Josh Daicos celebrates a goal during the R16 clash between Collingwood and Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S surge towards a surprise top-four spot has continued with an epic five-point win over Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

Mercurial Sun Izak Rankine threatened to take the game away from the Pies with two goals early in the last term before the visitors piled on three in a row to secure a 9.13 (67) to 8.14 (62) victory.

But the win could come at a massive cost with key defender Darcy Moore limping off late with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Rising Star favourite Nick Daicos was superb all night with 37 disposals, while his brother Josh kicked three goals.

Rankine finished with four goals for the home side.

More to come