three weeks with wins in games they will likely start favourites in against the Kangaroos, Crows and Bombers. Collingwood has five of its final seven matches at the MCG and is in a good spot to play finals in Craig McRae's first season in charge. - Michael Whiting
The run home
R17: North Melbourne @ MCG
R18: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval
R19: Essendon @ MCG
R20: Port Adelaide @ MCG
R21: Melbourne @ MCG
R22: Sydney @ SCG
R23: Carlton @ MCG
7. Richmond
36 points (nine wins, six losses), 117.8 per cent
There's no questioning the Tigers' current form is finals-worthy, with seven wins from their last nine starts and the two losses coming at a combined total of nine points. They'll start favourites against Gold Coast next Saturday and then face North Melbourne before a challenging fortnight against Fremantle and Brisbane, but with both games being played in Melbourne. If the Tigers can grab at least three more wins by the end of July a finals spot will be all but locked in. Keep things rolling and the round 23 clash against Essendon could have top-four ramifications. - Howard Kimber
The run home
R17: Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium
R18: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium
R19: Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium
R20: Brisbane @ MCG
R21: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval
R22: Hawthorn @ MCG
R23: Essendon @ MCG
8. Sydney
36 points (nine wins, six losses), 117.1 per cent
With the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle to come in the next fortnight, the loss to Essendon could come back to bite John Longmire's side late in the season. The Swans are the big losers of the top eight, losing touch with the four following a wasteful day in front of goal. After the trip to Perth, Sydney doesn't face another side currently in the top four and enjoys a run of three games against bottom-six sides, including North Melbourne which should provide an important percentage boost. Four of the final seven games come at the SCG and could prove to the difference in qualifying for the finals or not. The round 23 clash against St Kilda looms as a final before the finals. - Josh Gabelich
The run home
R17: Western Bulldogs @ SCG
R18: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium
R19: Adelaide @ SCG
R20: Greater Western Sydney @ SCG
R21: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium
R22: Collingwood @ SCG
R23: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium
9. St Kilda
36 points (nine wins, six losses), 108.2 per cent
The Saints are right back in the hunt for finals football after a stirring win against Carlton. However, the road isn't going to get any easier for Brett Ratten's side, which enters a crucial block of crunch games against finals contenders. The Saints turn their attention to hosting Fremantle next week, a side they have already beaten this season, before another tough contest against fellow finals contenders the Western Bulldogs. Matches against West Coast and Hawthorn after that, however, are almost must-win games given their treacherous run to the finish. - Nick D'Urbano
The run home
R17: Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium
R18: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium
R19: West Coast @ Optus Stadium
R20: Hawthorn @ Marvel Stadium
R21: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium
R22: Brisbane @ Marvel Stadium
R23: Sydney @ Marvel Stadium
10. Western Bulldogs
32 points (eight wins, seven losses), 115.7 per cent
It's getting precarious for the Bulldogs and the next five weeks could tell all as they face finals contenders each outing. A second straight interstate trip – this time to Sydney on Friday night – looms as an almost must-win game now. Three out of the following four will be played at Marvel Stadium. Although Caleb Daniel (knee) and Bailey Smith (suspension) are a couple of weeks from returning, the possible comeback of Tim English to face the Swans would be huge. - Michael Whiting
The run home
R17: Sydney @ SCG
R18: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium
R19: Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium
R20: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium
R21: Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium
R22: Greater Western Sydney @ Marvel Stadium
R23: Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium
11. Gold Coast
28 points (seven wins, eight losses), 109.4 per cent
The Suns have their fingernails on the cliff's edge hanging on to the top eight after losing a second successive game by less than a goal on Saturday night. They simply must beat Richmond at Metricon Stadium next Saturday and then have a relatively generous draw that gives them an outside chance still. We're not quite at the "still a mathematical chance" stage, but we're not far off. - Michael Whiting
The run home
R17: Richmond @ Metricon Stadium
R18: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium
R19: Brisbane @ Gabba
R20: West Coast @ Metricon Stadium
R21: Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium
R22: Geelong @ Metricon Stadium
R23: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium
12. Port Adelaide
28 points (seven wins, eight losses), 103.9 per cent
Port has refused to give up on its season, and won't do that now, despite an eight-point loss to Fremantle. Two games outside the eight, there is now little room to move and three clashes against top-eight opposition in the next month could put an end to the Power's season if they don't notch multiple upset wins. Taking care of their home games will be non-negotiable, while winning two of their three road games against Melbourne, Collingwood and Essendon. The Power have been incredible to fight back into the season from 0-5, but it's a big hill to climb now. - Nathan Schmook
The run home
R17: Greater Western Sydney @ Adelaide Oval
R18: Melbourne @ TIO Traeger Park
R19: Geelong @ Adelaide Oval
R20: Collingwood @ MCG
R21: Richmond @ Adelaide Oval
R22: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium
R23: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval