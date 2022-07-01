Interim head coach Mark McVeigh speaks to GWS players at three-quarter time of his side's round 14 match against Western Bulldogs at Giants Stadium on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney interim coach Mark McVeigh says he will make a presentation to the board within the next month as he seeks the head coaching job at the club on a full-time basis.

He also conceded that the club 'needs to find a way' to keep star midfielder Tim Taranto, who himself has opened up about his uncertain future at the Giants.

Along with promising wingman Tanner Bruhn, Taranto has been heavily linked with a move back to Victoria and despite tricky salary cap balances, McVeigh says both players need to be retained by the club.

Tim Taranto during a GWS training session in June 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

But it's the long-term coaching role that is the most pertinent issue at the Giants right now.

The former Essendon star has been in the post for six weeks since taking over from Leon Cameron and has overseen a spark in the Giants' gameplan and a return to their effervescent attacking style.

The Giants have a 2-3 record heading into Sunday's home clash with Hawthorn since he took charge.

But those defeats have been near misses to flag fancies in Brisbane and top-eight contenders Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs.

While four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson remains heavily linked to the job, the 41-year-old said last week that he 'definitely feels ready' for a head coaching role in the AFL, and says he'll meet with the Giants' board soon.

"I'll go through the process like any other coach. I'm in the role already and that will show a few things, but I'll present at some stage, probably in the next four weeks," McVeigh said.

Mark McVeigh with GWS players before the R10 clash against West Coast on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"They've been very open with me and terrific. There are other coaches that they'll be talking to and that's absolutely right. I'm just another one of those that's trying to win the role.

"I certainly know where it sits and I'm very clear on the approach going forward."

McVeigh's tenure at the Giants is longstanding.

He's been an assistant at the club since 2015 and is pragmatic about staying on at GWS should it opt for a different long-term successor to Cameron.

"If I wasn't to get the role and another coach comes in and wants to bring his own team you have to respect that and I totally respect that. If I was to win it, I'd probably be in a similar vein," he said.

Along with the coaching job the Giants are also dealing with the possibility of losing 2019 best and fairest Taranto, who is out of contract at season's end.

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal with teammates during the R1 clash between GWS and Sydney on March 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The former No.2 draft pick admitted on Friday that talks have been put on hold for now.

"There's no set date, or anything really. In the next few weeks we'll work through it, have some conversations and go from there," Taranto said.

"We kind of paused talks when I hurt my back and to be honest for the last six weeks that's all I've been doing and I'm just trying to get match fitness back so I haven't talked too much about it.

"We're in a good spot, I'm happy still, loving Sydney, nothing's changed. We're working through a few things now that I'm back playing footy."

Fellow Victorian and first-round draft pick Bruhn, who has played 24 games since debuting in round one last year, is also said to be weighing up a move back to Melbourne despite reports of a two-year offer on the table from GWS.

While McVeigh admits that he doesn't delve deeply into talks around player contracts at the club, he touched on the futures of both midfield talents.

"Tim has been embedded in here for a long period of time. His influence here is second to none. He's one of those people that you've just got to have in your footy club and we have to find a way. Whether that's doable or not, I can't answer that," he said.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bruhn dominates in breakout performance Tanner Bruhn finishes with 24 disposals and two goals in the best performance of his young career

"Those players are emotionally invested in the club though. I love him as a player (Bruhn). He's a very down to earth, fine young man. He has a big decision to make clearly and that's a family decision and we respect that but Tanner Bruhn, I'd love him to stay. He's a player we definitely want to retain."

Away from those big issues, the interim coach has made a big call at the selection table by leaving ruckman Braydon Preuss out of the side to face Hawthorn at Giants Stadium, citing the lack of continuity in his game in recent weeks.

All-Australian defender Nick Haynes trained as a forward in the club's final session before Sunday's clash in a strong sign that he'll line up there again as he did against Collingwood, with Harry Himmelberg set to continue his role in defence.