Eric Hipwood and Ryan Gardner compete for the ball during the R16 clash between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba on June 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Eric Hipwood has been referred directly to the Tribunal for a bizarre incident involving an opponent and an umpire.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian has sent Hipwood straight to the Tribunal after a perplexing chain of events in the Lions' important 41-point victory over the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba on Thursday night.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hipwood benefits after umpire and Dog collide A collision between a Bulldog and umpire allows Eric Hipwood to drift forward for an easy mark and goal

The 24-year-old appeared to push Ryan Gardner during the third quarter of the round 16 game, with the Bulldogs defender then crashing into umpire Jacob Mollison.

Gardner and Mollison collided, and Hipwood was able to run inside 50 to take an easy mark before slotting a goal for the Lions.

Hipwood is not able to accept an early plea for the incident.

It comes after Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe avoided a suspension last week for making contact with an umpire during the Dockers' defeat to Carlton.

Greater Western Sydney superstar Toby Greene was given a six-game ban for his infamous bump on an umpire during last year's elimination final win against Sydney.