Luke Jackson in action during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has been dealt a huge blow on the eve of its clash against Adelaide with confirmation Luke Jackson will miss the encounter due to a suspected knee injury.

With captain Max Gawn (ankle) sidelined, Jackson starred as the No.1 ruck in the Dees' 64-point win over Brisbane last week.

Jackson, whose future has been a talking point this week as he comes out of contract at season's end, had 21 disposals, 18 hitouts and kicked a goal in that win.

But the No.3 pick in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft has been ruled out of Saturday's encounter at Adelaide Oval, it was confirmed on Friday.

Luke Jackson handballs during Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round five, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Mitch Brown comes into the team, likely to be supported in the ruck by Sam Weideman, with Jacob van Rooyen an emergency.

In a huge boost, Gawn is expected back for the Demons in round 17.