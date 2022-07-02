The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 16 Friday game has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Mason Wood, St Kilda, has been charged with Rough Conduct against Adam Saad, Carlton, during the third quarter of the Round 16 match between St Kilda and Carlton played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, July 1, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.